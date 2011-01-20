Poll

TORY PARTIES THREAD

Nobby Reserve

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 11:13:18 pm

John Gordon Sinclair 🕷
@Jgs_x
As operation Save Big Dog swings into action ⁦
@BorisJohnson
⁩ stares out the window of NO. 10 wondering where it all went wrong.



https://twitter.com/Jgs_x/status/1489506697194491905
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
Your deciding whats valid and whats not, but its not clear what your basing that on other then your opinion. Economic theory is generally against them because they dont raise revenue, theres very few examples of them working, the only one I am aware of was in the USA where they had one on yachts and that was scrapped after two years as people just stopped buying them, yacht builders started sacking people and no additional tax was actually generated.

Im flattered that you are spending so much time on goggle to argue against the idea,

I like the idea and would like to see it in place ,I could also take to google for a more sophisticated defence, but I cant be arsed.
I like the idea of taxing the rich for buying luxury and you dont

your thoughts on property still make me chuckle,
Sangria

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
Im flattered that you are spending so much time on goggle to argue against the idea,

I like the idea and would like to see it in place ,I could also take to google for a more sophisticated defence, but I cant be arsed.

You don't get much more sophisticated than Robertson-Van Dijk-Matip-Trent, with Alisson behind them. Maybe with Hodgson on the sidelines quoting Homer at them.
John C

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2403 on: Today at 12:02:31 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:24:21 pm
He told you, ABC. Anything But Cheese. So any of the other hats I think, but not the cheese one.
;D
west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2404 on: Today at 07:20:08 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
Im flattered that you are spending so much time on goggle to argue against the idea,

I like the idea and would like to see it in place ,I could also take to google for a more sophisticated defence, but I cant be arsed.
I like the idea of taxing the rich for buying luxury and you dont

your thoughts on property still make me chuckle,

Its amazing how what they teach you in school sometimes comes in handy (but still waiting to use Pythagoras theory yet)

I like taxes that actually raise money for public services, you like ideas that sounds like good ideas without appreciating the impact.


BarryCrocker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2405 on: Today at 07:46:17 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:20:08 am
Its amazing how what they teach you in school sometimes comes in handy (but still waiting to use Pythagoras theory yet)

I like taxes that actually raise money for public services, you like ideas that sounds like good ideas without appreciating the impact.

The thing I like about VAT/GST is that the more you spend the more you pay. You buy a $100 watch and you pay $10 tax. Purchase a $10,000 watch and you fork out $1,000. The one thing rich people can't curtail is their ability to spend money. They can have offshore accounts and family trusts to make sure they minimise their income tax but spending is spending. The only thing you need to manage is when they buy stuff overseas and try and bring it back to avoid tax.

In Australia we don't have VAT/GST on food in supermarkets.

This is the list of VAT/GST free items in Australia.

GST-free supplies include:

> Cars for disabled people
> Certain activities of charities and gift-deductible bodies
> Certain prepaid funerals
> Certain supplies under contracts made before 8 July 1999
> Certain transactions involving precision metals
> Child Care
> Crown Land
> Education
> Exports
> Farm land
> Food (un-prepaired or raw)
> Health and medical care
> International mail
> International travel and transportation of goods
> Sale of businesses
> Subdivisions of farm land for family residential purposes
> Supplies through inwards duty-free shops
> Water, sewerage and drainage
> Religious services

They only thing I reckon we should change is education. An average person may cop a $4 per week increase on a $2,000 yearly fee while a $35,000 elite school parent would have to fork out and additional $67 per week.
No666

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2406 on: Today at 07:57:52 am
We don't have VAT on food in the UK (unless certain processed food). Our exemptions are pretty sensible - books, children's clothes, prescribed medicines. But utilities need adding to the list. Surely it would be simple to remove VAT from green-generated electricity, if the government wants to promote a carbon neutral agenda. It could also easily remove VAT on solar panels; it could support and fund community projects, as they do in Scandinavia: wind turbines or solar outlays in towns and villages, providing the energy needs of the inhabitants. There's solar glass available now, so easy to install above car parking spaces in supermarkets, behind village halls, etc. without causing massive eye sores.
west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2407 on: Today at 09:24:25 am
Yeah, I think what we charge VAT on is pretty reasonable, although exempting cars for disabled people is probably a good idea. We should have never put VAT on gas and electric, its no different to food or water, and theres probably a debate phones and broadband because its pretty much impossible to function in society without these and they are particularly regressive but mobile phones it gets messy because your bill covers the cost of handset as well as the service in a lot of cases and I dont think Apple needs a VAT cut.
ianburns252

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2408 on: Today at 09:47:24 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:24:25 am
Yeah, I think what we charge VAT on is pretty reasonable, although exempting cars for disabled people is probably a good idea. We should have never put VAT on gas and electric, its no different to food or water, and theres probably a debate phones and broadband because its pretty much impossible to function in society without these and they are particularly regressive but mobile phones it gets messy because your bill covers the cost of handset as well as the service in a lot of cases and I dont think Apple needs a VAT cut.

How is deeming that VAT on an iPhone is appropriate, with the implication that a more basic handset shouldn't be VATable any different from putting a threshold on what is a normal watch/handbag vs a luxury one?

west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2409 on: Today at 10:10:34 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:47:24 am
How is deeming that VAT on an iPhone is appropriate, with the implication that a more basic handset shouldn't be VATable any different from putting a threshold on what is a normal watch/handbag vs a luxury one?



When I said phones and broadband I was referring to landlines rather then basic mobile handsets. You cant get a medical appointment these days without at least a basic phone service so I wouldnt charge VAT on that.


BarryCrocker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2410 on: Today at 10:16:56 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:47:24 am
How is deeming that VAT on an iPhone is appropriate, with the implication that a more basic handset shouldn't be VATable any different from putting a threshold on what is a normal watch/handbag vs a luxury one?

Should be a flat tax. You buy a Ford Focus for £27k and pay £2.7k VAT or Bentley Continental GT for £151k and pay £15k VAT.

The only way you can implement a luxury tax is to calculate it on the average national income and that gets very very messy.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2411 on: Today at 10:20:51 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm
You don't get much more sophisticated than Robertson-Van Dijk-Matip-Trent, with Alisson behind them. Maybe with Hodgson on the sidelines quoting Homer at them.

you dont make friends with Salad
west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2412 on: Today at 10:24:33 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:16:56 am
Should be a flat tax. You buy a Ford Focus for £27k and pay £2.7k VAT or Bentley Continental GT for £151k and pay £15k VAT.

The only way you can implement a luxury tax is to calculate it on the average national income and that gets very very messy.

Id start with a more basic question first, when is someone considered wealthy? Earning £50k, £100k, £500k, £1 million, £10 million, more? Is there any consensus on that? Or should it be based on assets rather then income? Who are you actually trying to get to get to pay more tax?
Clint Eastwood

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2413 on: Today at 10:27:41 am
Not sure I've ever seen an interview with an MP quite like the Nadine Dorries one on BBC breakfast this morning.

Even more worrying that she isn't just some backbencher, she's a member of the cabinet. Don't think politics is for her, she seems unwell.
west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2414 on: Today at 10:34:06 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:27:41 am
Not sure I've ever seen an interview with an MP quite like the Nadine Dorries one on BBC breakfast this morning.

Even more worrying that she isn't just some backbencher, she's a member of the cabinet. Don't think politics is for her, she seems unwell.

How about the last interview with Nadine Dorries?

Its literally one car crash after another with her.
Clint Eastwood

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2415 on: Today at 10:47:00 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:34:06 am
How about the last interview with Nadine Dorries?

Its literally one car crash after another with her.
;D Fair point.

This one was worse though. She lost her head at a pretty straightforward question. Almost like she's worried any little thing may incriminate her boss.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2416 on: Today at 10:54:28 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:16:56 am
Should be a flat tax. You buy a Ford Focus for £27k and pay £2.7k VAT or Bentley Continental GT for £151k and pay £15k VAT.

The only way you can implement a luxury tax is to calculate it on the average national income and that gets very very messy.

Why would you link it to income. 

Babel Time

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2417 on: Today at 11:08:02 am
People in lower income brackets still purchase a few luxury items for some reason. Not talking about those living on the brink of existence, but certainly in the brackets above (maybe 20th to 50th percentile). I think such a tax would disproportionately hit middle income households rather than the targeted demographic.

Better to introduce a wealth tax. Even low tax Switzerland has one, albeit at relatively low levels.

No666

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2418 on: Today at 11:15:20 am
Wonder if it work if instead of council tax based on estimated values you substituted a property tax based on cubic metres, with a formula so you were charged less in less affluent areas for each square metre and more in, say, Westminster and Chelsea, or Weybridge. The giant cellars of Chelsea would be charged appropriately, the stately homes in the shires, the starter studio flat hardly at all.
Anyway, nothing to do with the Tories, as they'd not introduce any tax that would affect them substantially.
Fiasco

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #2419 on: Today at 11:22:29 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:47:00 am
;D Fair point.

This one was worse though. She lost her head at a pretty straightforward question. Almost like she's worried any little thing may incriminate her boss.

She's constantly in a state of discombobulation mixed with tense paranoia and a stench of entitled smugness. It really isn't the best combination.
