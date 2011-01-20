Poll

What hat should John C wear to the match

An inflatable banana hat
A hat with a cute picture of a little cat going "Meow!"
A tribly
A hat with space for two beer cans and straws to faciliate their quaffing
A hat saying "Nice day for fishing, 'aint it? huh huh!"
A womble hat
A cheese hat that I like
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 63157 times)

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,140
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 09:03:21 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:35:46 am
Government minister getting filleted live on telly this morning.

"The Prime Minister was absolutely clear on Monday after Sue Grey reported that he was going to make changes to his team."

"The line from Government for the last few weeks has been wait for Sue Grey to fully report her findings, and then wait for the Met to finish their investigation.  Hasn't Johnson, by his own standards, compromised the police investigation by sacking these people?"

"No, these were resignations..."

"But if they're resignations then Johnson isn't making changes at all, they left of their own volition. He's not in control of that process."

*shifty, uncomfortable look* "Ermm...The Prime Minister was clear on Monday that he was going to make changes"
Nicely played.
That's a play worthy of taa.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 09:05:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:03:21 am
Nicely played.
That's a play worthy of taa.

Opponents cluster around Trent. Trent switches to the other flank.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 09:13:55 am »
My council tax will be going up by 5% that's almost the £150 gone already.

The loan is the biggest con of all. He's relying on prices going down. Which knowing a lot of people in the energy sector say no chance for atleast 2 years.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 09:14:41 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:46:16 pm
You dont have to go to abroad for the sole purpose of saving VAT, but personally I have gone on holiday with the intention of buying certain things while I am there because I can get them for less, be that because of lower sales tax or just because something is just cheaper elsewhere.

As for a luxury VAT rate, its incredibly complicated. Whats the dividing line between luxury and non-luxury. How much does a watch, or a handbag have to cost to be deemed a luxury? Is a £200 watch a luxury? Then you get into the whole definitions of what an item is like the good old Jaffa cake debate - is it a biscuit or a cake (if I remember correctly biscuits are not VATed but cakes are)? That £10k Breitling isnt a watch, its a bracelet that happens to tell the time, or its not a watch, its just a small clock.

VAT is a regressive tax but the biggest hole in the economy is the tax avoidance, done on such a scale that there are trillions funnelled through the City.
That's what needs tackling.
Instead he cut the little tax they do pay on their profits.
Of course he doesn't want to go after the billions the energy companies make, that all gets funnelled through the city as well. That's the investment he is talking about.
His former employers and mates there wouldn't be happy if a big chunk was taken to pay to help the plebs.
Amazing how many current Tory MPs used to work at JP Morgan or Goldman Sachs.
Everything that's rotten and corrupt about this country has its fetid beating heart in the City.
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,825
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 09:23:32 am »
If lying to Parliament is a resigning issue, what's the mechanism for enforcing that? If you can't accuse someone of lying while you're in Parliament, how does that accusation get officially recorded and investigated? Surely it can't just rely on people to do the 'right' thing, if there's a Ministerial Code there has to be a way on enforcing it doesn't there?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 09:23:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:13:57 pm
So are all watches and bracelets luxuries or only those over a certain price? Who sets that price? What should the price be?

if you are asking me if its all watches and bracelets, you haven't read or understood my initial point
Yes over a certain price. You do realise that in all issues regarding taxation, there is someone who makes theses decisions. 

the most immediate exampLe coming to mind is council tax, someone but houses in different Bands. . someone makes a decision on tax brackets. Im currently in Band E, so not eligible for the current relief given out, there will always be winners and losers in theses decisions, its the nature of the beast

Im sure its not that difficult, to sort out

My turn for a question.
Why do you see this as so contentious?
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 09:37:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:03:21 am
Nicely played.
That's a play worthy of taa.

It was a well set trap, but again it showed how crap the minsters are along with the shitshow that they are attempting to defend.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 09:38:30 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:35:46 am
Government minister getting filleted live on telly this morning.

"The Prime Minister was absolutely clear on Monday after Sue Grey reported that he was going to make changes to his team."

"The line from Government for the last few weeks has been wait for Sue Grey to fully report her findings, and then wait for the Met to finish their investigation.  Hasn't Johnson, by his own standards, compromised the police investigation by sacking these people?"

"No, these were resignations..."

"But if they're resignations then Johnson isn't making changes at all, they left of their own volition. He's not in control of that process."

*shifty, uncomfortable look* "Ermm...The Prime Minister was clear on Monday that he was going to make changes"

If they have resigned due to Johnson making them, which seem to be the thrust of the tweets last night, then it is constructive dismissal, and he could be taken to employment tribunal.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,461
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 09:53:02 am »
The three resignations that followed were meant to detract from the head of policy going and making her letter public.

Two very different things happened yesterday - one a huge blow for Johnson, the other was him fast-forwarding the number 10 clear-out.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 10:11:34 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:38:30 am
If they have resigned due to Johnson making them, which seem to be the thrust of the tweets last night, then it is constructive dismissal, and he could be taken to employment tribunal.
They will be the type of "resignations" where the person walks away with a few years' salary and a considerable donation to their pension pot.  Obviously such "resignations" come with certain strings attached, no doubt one of them will be to not stick the knife into Johnson.  More public money being used to protect Johnson and this government.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,059
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 10:21:26 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:11:34 am
They will be the type of "resignations" where the person walks away with a few years' salary and a considerable donation to their pension pot.  Obviously such "resignations" come with certain strings attached, no doubt one of them will be to not stick the knife into Johnson.  More public money being used to protect Johnson and this government.

Dunno. Could also be jump before you get pushed resignations, people that were going to get "reshuffled" and just walked as to stick it up to Boris.

Probably also lots who will get penalty notices from the met.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,739
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 10:28:25 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:38:30 am
If they have resigned due to Johnson making them, which seem to be the thrust of the tweets last night, then it is constructive dismissal, and he could be taken to employment tribunal.

Reynolds to all intents and purposes hasn't really resigned - he's going to another government department. Rosenfield is a Spad and they don't really have the same employment rights.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,500
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 11:11:40 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 09:23:32 am
If lying to Parliament is a resigning issue, what's the mechanism for enforcing that? If you can't accuse someone of lying while you're in Parliament, how does that accusation get officially recorded and investigated? Surely it can't just rely on people to do the 'right' thing, if there's a Ministerial Code there has to be a way on enforcing it doesn't there?

There is no mechanism for enforcing it, unless you count the internal Tory party process for removing a leader. Like so much else in our archaic system the code relies on MPs behaving honourably. As soon as the Tories collectively decide that the rules don't matter any more the ministerial code becomes nothing more than fancy words.

To quote Keir Starmer:

Quote
"It isn't that the Prime Minister thinks the rules don't apply. He absolutely knows that they do.

"His strategy is to devalue the rules so they don't matter to anyone anymore, so that politics becomes contaminated, cynicism and alienation replace confidence and trust"
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,934
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 11:44:46 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:53:02 am
The three resignations that followed were meant to detract from the head of policy going and making her letter public.

Two very different things happened yesterday - one a huge blow for Johnson, the other was him fast-forwarding the number 10 clear-out.

Which is pretty daft isn't it?  I would have thought he'd want to keep a couple of sacrificial lambs around for when the police/Gray finally report.  When those details come out the anger will spill over again and he'll need someone who was around at the time to take the fall for him.  If no-one is left then people won't be satisfied with "i've already dealt with it" there will only be one person left to take the fall.
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,404
  • Indefatigability
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 11:57:56 am »
The idea of Tory MPs acting honourably over the lying to Parliament and general party-based fiasco is a long shot. However, that doesn't mean they won't get rid of the PM. Many of the 'no confidence' letters will be from MPs who already distrust and dislike the PM; the rest will be acting on their nerves based on tiny majorities that will disappear if the incumbent sticks around.

It's all in bad faith. No honour. No rectitude. Just politics.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 12:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:44:46 am
Which is pretty daft isn't it?  I would have thought he'd want to keep a couple of sacrificial lambs around for when the police/Gray finally report.  When those details come out the anger will spill over again and he'll need someone who was around at the time to take the fall for him.  If no-one is left then people won't be satisfied with "i've already dealt with it" there will only be one person left to take the fall.
That's a great point, Johnson keeps telling everyone who criticises him to wait till the Sue Gray report, Tory MPs are making the same argument, lets wait till the Sue Gray report comes out,
why isn't he and his MPs waiting for the Sue Gray report, why is he sacking all his close advisors now, he should be waiting for the Sue Gray report as well.
Logged
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,068
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 12:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:57:56 am
The idea of Tory MPs acting honourably over the lying to Parliament and general party-based fiasco is a long shot. However, that doesn't mean they won't get rid of the PM. Many of the 'no confidence' letters will be from MPs who already distrust and dislike the PM; the rest will be acting on their nerves based on tiny majorities that will disappear if the incumbent sticks around.

It's all in bad faith. No honour. No rectitude. Just politics.


One problem the Tories have is not knowing how giving Bozo the long knife will play with the electorate as a whole.

The logical take is that he's such a liability that getting rid will deliver a poll boost for the Tories, but that's not clear cut.

I think the reality is that getting rid of Johnson will retain/bring back some Tory voters who are sickened by his antics, but will cost votes from those who switched to Tory in 2019 largely because of Bozo and his 'get Brexit done' bollocks, and so without Bozo at the helm (and Brexit 'done'  ::)) then they have less incentive to vote Tory. Yet if they keep him, they would likely keep most of those votes but lose the votes of 'decent'/moderate Tory voters.

Ultimately, it's a case of where the votes are lost which dictates whether getting rid or keeping is the correct decision from a Tory perspective. It could be that keeping him loses them votes, but in areas where they already have large majorities so the electoral impact is more that they have smaller majorities and lose a handful of seats; whereas getting rid may lose them more seats as the vote are lost in marginals/red wall/Brexity seats.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,062
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2337 on: Today at 12:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:12:44 pm

One problem the Tories have is not knowing how giving Bozo the long knife will play with the electorate as a whole.

The logical take is that he's such a liability that getting rid will deliver a poll boost for the Tories, but that's not clear cut.

I think the reality is that getting rid of Johnson will retain/bring back some Tory voters who are sickened by his antics, but will cost votes from those who switched to Tory in 2019 largely because of Bozo and his 'get Brexit done' bollocks, and so without Bozo at the helm (and Brexit 'done'  ::)) then they have less incentive to vote Tory. Yet if they keep him, they would likely keep most of those votes but lose the votes of 'decent'/moderate Tory voters.

Ultimately, it's a case of where the votes are lost which dictates whether getting rid or keeping is the correct decision from a Tory perspective. It could be that keeping him loses them votes, but in areas where they already have large majorities so the electoral impact is more that they have smaller majorities and lose a handful of seats; whereas getting rid may lose them more seats as the vote are lost in marginals/red wall/Brexity seats.
Good points. The maths is complicated, but the calculations will be being done. They used to have a great reputation for panicking in a crisis, fingers crossed.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,404
  • Indefatigability
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2338 on: Today at 12:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:12:44 pm

One problem the Tories have is not knowing how giving Bozo the long knife will play with the electorate as a whole.

The logical take is that he's such a liability that getting rid will deliver a poll boost for the Tories, but that's not clear cut.

I think the reality is that getting rid of Johnson will retain/bring back some Tory voters who are sickened by his antics, but will cost votes from those who switched to Tory in 2019 largely because of Bozo and his 'get Brexit done' bollocks, and so without Bozo at the helm (and Brexit 'done'  ::)) then they have less incentive to vote Tory. Yet if they keep him, they would likely keep most of those votes but lose the votes of 'decent'/moderate Tory voters.

Ultimately, it's a case of where the votes are lost which dictates whether getting rid or keeping is the correct decision from a Tory perspective. It could be that keeping him loses them votes, but in areas where they already have large majorities so the electoral impact is more that they have smaller majorities and lose a handful of seats; whereas getting rid may lose them more seats as the vote are lost in marginals/red wall/Brexity seats.
Good points here.

The 2019 victory was a mix of things but it can probably be reduced to Brexit sentiments and anti-Corbyn fervour. Neither of these two are at play going forward. A strange moment for the Tories in that I am not sure where their 'coalition' of supporters emerges from other than their traditional heartland and the residue of racists who lusted for Brexit for the worst reasons.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,289
  • Red since '64
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2339 on: Today at 01:03:05 pm »
Assuming, as many seasoned observers are suggesting, that its only when, not if, they dump Johnson. If Brexit is the glue that keeps the alliance of otherwise ideologically different factions within the Tory party together (plus those of the electorate for whom Boris and Brexit was what won their vote), then Johnsons successor will probably be one of the current front bench. That would be a disaster for the country imho.

What chance the party look for a leader uncontaminated by association with this administration? Im thinking Tom Tugendhat specifically.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2340 on: Today at 01:15:05 pm »
Johnson was quoting the Lion King in his speech to Downing Street staff.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 01:16:49 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Johnson was quoting the Lion King in his speech to Downing Street staff.

its more sophisticated than Peppa Pig, 

hes really maturing
Logged

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,404
  • Indefatigability
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 01:16:50 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Johnson was quoting the Lion King in his speech to Downing Street staff.
How utterly glib and uninspiring.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 01:19:54 pm »
Half time oranges and gum shields also got a mention.


He thinks Battler Britbum was a portrait
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 01:21:25 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 12:48:49 pm
Good points here.

The 2019 victory was a mix of things but it can probably be reduced to Brexit sentiments and anti-Corbyn fervour. Neither of these two are at play going forward. A strange moment for the Tories in that I am not sure where their 'coalition' of supporters emerges from other than their traditional heartland and the residue of racists who lusted for Brexit for the worst reasons.

No doubt they will magic up another fake foreign, woke or leftie menace to persuade the gullible, the racist and the terminally stupid of england to vote for them.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 01:23:34 pm »
I'd like to know if/how many energy companies are listed in Sunak's wife's investment portfolio.
The one he tried to avoid declaring and makes her on paper wealthier than Benefits Britain's Lizzy.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 01:32:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:06:56 am
This is going to be a slow, drawn out death for Boris. Hopefully this and the cost of living going up damages the Tories as well.

At the moment the conditions really support Labour, with Bozo dropping in popularity and the economy and living reflecting badly on his most likely successor.
"Partygate" will pass although it will likely be replaced by a drip-feed of other scandals.  Cummings will see to that and I think some of the Good Law Project court cases will be explosive.

Unfortunately for them and us the cost of living and broader Brexit fall-out isn't going anywhere.  The best the Tories can hope for is some "green shoots" before the next GE but I'd expect things will remain pretty grim for a few years.

It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Labour to shift the perception that the Tories are the party of financial competence and responsibility.  Writing off £billions of fraud at the same time as bringing in tax rises is an open goal.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,009
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 01:37:18 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:23:43 am
if you are asking me if its all watches and bracelets, you haven't read or understood my initial point
Yes over a certain price. You do realise that in all issues regarding taxation, there is someone who makes theses decisions. 

the most immediate exampLe coming to mind is council tax, someone but houses in different Bands. . someone makes a decision on tax brackets. Im currently in Band E, so not eligible for the current relief given out, there will always be winners and losers in theses decisions, its the nature of the beast

Im sure its not that difficult, to sort out

My turn for a question.
Why do you see this as so contentious?

Its contentious for me because I think its a bit nanny state. If people work hard, put away a few quid here and there and decide to treat themselves to a luxury item, I dont really think its right to clobber them with extra VAT. And as I said before, the really wealthy will just go and buy their shit somewhere else, and the only ones paying this luxury VAT will be the rest of us of can occasionally afford something in that bracket.

Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,574
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 01:44:48 pm »
There should be a wanker tax on Range Rovers for starters..
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,068
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 01:49:59 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Johnson was quoting the Lion King in his speech to Downing Street staff.


Now look, Zazu, you've made me lose my lunch.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,037
  • The first five yards........
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 01:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:16:50 pm
How utterly glib and uninspiring.

I'm reminded now that this is the bloke who thought Dick Francis should get the Nobel Prize for Literature and who, on the same Question Time, scoffed at Salman Rushdie (both his literary talent and his need for security from Islamist mobs). He is Mister Philistine, knowing neither the glories of High nor Low culture, just the boring mushy grey bit in-between.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,180
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 01:59:29 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Johnson was quoting the Lion King in his speech to Downing Street staff.

Surprised someone didn't quote him back with Scar's "I'm surrounded by idiots"
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 02:44:44 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:37:18 pm
Its contentious for me because I think its a bit nanny state. If people work hard, put away a few quid here and there and decide to treat themselves to a luxury item, I dont really think its right to clobber them with extra VAT. And as I said before, the really wealthy will just go and buy their shit somewhere else, and the only ones paying this luxury VAT will be the rest of us of can occasionally afford something in that bracket.


I really dont know where to begin with this. 

its a nanny state to tax luxury.;D if you said that about the sugar, petrol or fuel tax, you would have something approaching a point.

The really wealthy, dont need to fly abroad to buy luxury items. its well within their means to buy them here.

lots of taxes have a work around.

if you save 5 grand and can afford to blow it on a watch rather than put it against the mortgage, then you can afford the extra VAT.

It would be more honest if you said people with a Breitling are really hard workers, so lets not tax them  as I want a Breitling


I have a 'luxury' house, so not only do I pay more Council Tax on a monthly basis than most people,  I dont qualify for the new relief either due to my bracket
Its how things work, and how they should work, those with the broadest shoulders...







Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 03:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:44:44 pm

I really dont know where to begin with this. 

its a nanny state to tax luxury.;D if you said that about the sugar, petrol or fuel tax, you would have something approaching a point.

The really wealthy, dont need to fly abroad to buy luxury items. its well within their means to buy them here.

lots of taxes have a work around.

if you save 5 grand and can afford to blow it on a watch rather than put it against the mortgage, then you can afford the extra VAT.

It would be more honest if you said people with a Breitling are really hard workers, so lets not tax them  as I want a Breitling


I have a 'luxury' house, so not only do I pay more Council Tax on a monthly basis than most people,  I dont qualify for the new relief either due to my bracket
Its how things work, and how they should work, those with the broadest shoulders...

The point of VAT is to differentiate between "needs" and "wants", basics vs luxuries

I need bread, carrots, chicken etc and there should be no VAT on these (as is the case)

I might want a car, or a watch, or a crate of beer - accordingly they have thr 20% rate on them (arguments as to the appropriateness of the rate not withstanding). These are not essential but they are reasonable and practical.

No one needs a 10k watch, a 70k car or anything like that. The "Super VAT" is a great idea I think to tax those luxuries that are "unnecessary". A watch up to, say 100 quid, could reasonably be said to be a necessary luxury. Tells the time, looks decent, does what it needs to do. What does a 10k watch actually do other than tell people you had a spare 10k?

A Vauxhall Astra allows you to get to work, to do the shop, and the other key parts of life. What does a DB7 or a Land Rover do? Shows people you have money to spunk and that is about it. They don't add necessary value.

These status items should definitely incur additional tax to reflect what they are in reality.

Otherwise one could start down the route of why more expensive houses should get higher Stamp Duty, or why the money I saved and used to by stocks should get taxed and then it is a slippery slope.

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 03:07:20 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 03:04:26 pm
The point of VAT is to differentiate between "needs" and "wants", basics vs luxuries

I need bread, carrots, chicken etc and there should be no VAT on these (as is the case)

I might want a car, or a watch, or a crate of beer - accordingly they have thr 20% rate on them (arguments as to the appropriateness of the rate not withstanding). These are not essential but they are reasonable and practical.

No one needs a 10k watch, a 70k car or anything like that. The "Super VAT" is a great idea I think to tax those luxuries that are "unnecessary". A watch up to, say 100 quid, could reasonably be said to be a necessary luxury. Tells the time, looks decent, does what it needs to do. What does a 10k watch actually do other than tell people you had a spare 10k?

A Vauxhall Astra allows you to get to work, to do the shop, and the other key parts of life. What does a DB7 or a Land Rover do? Shows people you have money to spunk and that is about it. They don't add necessary value.

These status items should definitely incur additional tax to reflect what they are in reality.

Otherwise one could start down the route of why more expensive houses should get higher Stamp Duty, or why the money I saved and used to by stocks should get taxed and then it is a slippery slope.

Exactly,  :thumbup
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,140
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm »
I agree in principle about a higher rate of vat. But one of the good things about vat is its simple to collect. Especially as it's a simple, single rate.
Arguing against myself, the computerisation of everything might handle this smoothly.
I suppose we might find people selling 10k carrots , wrapped in a breitlig.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2356 on: Today at 03:22:30 pm »
MP Aaron Bell has just released a statement confirming submission of a letter of no confidence in Johnson, sky news reporting.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,062
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2357 on: Today at 03:23:18 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:32:06 pm
"Partygate" will pass although it will likely be replaced by a drip-feed of other scandals.  Cummings will see to that and I think some of the Good Law Project court cases will be explosive.

Unfortunately for them and us the cost of living and broader Brexit fall-out isn't going anywhere.  The best the Tories can hope for is some "green shoots" before the next GE but I'd expect things will remain pretty grim for a few years.

It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Labour to shift the perception that the Tories are the party of financial competence and responsibility.  Writing off £billions of fraud at the same time as bringing in tax rises is an open goal.
Well it will be twice in the lifetime of anyone who remembers Major and Lamont.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,135
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2358 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm »
So the £200 gas and electric 'loan' is being forced on everyone regardless on if they want or need it in October.

Every household in the UK gets a £200 reduction on their bill in October. Then every year after your bill with go up £40 a year to cover the cost.

It is a 1 year bill reduction followed by a £40 a year bill increase (or levy) for the following 5 years

Doesn't matter if you're on a fixed rate, prepaid meter or if you wish to opt out because you dont need it. This is compulsory for every single residential property in England, Scotland and Wales. You get no say in the matter.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 