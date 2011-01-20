The idea of Tory MPs acting honourably over the lying to Parliament and general party-based fiasco is a long shot. However, that doesn't mean they won't get rid of the PM. Many of the 'no confidence' letters will be from MPs who already distrust and dislike the PM; the rest will be acting on their nerves based on tiny majorities that will disappear if the incumbent sticks around.



It's all in bad faith. No honour. No rectitude. Just politics.



One problem the Tories have is not knowing how giving Bozo the long knife will play with the electorate as a whole.The logical take is that he's such a liability that getting rid will deliver a poll boost for the Tories, but that's not clear cut.I think the reality is that getting rid of Johnson will retain/bring back some Tory voters who are sickened by his antics, but will cost votes from those who switched to Tory in 2019 largely because of Bozo and his 'get Brexit done' bollocks, and so without Bozo at the helm (and Brexit 'done') then they have less incentive to vote Tory. Yet if they keep him, they would likely keep most of those votes but lose the votes of 'decent'/moderate Tory voters.Ultimately, it's a case of where the votes are lost which dictates whether getting rid or keeping is the correct decision from a Tory perspective. It could be that keeping him loses them votes, but in areas where they already have large majorities so the electoral impact is more that they have smaller majorities and lose a handful of seats; whereas getting rid may lose them more seats as the vote are lost in marginals/red wall/Brexity seats.