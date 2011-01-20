Poll

Nicely played.
That's a play worthy of taa.

Opponents cluster around Trent. Trent switches to the other flank.
My council tax will be going up by 5% that's almost the £150 gone already.

The loan is the biggest con of all. He's relying on prices going down. Which knowing a lot of people in the energy sector say no chance for atleast 2 years.
You dont have to go to abroad for the sole purpose of saving VAT, but personally I have gone on holiday with the intention of buying certain things while I am there because I can get them for less, be that because of lower sales tax or just because something is just cheaper elsewhere.

As for a luxury VAT rate, its incredibly complicated. Whats the dividing line between luxury and non-luxury. How much does a watch, or a handbag have to cost to be deemed a luxury? Is a £200 watch a luxury? Then you get into the whole definitions of what an item is like the good old Jaffa cake debate - is it a biscuit or a cake (if I remember correctly biscuits are not VATed but cakes are)? That £10k Breitling isnt a watch, its a bracelet that happens to tell the time, or its not a watch, its just a small clock.

VAT is a regressive tax but the biggest hole in the economy is the tax avoidance, done on such a scale that there are trillions funnelled through the City.
That's what needs tackling.
Instead he cut the little tax they do pay on their profits.
Of course he doesn't want to go after the billions the energy companies make, that all gets funnelled through the city as well. That's the investment he is talking about.
His former employers and mates there wouldn't be happy if a big chunk was taken to pay to help the plebs.
Amazing how many current Tory MPs used to work at JP Morgan or Goldman Sachs.
Everything that's rotten and corrupt about this country has its fetid beating heart in the City.
If lying to Parliament is a resigning issue, what's the mechanism for enforcing that? If you can't accuse someone of lying while you're in Parliament, how does that accusation get officially recorded and investigated? Surely it can't just rely on people to do the 'right' thing, if there's a Ministerial Code there has to be a way on enforcing it doesn't there?
So are all watches and bracelets luxuries or only those over a certain price? Who sets that price? What should the price be?

if you are asking me if its all watches and bracelets, you haven't read or understood my initial point
Yes over a certain price. You do realise that in all issues regarding taxation, there is someone who makes theses decisions. 

the most immediate exampLe coming to mind is council tax, someone but houses in different Bands. . someone makes a decision on tax brackets. Im currently in Band E, so not eligible for the current relief given out, there will always be winners and losers in theses decisions, its the nature of the beast

Im sure its not that difficult, to sort out

My turn for a question.
Why do you see this as so contentious?
