You dont have to go to abroad for the sole purpose of saving VAT, but personally I have gone on holiday with the intention of buying certain things while I am there because I can get them for less, be that because of lower sales tax or just because something is just cheaper elsewhere.



As for a luxury VAT rate, its incredibly complicated. Whats the dividing line between luxury and non-luxury. How much does a watch, or a handbag have to cost to be deemed a luxury? Is a £200 watch a luxury? Then you get into the whole definitions of what an item is like the good old Jaffa cake debate - is it a biscuit or a cake (if I remember correctly biscuits are not VATed but cakes are)? That £10k Breitling isnt a watch, its a bracelet that happens to tell the time, or its not a watch, its just a small clock.



VAT is a regressive tax but the biggest hole in the economy is the tax avoidance, done on such a scale that there are trillions funnelled through the City.That's what needs tackling.Instead he cut the little tax they do pay on their profits.Of course he doesn't want to go after the billions the energy companies make, that all gets funnelled through the city as well. That's the investment he is talking about.His former employers and mates there wouldn't be happy if a big chunk was taken to pay to help the plebs.Amazing how many current Tory MPs used to work at JP Morgan or Goldman Sachs.Everything that's rotten and corrupt about this country has its fetid beating heart in the City.