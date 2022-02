I've got a dilemma with British Gas.My mum had a new smart meter fitted in Sept last year because the old one developed a fault and she received her first full bill since it was fitted and the gas meter reading is still the same as when it was fitted and she's now panicking that BG are going to accuse her of some kind of fraud when she contacts them to inform them.



I've tried telling not to worry about the cost as I'll pay it but she doesn't listen.