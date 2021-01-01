Is it worthwhile calling the Conservative Party 'Corrupt' or 'Treasonous' or 'bastards'



I think this forum is a bit of an echo chamber with a few people maybe not sharing the view.



As much as I am not a fan of the Tories and mostly don't associate with them, I do have people I know that are. And they aren't evil or nasty - totally disagree with their political viewpoints but they think they are doing the country and their kids and their fellow Britains good by voting for the Tories.



I'm sure there are many Tory MPs and campaigners and workers and other voters that feel that they bring what's best and are the best people for the job.



I totally disagree in every single way I can personally imagine. I think the opposite of that is what they bring, but I imagine most people on here feel the same. So is it worth mentioning? I doubt that we have Tory HQ agonising and crying into their expensive brandy every night because we think they are a gang of twats..



So.. If they are to be discussed then (And just offering an opinion here) is it better to concentrate on what they are doing and how that affects the UK rather than calling them shithouses.



Not all of them are.



Some of them certainly are.



Some of them way more than that.



But is it useful for what we talk about in here? Maybe not making a good point not very well, but I sometimes find that the anger and namecalling detracts from the conversations that are interesting from every side.



Just me two pennaths worth. Dah dah dah daaah.... (We know the rest..)



I think the biggest mistake is assuming this is a Tory government following the same old Tory policy's, they do of course support the basic Tory ideology of the Torys, people should pay their own way in this life. etc etc but we saw what happened to the Tory MPs who tried to tell the public about the hijacking of the Tory party by extreme right wingers. they were driven out the party.How many Tory voters have given this any thought? did they listen to any words of warning from those MPs with some decency and standards. am sure many did but many including ex Labour voters were totally oblivious to the dangers of voting for a extreme right government, they still are, this is not the Tory party of the past this is a extreme right government Frottage would love to lead.The working class people who voted for them and defend them now may think the country is better off with them in charge, they may be decent intelligent people who care as well but for some reason they are very gullible when it comes to politics.The Torys will have been in power for 14 yrs when the next election comes.The country will have changed for the worse in many ways, Nationally and locally we will have lost so many things we all enjoyed for decades but those same people who voted for them will sit and listen to them again telling them only the Torys improve lives when they've suffered so much, only the Torys can be trusted with the economy when they've historically always put us in far more debt than Labour ever have (tell that to a Tory voter and they will think your a left winger talking bullshit, everyone knows Labour are the party of debt don't theyOne things for sure they have not made a better future for their families and G/kids.