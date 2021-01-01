Poll

Does calling the Tories scum or twats help the discussion on the board

TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2120 on: Today at 12:32:05 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:27:45 pm
I know someone who has.  The data was under NDA so he couldn't give me the figures. I know he could have been saying this to defend the Tories but this was a while back and it was a tangent to a conversation. He was just saying he'd seen data showing it wasn't just us getting shafted.
As I say though, there's plenty of other reasons to hammer the Tories around this, foccusing on 'overpauing' would seem to be wasting effort.

It's not just the overpaying, it's the overpaying to? It's corruption, it's nigh on treason and exposing that is not 'wasting effort'
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2121 on: Today at 12:49:43 am »
Is it worthwhile calling the Conservative Party 'Corrupt' or 'Treasonous' or 'bastards'

I think this forum is a bit of an echo chamber with a few people maybe not sharing the view.

As much as I am not a fan of the Tories and mostly don't associate with them, I do have people I know that are. And they aren't evil or nasty - totally disagree with their political viewpoints but they think they are doing the country and their kids and their fellow Britains good by voting for the Tories.

I'm sure there are many Tory MPs and campaigners and workers and other voters that feel that they bring what's best and are the best people for the job.

I totally disagree in every single way I can personally imagine. I think the opposite of that is what they bring, but I imagine most people on here feel the same. So is it worth mentioning? I doubt that we have Tory HQ agonising and crying into their expensive brandy every night because we think they are a gang of twats..

So.. If they are to be discussed then (And just offering an opinion here) is it better to concentrate on what they are doing and how that affects the UK rather than calling them shithouses.

Not all of them are.

Some of them certainly are.

Some of them way more than that.

But is it useful for what we talk about in here? Maybe not making a good point not very well, but I sometimes find that the anger and namecalling detracts from the conversations that are interesting from every side.

Just me two pennaths worth. Dah dah dah daaah.... (We know the rest..) :)
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2122 on: Today at 01:54:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:49:43 am
Is it worthwhile calling the Conservative Party 'Corrupt' or 'Treasonous' or 'bastards'

I think this forum is a bit of an echo chamber with a few people maybe not sharing the view.

As much as I am not a fan of the Tories and mostly don't associate with them, I do have people I know that are. And they aren't evil or nasty - totally disagree with their political viewpoints but they think they are doing the country and their kids and their fellow Britains good by voting for the Tories.

I'm sure there are many Tory MPs and campaigners and workers and other voters that feel that they bring what's best and are the best people for the job.

I totally disagree in every single way I can personally imagine. I think the opposite of that is what they bring, but I imagine most people on here feel the same. So is it worth mentioning? I doubt that we have Tory HQ agonising and crying into their expensive brandy every night because we think they are a gang of twats..

So.. If they are to be discussed then (And just offering an opinion here) is it better to concentrate on what they are doing and how that affects the UK rather than calling them shithouses.

Not all of them are.

Some of them certainly are.

Some of them way more than that.

But is it useful for what we talk about in here? Maybe not making a good point not very well, but I sometimes find that the anger and namecalling detracts from the conversations that are interesting from every side.

Just me two pennaths worth. Dah dah dah daaah.... (We know the rest..) :)
I think the biggest mistake is assuming this is a Tory government following the same old Tory policy's, they do of course support the basic Tory ideology of the Torys, people should pay their own way in this life. etc etc but we saw what happened to the Tory MPs who tried to tell the public about the hijacking of the Tory party by extreme right wingers. they were driven out the party.
How many Tory voters have given this any thought? did they listen to any words of warning from those MPs with some decency and standards. am sure many did but many including ex Labour voters were totally oblivious to the dangers of voting for a extreme right government, they still are, this is not the Tory party of the past this is a extreme right government Frottage would love to lead.
The working class people who voted for them and defend them now may think the country is better off with them in charge, they may be decent intelligent people who care as well but for some reason they are very gullible when it comes to politics.
The Torys will have been in power for 14 yrs when the next election comes.
The country will have changed for the worse in many ways, Nationally and locally we will have lost so many things we all enjoyed for decades but those same people who voted for them will sit and listen to them again telling them only the Torys improve lives when they've suffered so much, only the Torys can be trusted with the economy when they've historically always put us in far more debt than Labour ever have (tell that to a Tory voter and they will think your a left winger talking bullshit, everyone knows Labour are the party of debt don't they  :( )
One things for sure they have not made a better future for their families and G/kids.




The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 06:50:42 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:49:43 am
Is it worthwhile calling the Conservative Party 'Corrupt' or 'Treasonous' or 'bastards'

I think this forum is a bit of an echo chamber with a few people maybe not sharing the view.

As much as I am not a fan of the Tories and mostly don't associate with them, I do have people I know that are. And they aren't evil or nasty - totally disagree with their political viewpoints but they think they are doing the country and their kids and their fellow Britains good by voting for the Tories.

I'm sure there are many Tory MPs and campaigners and workers and other voters that feel that they bring what's best and are the best people for the job.

I totally disagree in every single way I can personally imagine. I think the opposite of that is what they bring, but I imagine most people on here feel the same. So is it worth mentioning? I doubt that we have Tory HQ agonising and crying into their expensive brandy every night because we think they are a gang of twats..

So.. If they are to be discussed then (And just offering an opinion here) is it better to concentrate on what they are doing and how that affects the UK rather than calling them shithouses.

Not all of them are.

Some of them certainly are.

Some of them way more than that.

But is it useful for what we talk about in here? Maybe not making a good point not very well, but I sometimes find that the anger and namecalling detracts from the conversations that are interesting from every side.

Just me two pennaths worth. Dah dah dah daaah.... (We know the rest..) :)

This bunch of corrupt fuckers are no longer the Conservative Party as people knew them. They got into power on a blatant lie and Johnson purged them of any half decent ones. its now a bunch of lying crooks, fascists and arseholes. You know its bad when the likes of May and Hunt are left looking like moderates.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2124 on: Today at 06:50:49 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:32:05 am
It's not just the overpaying, it's the overpaying to? It's corruption, it's nigh on treason and exposing that is not 'wasting effort'
I can't argue with that. But I don't know where most of it was paid. Sadly I don't doubt at least some of it was paid to mates with their snout in the trough.  When corporations and profiteers are the company you attract, that's inevitable.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
