Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 55951 times)

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm »
Sigh....

Same shit. Nothings changes.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:23:17 pm
Sigh....

Same shit. Nothings changes.

Yep. Pretty clear he's going nowhere.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 12:27:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:23:17 pm
Sigh....

Same shit. Nothings changes.

Yep.

The problem is that Johnson is like Trump - the damage he leaves behind is enormous. In the same way the Tea Party are basically the moderates of the Republicans now, by the time Johnson is done the ERG will be the moderates. Dorries is more likely to be the next leader than one of the "One Nation" Tories (whatever that means).
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:27:22 pm
Yep.

The problem is that Johnson is like Trump - the damage he leaves behind is enormous. In the same way the Tea Party are basically the moderates of the Republicans now, by the time Johnson is done the ERG will be the moderates. Dorries is more likely to be the next leader than one of the "One Nation" Tories (whatever that means).

That is the only saving grace. The backbenchers seem to be back under his control which is actually really good because every single MP that gets stuck in front on cameras defending him signs their own fate when it comes to election time

Just keep them digging their hole. A sitting PM questioned under caution is a good one. A sitting PM fined for covid breaches is a good one.

The only annoying thing that I wish Starmer would have done is slip in some ABBA quotes in there.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 12:37:42 pm »
Yep. Same shite. He might as well record his weekly bluster about vaccine rollout, G7, hospitals, NHS and just replay it.

Hes going nowhere. You can tell by the reaction to his shit Dick Dastardly joke that made no sense. Still has lots of support. Any backbencher screaming MORE should be kicked out straight away its infuriating.

All the drama on Monday already feels like old news.

Hoyle is rubbish. Pathetic.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 12:37:59 pm »
What's the story with random people standing up when the someone approaches the box?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 12:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:27:22 pm
Yep.

The problem is that Johnson is like Trump - the damage he leaves behind is enormous. In the same way the Tea Party are basically the moderates of the Republicans now, by the time Johnson is done the ERG will be the moderates. Dorries is more likely to be the next leader than one of the "One Nation" Tories (whatever that means).

They are like the Republicans in another respect too. Just as the Republicans rely on the Democrats to 'play the game' and defend the Constitution, the Tories rely on Labour and the other parties to adhere to the principles of 'fair play'. Both calculations are pretty good ones, because historically the left-of-centre parties tend to be more decent and less scurrilous in the way they approach politics. They pretty much always have been.

Take the Savile thing now. If Labour decided to play dirty they could base a whole electoral campaign around how Savile was a darling of Thatcher and the Tory party and they could produce scores of photos of Savile in the company of Tory top brass and campaigning for the Tory party in general elections (as late as 2010). They could link his sexual assaults on children explicitly to the protection afforded to him by the Conservative party and their friends in the Establishment.

They won't do that. And they shouldn't do that. If they did then British politics would go full-blown populist and none of the important stuff would be discussed because of all the dirt being thrown. Qanon politics would become mainstream.

If the 'centre holds' in this country it's because the Labour party has sense of responsibility. The same is true in America with the Democratic party.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 12:45:57 pm »
You can tell Patel fed him that Dick Dasterdly and Mutley line
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 12:46:24 pm »
The smugness in his face when he said he needs to wait for the Police inquiry to finish. Its disgusting. Fuck the Met.

Agree this all feels very scripted. The forced cheers when the backbenchers have a question is odd.

I dont know why I watch this.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 12:46:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:37:59 pm
What's the story with random people standing up when the someone approaches the box?

Its to ask the speakers permission to ask a question. Equivalent to putting your hand up at school

You can't do it while someone is talking but in between you get to do it
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 12:50:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:46:29 pm
Its to ask the speakers permission to ask a question. Equivalent to putting your hand up at school

You can't do it while someone is talking but in between you get to do it

Thanks. Would make much more sense for them to each log a request to question and the Speaker pick them from that.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 12:54:41 pm »
Rewinding to the PPE thing. I know lots of other government were screwed at the same time trying to source it. I know there were incompetent decisions and backhanders but I think the majority was due to the cost of governments worldwide near I stantly ramping up demand.  Yes we could have had more stockpiled before but that could easily have been put in place by previous governments. And we would have a right to ask why are we keeping all this stuff in warehouses.
I dont particularly want to be seen to be defending them but I think the bad things are the tip of the iceberg for the costs. Plenty more petards to hoist them by .
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 12:54:57 pm »
That backbencher asking a question to blow smoke up Johnsons arse and say can we thank the NHS please?

What a waste of time.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 12:55:40 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:50:12 pm
Thanks. Would make much more sense for them to each log a request to question and the Speaker pick them from that.
A WhatsApp group .
Would make more sense still for them to be on a zoom call.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 01:06:09 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:50:12 pm
Thanks. Would make much more sense for them to each log a request to question and the Speaker pick them from that.

Well the ruling party (tories) give the leader (boris) their questions ahead of time (hence why they are so scripted).

The speaker has about 2-4 people either side of him watching for who wants to ask a question and it gets picked from there.

But the speaker has to remain impartial so there has to be equal (or appearing to be equal) time for the opposition and other parties such as the SNP (which is why Ian Blackford always gets one as the 3rd largest party), Lib dems and the Northern Irish parties etc.

Like most of everything at Westminster, it's overly complicated, mired in unfairness and tries to paint a picture of tradition.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 01:07:23 pm »
Tory gimp on politics live still blaming Labour for the country's ills despite being in power for 13 years. 
Talking about the deficit, when its higher under them than its ever been.
Again the BBC fails to mention that Brexit is a the massive driver in sending our economic outlook plunging downwards.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 01:23:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:54:41 pm
Rewinding to the PPE thing. I know lots of other government were screwed at the same time trying to source it. I know there were incompetent decisions and backhanders but I think the majority was due to the cost of governments worldwide near I stantly ramping up demand.  Yes we could have had more stockpiled before but that could easily have been put in place by previous governments. And we would have a right to ask why are we keeping all this stuff in warehouses.
I dont particularly want to be seen to be defending them but I think the bad things are the tip of the iceberg for the costs. Plenty more petards to hoist them by .
I will try and find a interview given by Jess Philips ripping Dominic Raab apart for arguing the same point.  how UK PPE companies in her constituency asked her to try to make the government aware of their offers of PPE.
How she met a brick wall, no way of getting though on the phone yet the companies who ripped off the government had no problems getting through.
The tip of the Iceberg is a minimum of £13 billion. that figure keeps rising as we find more cases of corruption and incompetency. we are being forced to pay for this corruption and incompetency with higher direct and indirect taxes.
I find this one of the most shocking sickening examples of the consequences of having a bunch of cowboy builders running the country.
+ We shouldn't forget the price the government paid for a failed Test and Trace app.
£37 billion. I still can't get my head around that. needs to be fully investigated in the future.
£50 bill up in smoke due to corruption and incompetency.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 01:23:56 pm »
The backtracking will be box office stuff if this goes south. The career climbers and brown nosers that are being rolled out weekly at PMQ's to chuck scraps of meat for the front bench to chew on will have a lot of explaining to do to their constituents for being so raucous in their support of Boris if he ends up getting a ticket for this, and when the ugly truth finally comes out.

Ironic also that they're doing tributes to Jack Dromey straight after PMQ's. If ever there was a contrast in the manner in which public officials conduct themselves then it is this.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 01:25:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:54:41 pm
Rewinding to the PPE thing. I know lots of other government were screwed at the same time trying to source it. I know there were incompetent decisions and backhanders but I think the majority was due to the cost of governments worldwide near I stantly ramping up demand.  Yes we could have had more stockpiled before but that could easily have been put in place by previous governments. And we would have a right to ask why are we keeping all this stuff in warehouses.
I dont particularly want to be seen to be defending them but I think the bad things are the tip of the iceberg for the costs. Plenty more petards to hoist them by .

Would be interesting to see figures for other countries in comparison, to get an idea of the amount that is due to price hikes and demand, and the amount that is due to incompetency.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 02:02:57 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:07:23 pm
Tory gimp on politics live still blaming Labour for the country's ills despite being in power for 13 years. 
Talking about the deficit, when its higher under them than its ever been.
Again the BBC fails to mention that Brexit is a the massive driver in sending our economic outlook plunging downwards.

Johnson mentioned the theres no money left note at PMQs to massive cheers.  ::) Desperate stuff.

For a party that will be very quick to point out theyve changed and the past is in the past once there are sackings, resignations, or changes in leadership for whats happened, they seem oddly keen to tar Labour with something that happened 13 years ago when pretty much the entire shadow front bench were nowhere near it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 02:16:29 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 02:02:57 pm
Johnson mentioned the theres no money left note at PMQs to massive cheers.  ::) Desperate stuff.

For a party that will be very quick to point out theyve changed and the past is in the past once there are sackings, resignations, or changes in leadership for whats happened, they seem oddly keen to tar Labour with something that happened 13 years ago when pretty much the entire shadow front bench were nowhere near it.
Fucking Liam Byrne.  I really wish he'd thought that one through.

But, yes, desperation from the Tories.  When it comes to Brexit I can only assume the BBC have been given strict instructions not to point at that particular elephant in the room.  The NI tax rise was pretty much Osborne's "project fear" tax rise threat and anyone that thinks it's going to make a jot of difference to the crisis engulfing social care is living in dreamland.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 02:55:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:23:24 pm
I will try and find a interview given by Jess Philips ripping Dominic Raab apart for arguing the same point.  how UK PPE companies in her constituency asked her to try to make the government aware of their offers of PPE.
How she met a brick wall, no way of getting though on the phone yet the companies who ripped off the government had no problems getting through.
The tip of the Iceberg is a minimum of £13 billion. that figure keeps rising as we find more cases of corruption and incompetency. we are being forced to pay for this corruption and incompetency with higher direct and indirect taxes.
I find this one of the most shocking sickening examples of the consequences of having a bunch of cowboy builders running the country.
+ We shouldn't forget the price the government paid for a failed Test and Trace app.
£37 billion. I still can't get my head around that. needs to be fully investigated in the future.
£50 bill up in smoke due to corruption and incompetency.



That 37 billion is never getting investigated when the scheme was run by Baroness Dildo Harding, married to John Penrose Tory MP and a anti-corruption cszar  ::) for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Nope, nothing to see there..
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 03:05:24 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:25:06 pm
Would be interesting to see figures for other countries in comparison, to get an idea of the amount that is due to price hikes and demand, and the amount that is due to incompetency.

Over 1000% in the States according to this article

https://www.mcknights.com/news/analysis-ppe-costs-increase-over-1000-during-covid-19-crisis/

Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:54:41 pm
Rewinding to the PPE thing. I know lots of other government were screwed at the same time trying to source it. I know there were incompetent decisions and backhanders but I think the majority was due to the cost of governments worldwide near I stantly ramping up demand.  Yes we could have had more stockpiled before but that could easily have been put in place by previous governments. And we would have a right to ask why are we keeping all this stuff in warehouses.
I dont particularly want to be seen to be defending them but I think the bad things are the tip of the iceberg for the costs. Plenty more petards to hoist them by .

Thing is, this was told to the Tories in 2017 and they did nothing, they had 3 years to sort the PPE out.

We were world leaders under New Labour https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/may/01/uk-global-leader-pandemics-coronavirus-covid-19-crisis-britain
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 03:25:37 pm »
Another Tory MP has handed a letter in. Anthony Mangnall. (No me neither.)

I see Johnson has been impressing abroad, the Kremlin have called him utterly confused.  Now Im not one who would normally side with the Russians in such times as these, but theyve not called that one wrong have they?!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 03:27:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:25:06 pm
Would be interesting to see figures for other countries in comparison, to get an idea of the amount that is due to price hikes and demand, and the amount that is due to incompetency.

I know someone who has.  The data was under NDA so he couldn't give me the figures. I know he could have been saying this to defend the Tories but this was a while back and it was a tangent to a conversation. He was just saying he'd seen data showing it wasn't just us getting shafted.
As I say though, there's plenty of other reasons to hammer the Tories around this, foccusing on 'overpauing' would seem to be wasting effort.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:25:37 pm
Another Tory MP has handed a letter in. Anthony Mangnall. (No me neither.)

I see Johnson has been impressing abroad, the Kremlin have called him utterly confused.  Now Im not one who would normally side with the Russians in such times as these, but theyve not called that one wrong have they?!
If confused translates to twat. Then yes, I agree with you.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 03:28:57 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:25:37 pm
Another Tory MP has handed a letter in. Anthony Mangnall. (No me neither.)

I see Johnson has been impressing abroad, the Kremlin have called him utterly confused.  Now Im not one who would normally side with the Russians in such times as these, but theyve not called that one wrong have they?!

I think it'll be a very slow and public death for Boris.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 03:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:25:37 pm
Another Tory MP has handed a letter in. Anthony Mangnall. (No me neither.)

I see Johnson has been impressing abroad, the Kremlin have called him utterly confused.  Now Im not one who would normally side with the Russians in such times as these, but theyve not called that one wrong have they?!

They've also been calling out the brains trust Liz Truss

Quote
Russias foreign ministry went even further with the insults, mocking Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for saying Britain was sending supplies to its Baltic allies across the Black Sea - two bodies of water that are on opposite sides of Europe.

Mrs Truss, your knowledge of history is nothing compared to your knowledge of geography, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova wrote in a blog post. If anyone needs saving from anything, its the world, from the stupidity and ignorance of British politicians.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 03:30:17 pm »
Levelling up you say...........

Levelling-up: some wealthy areas of England to see 10 times more funding than poorest

Some of the wealthiest parts of England, including areas represented by government ministers, have so far been allocated 10 times more money per capita than the poorest under Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons levelling up agenda, Guardian analysis has found.

Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, the communities secretary, will announce on Wednesday new measures designed to end what the prime minister has called the outrage of regional inequalities.

But analysis of the £4.7bn allocated under the levelling up agenda to date shows how some of Englands most deprived areas are receiving far less support than some of the richest boroughs. A further £1.8bn is still to be announced.

https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2022/feb/02/levelling-up-funding-inequality-exposed-by-guardian-research
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 03:33:05 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 03:25:37 pm
Another Tory MP has handed a letter in. Anthony Mangnall. (No me neither.)

I see Johnson has been impressing abroad, the Kremlin have called him utterly confused.  Now Im not one who would normally side with the Russians in such times as these, but theyve not called that one wrong have they?!
Another chickens-coming-home-to-roost moment for Johnson.  The compulsive liar probably assured senior Russian figures that their money and assets were sanction-proof in London.  All fine and dandy until he had to play the hardman and start making threats about sanctions.

It's hard to believe someone so immoral and chaotic isn't in some way compromised.  Teresa May certainly didn't trust him with state secrets.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 03:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:30:17 pm
Levelling up you say...........

Levelling-up: some wealthy areas of England to see 10 times more funding than poorest

Some of the wealthiest parts of England, including areas represented by government ministers, have so far been allocated 10 times more money per capita than the poorest under Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons levelling up agenda, Guardian analysis has found.

Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, the communities secretary, will announce on Wednesday new measures designed to end what the prime minister has called the outrage of regional inequalities.

But analysis of the £4.7bn allocated under the levelling up agenda to date shows how some of Englands most deprived areas are receiving far less support than some of the richest boroughs. A further £1.8bn is still to be announced.

https://www.theguardian.com/inequality/2022/feb/02/levelling-up-funding-inequality-exposed-by-guardian-research

Quote
Sajid Javids constituency, Bromsgrove in Worcestershire, will receive nearly £15m  £148 a head  despite being one of the wealthiest areas in England.

Central Bedfordshire, an area partly represented by the culture secretary, Nadine Dorries, has received £26.7m  £91 a head  from the Levelling Up Fund despite being one of the fifth most affluent areas of the country.
Party before country.  Selves before party.  They'll both have some nice big numbers to stick on election material come the next general election and that is, after all, what really matters.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 03:36:46 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:33:05 pm
Another chickens-coming-home-to-roost moment for Johnson.  The compulsive liar probably assured senior Russian figures that their money and assets were sanction-proof in London.  All fine and dandy until he had to play the hardman and start making threats about sanctions.

It's hard not to believe someone so immoral and chaotic isn't in some way compromised.  Teresa May certainly didn't trust him with state secrets.

Odds on the minutes of his imminent call with Putin being made available for scrutiny?  ::)
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 03:39:41 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:55:50 pm
That 37 billion is never getting investigated when the scheme was run by Baroness Dildo Harding, married to John Penrose Tory MP and a anti-corruption cszar  ::) for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Nope, nothing to see there..

Public Accounts Committee investigated the scheme and their verdict was " it was not clear if the contribution of NHS Test and Trace to reducing infection levels could justify its unimaginable cost". Dido Harding responded that the system was "making a real impact".

alternative facts ...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 03:44:30 pm »
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-politics-60228372
Letters are all about timing...

Putting in a letter of no confidence against the prime minister is not as straight-forward as it might sound for some who are looking to the next stage of the process.

A former minister has told me they have decided to make their own submission, but are waiting until they are sure they have the numbers to oust Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

You see, once the 54 letters have come in and triggered the vote, under the party rules, another challenge could not be mounted for a year.

"What we can't have is the prime minister free from challenge for another 12 months," the ex-minister told me.

They say other colleagues also don't want to "jump the gun" too, adding: "What's holding people back is the worry a leadership contest may give him a mandate to continue."

While the "right thing to do" would be to put their letter in, they add, the "pragmatic approach" was to wait longer - given the full Sue Gray report, policy inquiry and a "steady drip of allegations" were still to come.

"The end is almost inevitable. The question is - is now the right time to put a letter in? We need to be sure we can win the vote."
They're a ruthless bunch.  Imagine having to work with any of them.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 03:44:44 pm »
BBC reporting that after Dicks thugs beat up the women at the vigil (once the royal clothes horse had left of course) johnson blocked Dick being removed, as the likely successor Neil Basu had been previously critical of Johnsons comments.
Even Patel wanted to go through the recruitment process but Johnson vetoed it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 03:51:25 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:44:44 pm
BBC reporting that after Dicks thugs beat up the women at the vigil (once the royal clothes horse had left of course) johnson blocked Dick being removed, as the likely successor Neil Basu had been previously critical of Johnsons comments.
Even Patel wanted to go through the recruitment process but Johnson vetoed it.

Its almost as if he knew he might need a favour or two
