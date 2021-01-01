Rewinding to the PPE thing. I know lots of other government were screwed at the same time trying to source it. I know there were incompetent decisions and backhanders but I think the majority was due to the cost of governments worldwide near I stantly ramping up demand. Yes we could have had more stockpiled before but that could easily have been put in place by previous governments. And we would have a right to ask why are we keeping all this stuff in warehouses.
I dont particularly want to be seen to be defending them but I think the bad things are the tip of the iceberg for the costs. Plenty more petards to hoist them by .
I will try and find a interview given by Jess Philips ripping Dominic Raab apart for arguing the same point. how UK PPE companies in her constituency asked her to try to make the government aware of their offers of PPE.
How she met a brick wall, no way of getting though on the phone yet the companies who ripped off the government had no problems getting through.
The tip of the Iceberg is a minimum of £13 billion. that figure keeps rising as we find more cases of corruption and incompetency. we are being forced to pay for this corruption and incompetency with higher direct and indirect taxes.
I find this one of the most shocking sickening examples of the consequences of having a bunch of cowboy builders running the country.
+ We shouldn't forget the price the government paid for a failed Test and Trace app.
£37 billion. I still can't get my head around that. needs to be fully investigated in the future.
£50 bill up in smoke due to corruption and incompetency.