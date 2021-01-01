Yep.



The problem is that Johnson is like Trump - the damage he leaves behind is enormous. In the same way the Tea Party are basically the moderates of the Republicans now, by the time Johnson is done the ERG will be the moderates. Dorries is more likely to be the next leader than one of the "One Nation" Tories (whatever that means).



They are like the Republicans in another respect too. Just as the Republicans rely on the Democrats to 'play the game' and defend the Constitution, the Tories rely on Labour and the other parties to adhere to the principles of 'fair play'. Both calculations are pretty good ones, because historically the left-of-centre parties tend to be more decent and less scurrilous in the way they approach politics. They pretty much always have been.Take the Savile thing now. If Labour decided to play dirty they could base a whole electoral campaign around how Savile was a darling of Thatcher and the Tory party and they could produce scores of photos of Savile in the company of Tory top brass and campaigning for the Tory party in general elections (as late as 2010). They could link his sexual assaults on children explicitly to the protection afforded to him by the Conservative party and their friends in the Establishment.They won't do that. And they shouldn't do that. If they did then British politics would go full-blown populist and none of the important stuff would be discussed because of all the dirt being thrown. Qanon politics would become mainstream.If the 'centre holds' in this country it's because the Labour party has sense of responsibility. The same is true in America with the Democratic party.