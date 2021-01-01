Poll

Boris Johnson is a known liar. How rancid are his continual lies?

Full fat
Swiss cheese full of holes
Some stinky, blue, mouldy job
A maggot infest slurry of decay, mould and grey maggots?
I like cheese! But not Boris Johnsons cheese!
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 55228 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,115
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 12:23:17 pm »
Sigh....

Same shit. Nothings changes.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,496
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 12:25:17 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:23:17 pm
Sigh....

Same shit. Nothings changes.

Yep. Pretty clear he's going nowhere.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,732
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 12:27:22 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:23:17 pm
Sigh....

Same shit. Nothings changes.

Yep.

The problem is that Johnson is like Trump - the damage he leaves behind is enormous. In the same way the Tea Party are basically the moderates of the Republicans now, by the time Johnson is done the ERG will be the moderates. Dorries is more likely to be the next leader than one of the "One Nation" Tories (whatever that means).
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,115
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 12:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:27:22 pm
Yep.

The problem is that Johnson is like Trump - the damage he leaves behind is enormous. In the same way the Tea Party are basically the moderates of the Republicans now, by the time Johnson is done the ERG will be the moderates. Dorries is more likely to be the next leader than one of the "One Nation" Tories (whatever that means).

That is the only saving grace. The backbenchers seem to be back under his control which is actually really good because every single MP that gets stuck in front on cameras defending him signs their own fate when it comes to election time

Just keep them digging their hole. A sitting PM questioned under caution is a good one. A sitting PM fined for covid breaches is a good one.

The only annoying thing that I wish Starmer would have done is slip in some ABBA quotes in there.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,585
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 12:37:42 pm »
Yep. Same shite. He might as well record his weekly bluster about vaccine rollout, G7, hospitals, NHS and just replay it.

Hes going nowhere. You can tell by the reaction to his shit Dick Dastardly joke that made no sense. Still has lots of support. Any backbencher screaming MORE should be kicked out straight away its infuriating.

All the drama on Monday already feels like old news.

Hoyle is rubbish. Pathetic.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 12:37:59 pm »
What's the story with random people standing up when the someone approaches the box?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,012
  • The first five yards........
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 12:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:27:22 pm
Yep.

The problem is that Johnson is like Trump - the damage he leaves behind is enormous. In the same way the Tea Party are basically the moderates of the Republicans now, by the time Johnson is done the ERG will be the moderates. Dorries is more likely to be the next leader than one of the "One Nation" Tories (whatever that means).

They are like the Republicans in another respect too. Just as the Republicans rely on the Democrats to 'play the game' and defend the Constitution, the Tories rely on Labour and the other parties to adhere to the principles of 'fair play'. Both calculations are pretty good ones, because historically the left-of-centre parties tend to be more decent and less scurrilous in the way they approach politics. They pretty much always have been.

Take the Savile thing now. If Labour decided to play dirty they could base a whole electoral campaign around how Savile was a darling of Thatcher and the Tory party and they could produce scores of photos of Savile in the company of Tory top brass and campaigning for the Tory party in general elections (as late as 2010). They could link his sexual assaults on children explicitly to the protection afforded to him by the Conservative party and their friends in the Establishment.

They won't do that. And they shouldn't do that. If they did then British politics would go full-blown populist and none of the important stuff would be discussed because of all the dirt being thrown. Qanon politics would become mainstream.

If the 'centre holds' in this country it's because the Labour party has sense of responsibility. The same is true in America with the Democratic party.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,115
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 12:45:57 pm »
You can tell Patel fed him that Dick Dasterdly and Mutley line
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,585
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 12:46:24 pm »
The smugness in his face when he said he needs to wait for the Police inquiry to finish. Its disgusting. Fuck the Met.

Agree this all feels very scripted. The forced cheers when the backbenchers have a question is odd.

I dont know why I watch this.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,115
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 12:46:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:37:59 pm
What's the story with random people standing up when the someone approaches the box?

Its to ask the speakers permission to ask a question. Equivalent to putting your hand up at school

You can't do it while someone is talking but in between you get to do it
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 12:50:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:46:29 pm
Its to ask the speakers permission to ask a question. Equivalent to putting your hand up at school

You can't do it while someone is talking but in between you get to do it

Thanks. Would make much more sense for them to each log a request to question and the Speaker pick them from that.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 