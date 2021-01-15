Keir Starmer was doing an interview round too this morning, and he described Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons claim in the Commons yesterday that as DPP he had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile as a desparate slur. (See 9.28am.) He told ITVs Good Morning Britain:



Its a slur, its untrue, its desperate from the prime minister. I was really struck yesterday in the House at how many Conservative MPs were disgusted at that untruth from the despatch box. Of course on our side, people were disgusted. But his own MPs couldnt believe their prime minister had stooped that low.



Hes degraded the whole office. And this is how he operates. He drags everybody into the gutter with him. Everybody he touches, everybody that comes into contact with him is contaminated by this prime minister.

