Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 51899 times)

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:16:51 am
Talk is that they have the letters ready, but are just holding back at present.

A 20 point lead may force their hands somewhat.

Could you provide a link for this please?

(Because despite virtually nothing about the current Tory Party surprising me any more, I am surprised it hasnt happened yet).
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Keir Starmer was doing an interview round too this morning, and he described Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons claim in the Commons yesterday that as DPP he had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile as a desparate slur. (See 9.28am.) He told ITVs Good Morning Britain:

Its a slur, its untrue, its desperate from the prime minister. I was really struck yesterday in the House at how many Conservative MPs were disgusted at that untruth from the despatch box. Of course on our side, people were disgusted. But his own MPs couldnt believe their prime minister had stooped that low.

Hes degraded the whole office. And this is how he operates. He drags everybody into the gutter with him. Everybody he touches, everybody that comes into contact with him is contaminated by this prime minister.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:07:42 pm
It's all very well blaming Johnson and the Tory MPs

I think you should very much blame the people that vote for them.

As Starmer pointed out, if Tory MPs are happy to be associated with someone like Johnson and his whole pit of deceit, lies, corruption and shithousery then that is very much down to them and they reflect badly on themselves and their party.


But.


How can all this go on and Tory voters look at it and think that there is no problem voting Tory? They are the ones voting these people in and these are the people that want this country to be run like this.

I'd very much blame them.


Bozo built his 'base' on the promise to fulfil Brexit - and that remains the number one consideration for millions of people for whom Brexit became more or less a cult.

This is augmented by the nationalist rhetoric the manufacture of a 'culture war'.

I came across a table of social attitudes and Leave voters* that showed the link between opposing equal rights/supporting stiffer sentencing and the death penalty and supporting Brexit.

Brexit and the 'culture war' are primary voting drivers for these people, and they will excuse a lot of cuntery from Bozo and the current Tory Party.


* from British Election Survey - can't hotlink, but it's here, just over halfway down - https://www.jrf.org.uk/report/brexit-vote-explained-poverty-low-skills-and-lack-opportunities
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:13:03 pm
Watch Patels reaction here.

How much of void of integrity do you have to be to get that reaction from Patel.

Utter car crash.
hopefully she has caught a dose from the maskless Truss sat next to her
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:53:48 am
Could you provide a link for this please?

(Because despite virtually nothing about the current Tory Party surprising me any more, I am surprised it hasnt happened yet).

Channel 4 last night - said they likely had the numbers, but couldn't agree on a strategy. 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:19:52 pm
Shes staggeringly thick.

She has to be on something
it was like she was a cross between Lauren Cooper and Vicky Pollard, like all of the Tory front bench an extreme example of the Peter Principle
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
What's happened to the cheese option on the poll?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:32:34 am
Channel 4 last night - said they likely had the numbers, but couldn't agree on a strategy. 
360 Tory MPs though, they would need around 180 to get a Vote of No Confidence through, although more than 100 would damage him but unless they have the numbers to oust him, he'll cling on as it's his birthright to govern the country
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:37:31 am
What's happened to the cheese option on the poll?
more to the point, are the three who "trust them implicitly" going to out themselves or were they voting sarcastically?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:37:31 am
What's happened to the cheese option on the poll?

Cheesegate!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:32:34 am
Channel 4 last night - said they likely had the numbers, but couldn't agree on a strategy. 

Thanks, R-S.

Ch4, Sky and ITV news are my go-to channels these days for updates, such is my disillusionment with the Beebs coverage.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:02:05 pm
Cheesegate!

If Johnson was a cheese what cheese would he be?

1. Full Fat?
2. Swiss cheese full of holes?
3. Some stinky, blue, mouldy job?
4. Other?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:02:11 pm
Thanks, R-S.

Ch4, Sky and ITV news are my go-to channels these days for updates, such is my disillusionment with the Beebs coverage.

No problem.

I agree.  It's a bit of a strange world when you find ITV are providing better news coverage than the Beeb nowadays.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:15:43 am
Keir Starmer was doing an interview round too this morning, and he described Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons claim in the Commons yesterday that as DPP he had failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile as a desparate slur. (See 9.28am.) He told ITVs Good Morning Britain:

Its a slur, its untrue, its desperate from the prime minister. I was really struck yesterday in the House at how many Conservative MPs were disgusted at that untruth from the despatch box. Of course on our side, people were disgusted. But his own MPs couldnt believe their prime minister had stooped that low.

Hes degraded the whole office. And this is how he operates. He drags everybody into the gutter with him. Everybody he touches, everybody that comes into contact with him is contaminated by this prime minister.

Nazir Afzal  has defended him basically its not true, so thats good
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:43 pm
If Johnson was a cheese what cheese would he be?

1. Full Fat?
2. Swiss cheese full of holes?
3. Some stinky, blue, mouldy job?
4. Other?

A Babybel-end

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:06:43 pm
If Johnson was a cheese what cheese would he be?

1. Full Fat?
2. Swiss cheese full of holes?
3. Some stinky, blue, mouldy job?
4. Other?

Casu Martzu, poisonous and full of maggots
