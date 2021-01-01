Poll

How much do you trust the current Government to do good by the UK and its population?

I trust them implicitly
I trust them a bit, obviously there are a few issues, but they are trustworthy on the whole
I'm fairly neutral
I tend not to trust them, but every government has issues
I don't trust them as far as I could throw Fat Tory Frank with one arm
TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 08:37:30 pm
Fuck it. Bring it on.

If the people of this country vote for him again after all this, we are fucked. If they replace him, they can try to wash away the stink and claim the culture has changed. He is a disgrace and people who sat alone at funerals have to remember all this, surely, next time around.

And remember it won't be a GE based on Brexit either. But we may see some of the fallout from that genius move. Starmer has a better chance against Boris than anyone else in the Tory party.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 08:43:36 pm
It would be some statement at PMQs on Wednesday if the entire Labour Party (ideally united with Lib Dems, SNP etc.) just get up and walk out of the chamber.

Probably an extreme view but personally I don't think they should take their seats in the house again until this idiot has gone. The soundbites from Starmer are nice but nothing is happening, it makes no difference.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 08:45:52 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:26:28 pm
Liz Truss announces she has Covid just hours after appearance on packed front bench



Do they all have to isolate now?  I cant recall they flip flop rules that much.  Convenient for them to hide away for a period if they do have to.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 08:55:08 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:26:28 pm
Liz Truss announces she has Covid just hours after appearance on packed front bench



Hopefully Boris gets it and he dies a horrible death.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm
I love watching the facial expressions on Patel while Johnson is at the despatch box, it reminds me of that bloke in Sparks.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 08:58:03 pm
Dorries was bad on Sky News just before 6PM as well.

She's useless on live TV, easily flustered and condescending.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 08:58:31 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:45:52 pm
Do they all have to isolate now?  I cant recall they flip flop rules that much.  Convenient for them to hide away for a period if they do have to.

No they dont.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 09:07:42 pm
It's all very well blaming Johnson and the Tory MPs

I think you should very much blame the people that vote for them.

As Starmer pointed out, if Tory MPs are happy to be associated with someone like Johnson and his whole pit of deceit, lies, corruption and shithousery then that is very much down to them and they reflect badly on themselves and their party.


But.


How can all this go on and Tory voters look at it and think that there is no problem voting Tory? They are the ones voting these people in and these are the people that want this country to be run like this.

I'd very much blame them.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:28:35 pm
It's Thatcher again though. When he goes it'll be he his own MP's that stab him in the back once they fear for their seats. When the opposition demand the PM's head they'll circle the wagons.
We shall see, the Torys think the public have the memory of a Goldfish, they will forget how upset they where by the next election. I think people have already formed their negative opinions on Johnson already and those opinions will be hard to shift come the election. the public will need to be told who the Tory MPs who are defending him are at the next GE. videos like the one below should enrage voters. this is just taking the piss.

I do not believe that he does lie, says Simon Clarke, after being given two well-documented examples of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson lying, and then being sacked for it.

https://twitter.com/AdamBienkov/status/1488078046049583107
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Liz Truss, bold as brass, no mask.  You couldnt make this up.  Itd be depressing if it wasnt so bloody bizzare.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1890 on: Yesterday at 09:16:31 pm
On the whole - the Tory MPs are fairly quiet on Twitter. The cut and paste tweets obviously not issued yet.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1891 on: Yesterday at 09:16:40 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Liz Truss, bold as brass, no mask.  You couldnt make this up.  Itd be depressing if it wasnt so bloody bizzare.

We beat Covid as I said. 😂
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 09:38:16 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:15:08 pm
Liz Truss, bold as brass, no mask.  You couldnt make this up.  Itd be depressing if it wasnt so bloody bizzare.

Just yesterday it was a race between her and Johnson to go over to sort out Ukraine
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1893 on: Yesterday at 09:58:27 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 08:37:30 pm
Fuck it. Bring it on.

If the people of this country vote for him again after all this, we are fucked. If they replace him, they can try to wash away the stink and claim the culture has changed. He is a disgrace and people who sat alone at funerals have to remember all this, surely, next time around.

And remember it won't be a GE based on Brexit either. But we may see some of the fallout from that genius move. Starmer has a better chance against Boris than anyone else in the Tory party.

Or vice versa...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1894 on: Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:26:28 pm
Liz Truss announces she has Covid just hours after appearance on packed front bench



Is the Home Secretary flirting with the Honourable Leader of the Scots Nats there? She's deffo giving him the eye...and is she actually blowing him a kiss...

EDIT: Just looking again. Boris is on it. He knows. Look at his smug fucking fat face. Prolly got the photo's. Prolly in the photo's the fucking dimwit. And is Liz Truss giving old Ian the eye an' all? A Ménage à Trois? Full of intrigue...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1895 on: Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm
Is the Home Secretary flirting with the Honourable Leader of the Scots Nats there? She's deffo giving him the eye...and is she actually blowing him a kiss...

EDIT: Just looking again. Boris is on it. He knows. Look at his smug fucking fat face. Prolly got the photo's. Prolly in the photo's the fucking dimwit. And is Liz Truss giving old Ian the eye an' all? A Ménage à Trois? Full of intrigue...

And Andrea Ledsom and the women on either side if her know what's going on and look as if they are very disapproving but can't wait to go and have a good gossip with their mates.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1896 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi tests positive for Covid

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-60201218
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:47:39 pm
It's alright folks, the police investigation won't take more than a year ::)

Itll all be forgotten by then and life would've moved on

For all of Starmers impressive speech today, it was rather all predictable. Wouldve loved him having sly digs at Met Police (Cressida Dick) and Johnson and how its all underhanded
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm
Quote from: chalky52 on Yesterday at 08:35:03 pm
How can anyone watch any of her interviews and consider voting for her they are all embarrassingly bad

The one on channel 4 far exceeded a car crash, it was the equivalent of Taliban attack on the twin towers.
 

https://twitter.com/Otto_English/status/1488230842782699520

Quite obviously fucking leathered there
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1899 on: Yesterday at 10:56:28 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:44:41 pm
Itll all be forgotten by then and life would've moved on

For all of Starmers impressive speech today, it was rather all predictable. Wouldve loved him having sly digs at Met Police (Cressida Dick) and Johnson and how its all underhanded

Starmer is far too boring for that.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1900 on: Yesterday at 11:08:55 pm
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 10:56:01 pm
Quite obviously fucking leathered there

Off her cake. The Colombian influence is already here...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1901 on: Yesterday at 11:21:24 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 09:07:42 pm
How can all this go on and Tory voters look at it and think that there is no problem voting Tory? They are the ones voting these people in and these are the people that want this country to be run like this.

I'd very much blame them.
They had more of them on the vox pops again this evening.  "I don't care about all this, I only care about the important stuff like cost of living".  Fair enough but they're utterly uncompetent at running the country as well.  It's not as if Johnson's government are flawed geniuses, hitting all the right policies but a bit too fond of parties.

In time Johnson will go, likely pushed but maybe of his own free will because it starts to resemble hard work.  My bigger worry is that they've mirrored the Republicans in the US by shifting the main right-leaning party to being far right and have taken a good chunk of the population with them (arguably they were always there and have been mobilised into voting Tory).  That 30% core that still back the Tories in every poll are likely never to be shifted and that's a dangerous base.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1902 on: Yesterday at 11:48:01 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:21:24 pm
They had more of them on the vox pops again this evening.  "I don't care about all this, I only care about the important stuff like cost of living".  Fair enough but they're utterly uncompetent at running the country as well.  It's not as if Johnson's government are flawed geniuses, hitting all the right policies but a bit too fond of parties.

In time Johnson will go, likely pushed but maybe of his own free will because it starts to resemble hard work.  My bigger worry is that they've mirrored the Republicans in the US by shifting the main right-leaning party to being far right and have taken a good chunk of the population with them (arguably they were always there and have been mobilised into voting Tory).  That 30% core that still back the Tories in every poll are likely never to be shifted and that's a dangerous base.
I watched that interview as well, the penny still hasn't dropped with these d/heads.
He's saying "I don't care about the lies and corruption, I care about the s..storm that is about to hit us" he's talking about inflation and the rising cost of energy etc etc.
Maybe he should start thinking about whether he's swallowed all those lies that led to this government taking power. a government that has brought many of these problems, a government that believes the man in the street should pay the price for their incompetence, lies and corruption. if he thinks the Torys are going to help him through the next few yrs then he is deluded.
I find it annoying that so many of the public seem to think this is just a distraction rather than seeing the bigger picture, this is about making a connection, the dishonesty isn't just confined to party gate, it's a part of this governments culture. Johnson has lied to the country every day of the week,  he and his ministers have tainted themselves with lies to cover up incompetence, corruption and impossible promises, we are now paying the price.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1903 on: Today at 06:54:48 am
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi tests positive for Covid

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-60201218
Hes probably visited a school.

I know of a school near me where all but one of their senior management team tested positive over the weekend. 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1904 on: Today at 07:40:45 am
Wonder how Nadines hangover is ?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1905 on: Today at 07:47:03 am
Dan Walker on BBC1 doing great with Raab
We dont have the fastest vaccine rollout or biggest economic growth in G7

 :wellin
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1906 on: Today at 07:51:14 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:47:03 am
Dan Walker on BBC1 doing great with Raab
We dont have the fastest vaccine rollout or biggest economic growth in G7

 :wellin

Missed that.  Its about time someone challenged these types of claims by countering with the truth.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1907 on: Today at 07:59:36 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:51:14 am
Missed that.  Its about time someone challenged these types of claims by countering with the truth.

He's on ITV in a bit, hopefully Ed Balls shows some and gets stuck in too.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1908 on: Today at 08:25:09 am
Raab is a terrible speaker.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1909 on: Today at 08:26:45 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:25:09 am
Raab is a terrible speaker.

I enjoy watching him when he is in shot sat next to Boris when in parliament, he has the face of someone worried that he is going to be asked a question next.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1910 on: Today at 08:31:33 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:05:29 pm
Is the Home Secretary flirting with the Honourable Leader of the Scots Nats there? She's deffo giving him the eye...and is she actually blowing him a kiss...

EDIT: Just looking again. Boris is on it. He knows. Look at his smug fucking fat face. Prolly got the photo's. Prolly in the photo's the fucking dimwit. And is Liz Truss giving old Ian the eye an' all? A Ménage à Trois? Full of intrigue...
You are disturbed my friend. You need a good psychiatrist.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1911 on: Today at 08:49:06 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:26:45 am
I enjoy watching him when he is in shot sat next to Boris when in parliament, he has the face of someone worried that he is going to be asked a question next.

Thats the issue with the front bench.

Either incompetent or evil.

Where was Gove yesterday ?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1912 on: Today at 08:53:02 am
Raab doubling down on Johnsons disgraceful smear.

Theyve literally reached the pizzagate/big lie stage of the Trumpian republicans. Theyve somehow skipped the emails lock her up phase.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1913 on: Today at 09:04:37 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:53:02 am
Raab doubling down on Johnsons disgraceful smear.

Theyve literally reached the pizzagate/big lie stage of the Trumpian republicans. Theyve somehow skipped the emails lock her up phase.

Utterly insane.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1914 on: Today at 09:13:15 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:53:02 am
Raab doubling down on Johnsons disgraceful smear.

Theyve literally reached the pizzagate/big lie stage of the Trumpian republicans. Theyve somehow skipped the emails lock her up phase.

It's a cynical ploy to distract from Partygate. They know it's fake news but they know that makes the distraction even more effective because it attracts the media's and activists' attention. Just like the old £350 million on the bus.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1915 on: Today at 09:18:17 am
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 09:13:15 am
It's a cynical ploy to distract from Partygate. They know it's fake news but they know that makes the distraction even more effective because it attracts the media's and activists' attention. Just like the old £350 million on the bus.

You can picture them thinking it is genius.

Right out of the Trump playbook.

The whole thing is so boring now.
