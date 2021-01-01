They had more of them on the vox pops again this evening. "I don't care about all this, I only care about the important stuff like cost of living". Fair enough but they're utterly uncompetent at running the country as well. It's not as if Johnson's government are flawed geniuses, hitting all the right policies but a bit too fond of parties.



In time Johnson will go, likely pushed but maybe of his own free will because it starts to resemble hard work. My bigger worry is that they've mirrored the Republicans in the US by shifting the main right-leaning party to being far right and have taken a good chunk of the population with them (arguably they were always there and have been mobilised into voting Tory). That 30% core that still back the Tories in every poll are likely never to be shifted and that's a dangerous base.



I watched that interview as well, the penny still hasn't dropped with these d/heads.He's saying "I don't care about the lies and corruption, I care about the s..storm that is about to hit us" he's talking about inflation and the rising cost of energy etc etc.Maybe he should start thinking about whether he's swallowed all those lies that led to this government taking power. a government that has brought many of these problems, a government that believes the man in the street should pay the price for their incompetence, lies and corruption. if he thinks the Torys are going to help him through the next few yrs then he is deluded.I find it annoying that so many of the public seem to think this is just a distraction rather than seeing the bigger picture, this is about making a connection, the dishonesty isn't just confined to party gate, it's a part of this governments culture. Johnson has lied to the country every day of the week, he and his ministers have tainted themselves with lies to cover up incompetence, corruption and impossible promises, we are now paying the price.