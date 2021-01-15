Utterly and ludicrously shameless - and yet, because we know from experience the seemingly bottomless depths of hubris, bullshit, braggadocio and bluster that epitomise him, absolutely no surprise.



Quite something to witness - and infuriating to hear the humbug spouted by assorted sycophants and grovelling nonentities behind him.



Starmers speech was terrific, he pulled no punches, and as a truthful, forensic and detailed character assassination it was as impressive as it was damning. He closed by putting, rightly, the onus on decent Tories to get shot of the worst P.M in history. It remains to be seen whether they do whats right for the country, and in truth whats right for themselves as a political Party.



