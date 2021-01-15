Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 49167 times)

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 04:58:38 pm »
Acceptable to accuse a member of the opposition of taking drugs but get kicked out for calling a proven liar a liar 🙄.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 04:59:07 pm »
Also Mr Johnson cancelled on Putin because of this.

There's 100,000 Russian troops at the border of Europe, and he cancelled the call to save his own skin.

Fat useless sloppy c*nt.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 04:59:13 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:56:05 pm
We're surely only seconds away from the following exchange:

MP: Do you accept that you did not follow covid rules?
PM: Your mum didn't follow covid rules.

Was the Prime Minister at the party in his flat

Errrgh, youve got a bogey.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 05:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:51:17 pm
Safe to say this guy will be writing a letter tonight (if he hasn't already).

https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1488189476685893639
Who's the disrespectful twat having a whispered conversation with Dorries over Johnson's shoulder?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 05:00:53 pm »
The Speaker says Bozo 'inadvertently' misled The House.

Hoyle is the worst Speaker in modern history. He's just a stooge for this corrupt government.

I miss Bercow  :-[
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 05:02:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:00:58 pm
this guy on the other hand....

https://twitter.com/MichaelTakeMP/status/1488194381697925123?t=gWDadHTwlaccJCFmSEy9OA&s=19
(Parody.  He's caught so many out in the past few days - a damning indictment of the oddballs in the Tory party!)
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 05:02:46 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 04:59:07 pm
Also Mr Johnson cancelled on Putin because of this.

There's 100,000 Russian troops at the border of Europe, and he cancelled the call to save his own skin.

Fat useless sloppy c*nt.
was he offering himself up for target practice?

He has no other relevance in the grand scheme of things
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 05:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:00:58 pm
this guy on the other hand....

https://twitter.com/MichaelTakeMP/status/1488194381697925123?t=gWDadHTwlaccJCFmSEy9OA&s=19

Quite sad that a parody account is an accurate portrayl of MPs
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 05:04:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 05:02:44 pm
(Parody.  He's caught so many out in the past few days - a damning indictment of the oddballs in the Tory party!)
fucks sake, how didn't I spot that "Michael Take" 🤦🏻
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 05:10:48 pm »
Hes bulletproof at this point. Theres actually no point.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 05:13:03 pm »
Watch Patels reaction here.

How much of void of integrity do you have to be to get that reaction from Patel.

Utter car crash.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 05:14:24 pm »
So in summary. He apologised then refused to commit to publishing the full report, seemed to think that Im being investigated by the police is a tenable defence for a Prime Minister to make, accused Starmer of not prosecuting Jimmy Saville, and then accused the Labour front bench of being druggies.

And Tory MPs and ministers will be rolled out to defend him this evening and tomorrow.

Thats where we are as a country right now. Shameful.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 05:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:39:27 pm
Excellent performance by Starmer today.

https://twitter.com/lionelbarber/status/1488187564800499715
The performance of a QC prosecuting a criminal. 
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 05:26:07 pm »
Seems like Johnson's arrogant bluster today has just made things worse for him. He just can't help himself, no discipline.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 05:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:39:27 pm
Excellent performance by Starmer today.

https://twitter.com/lionelbarber/status/1488187564800499715
Thanks for posting this.

Its a great speech.  The utter shame of Johnson being our prime minister
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 05:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 05:14:24 pm
and then accused the Labour front bench of being druggies.


Hoyle sits there like a gurning toby jug with his thumb up his arse. Blackford states the fact that Bozo has misled Parliament, and Hoyle leaps into action to eject Blackford.

He's a disgrace.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 05:28:35 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:10:48 pm
Hes bulletproof at this point. Theres actually no point.

It's Thatcher again though. When he goes it'll be he his own MP's that stab him in the back once they fear for their seats. When the opposition demand the PM's head they'll circle the wagons.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1818 on: Today at 05:31:48 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 05:10:48 pm
Hes bulletproof at this point. Theres actually no point.

Like Trump, he thinks he's untouchable.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1819 on: Today at 05:32:47 pm »
Nadine on Sky giving a car crush of an interview

Shes so fucking thick
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1820 on: Today at 05:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:32:47 pm
Nadine on Sky giving a car crush of an interview

Shes so fucking thick

Worst MP in the house. And she's a Minister.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1821 on: Today at 05:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:00:53 pm
The Speaker says Bozo 'inadvertently' misled The House.

Hoyle is the worst Speaker in modern history. He's just a stooge for this corrupt government.

I miss Bercow  :-[
Presumably Hoyle was happy with Johnson throwing around unsubstanciated claims about Jimmy Fucking Saville.

Just mud slinging now, there's nothing left.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1822 on: Today at 05:35:06 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:34:11 pm
Worst MP in the house. And she's a Minister.

Genuinely said hes said not under criminal investigation
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1823 on: Today at 05:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 05:34:59 pm
Presumably Hoyle was happy with Johnson throwing around unsubstanciated claims about Jimmy Fucking Saville.

Just mud slinging now, there's nothing left.


Of course he's fine with it.

Maybe we were spoilt with Bercow, but Hoyle is fucking shit - and deep up the Tory Party's arse
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1824 on: Today at 05:37:56 pm »
After Johnson, Hoyle is probably the second most useless c*nt in Parliament.
That's no mean feat in itself.
Hoyle has played a huge part in allowing the smug, narcissistic, fat prick to lie and cheat his way through the job.
Fucking shameful.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1825 on: Today at 05:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:35:06 pm
Genuinely said hes said not under criminal investigation


~Was she pulled up over it? Or did the interviewer let her have a free rise like most interviewers do to this shower of corrupt shite?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1826 on: Today at 05:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 05:34:59 pm
Presumably Hoyle was happy with Johnson throwing around unsubstanciated claims about Jimmy Fucking Saville.

Just mud slinging now, there's nothing left.

Jimmy Saville who was Maggie's best mate and she got a knighthood which helped him cover up his crimes for decades?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1827 on: Today at 05:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:37:56 pm

~Was she pulled up over it? Or did the interviewer let her have a free rise like most interviewers do to this shower of corrupt shite?

Kind of then she just went off on a random tangent
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1828 on: Today at 05:43:13 pm »
Hell be fine. His plan with Cressida Dick has worked wonders. Wait for the inquiry to finish is his new line. What a joke of a country we live in, that a PM will get through this.

Unless some Tory MPs grow some backbone tonight.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 05:43:45 pm »
Utterly and ludicrously shameless - and yet, because we know from experience the seemingly bottomless depths of hubris, bullshit, braggadocio and bluster that epitomise him, absolutely no surprise.

Quite something to witness  - and infuriating  to hear the humbug spouted by assorted sycophants and grovelling nonentities behind him.

Starmers speech was terrific, he pulled no punches, and as a truthful, forensic and detailed character assassination it was as impressive as it was damning. He closed by putting, rightly, the onus on decent Tories to get shot of the worst P.M in history. It remains to be seen whether they do whats right for the country, and in truth whats right for themselves as a political Party.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:38:40 pm
Jimmy Saville who was Maggie's best mate and she got a knighthood which helped him cover up his crimes for decades?

and had Christmas dinner round the Queens.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 05:52:25 pm »
Also I agree that Hoyle is useless. I want the question to be heard and fuck all else.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 05:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:34:11 pm
Worst MP in the house. And she's a Minister.

And a scouser
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 05:53:34 pm »
Johnson is an utter c*nt.

He wont change as its all a laugh.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 05:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:51:17 pm
Safe to say this guy will be writing a letter tonight (if he hasn't already).

https://twitter.com/itvnews/status/1488189476685893639

He was the best one out of the lot.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1835 on: Today at 05:54:29 pm »
Superb performance by Starmer I thought.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1836 on: Today at 05:57:48 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 05:45:18 pm
and had Christmas dinner round the Queens.

good thing he didn't influence anyone close to her
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1837 on: Today at 05:57:54 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:52:25 pm
Also I agree that Hoyle is useless. I want the question to be heard and fuck all else.

I wish it was in his power to make the PM answer the questions properly.
