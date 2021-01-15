Poll

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 48170 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 04:04:12 pm »
Surely Cummings has saved one final bullet for this evening...
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,524
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 04:05:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:02:02 pm
This whole thing is completely pointless. X MP stands up, a bit of a preamble which ends with a will you resign? Johnson doesnt answer the question. Another MP gets up and asks the same question and he gives the same answer.

He does that all the time though.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,752
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 04:06:06 pm »
Note that pretty much all the Opposition Members wearing masks, only Javid and Sunak on the Tory front bench wearing one, pretty much no Tory backbenchers wearing one, they don't give a fuck about anyone
Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,187
  • Twitter me bro
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 04:06:44 pm »
it's a farce that calling someone (rightfully) a liar can get you booted out but the variety of other nasty shit that gets said, the heckling and the sniggering is fair game and not deemed as 'unparliamentery'
« Last Edit: Today at 04:08:26 pm by RainbowFlick »
YNWA.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,183
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 04:08:02 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 04:06:44 pm
it's a farce that calling someone (rightfully) a liar can get you booted out but the variety of other nasty shit that gets said is fair game

Thats because like a lot of our institutions, its a out dated thing.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 04:08:19 pm »
He's effectively refused to release the final report.

Stupid fat c*nt.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 04:09:03 pm »
Jess Phillips asked him if he was in his flat. He says the inquiry will tell him.
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 04:09:45 pm »
whats the point of this if he cant answer a closed question
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,985
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 04:13:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:09:45 pm
whats the point of this if he cant answer a closed question

Its completely pointless, shows how weak our system of government really is. They can call it the mother of all Parliaments all they want but this one needs putting out of its misery, its completely unfit for purpose.
Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm »
My word, that was a hideous hair do (Michael Fabricant).  Also, a slightly odd referrence to Truman.
Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,758
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm »
Well in Blackford. It's about time someone challenged that bullshit rule.
Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,370
  • JFT97
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 04:14:42 pm »
Absolutely pointless debate in the commons.  He won't even give a yes or no as to whether he was in his own house on 13th dec when they had the party.  If he wasn't then it's obvious he would have just said no.

There's no words bad enough for this PM.  He's the worst PM that this country has ever had.
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,010
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 04:15:00 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:10:33 pm
It's not just about all the party's, it's about the lengths they went to cover up the evidence, the lies to cover up the evidence. this is what brings governments and leaders down, the lies and the cover ups.

This could be something in the report that may never come out for a reason. it could end careers or as the establishment put it. "It's not in the publics interest"

Marina Purkiss
@MarinaPurkiss
This may explain things

The Met Police & Cabinet Office had a meeting

The meeting would have been minuted

Alex, a Ch4 news correspondent asked for the minutes

But has been told they are delayed  as more time needed to decide if releasing this info is in public interest
 
https://twitter.com/MarinaPurkiss/status/1486983378809282561


Still sleepwalking into a tyrannical dictatorship.

There's the blatant gerrymandering of the boundary changes to come, too. But I expect this corrupt government to force through further changes to established election procedure, in order to consolidate their grip on power.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 04:15:07 pm »
Also - at what point is saying "I'm being investigated by the Police" an ok answer for a PM...
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,183
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 04:15:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:13:10 pm
Its completely pointless, shows how weak our system of government really is. They can call it the mother of all Parliaments all they want but this one needs putting out of its misery, its completely unfit for purpose.

Yep. Its a ridiculous, outdated set up.
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,752
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 04:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:09:45 pm
whats the point of this if he cant answer a closed question
It's absolutely pathetic, totally pointless, the speaker should shut it down now, I suspect the former speaker would have done
Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 04:17:45 pm »
So some of his *front* benchers (and junior members of Cabinet - Minister of State (DHSC)) are now asking will he commit to publishing the report in full - and he is refusing to actually answer him properly. 
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,322
  • Truthiness
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 04:17:57 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:49:15 pm
Theresa May going for him.
https://twitter.com/sturdyAlex/status/1488178596044750851?s=20&t=zOq_cHWaXM0mbLPCQuy-cA


Not much in politics matches the hatred May has for Johnson.  Then again, she was the idiot who made him Foreign Secretary.
Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 04:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:17:14 pm
It's absolutely pathetic, totally pointless, the speaker should shut it down now, I suspect the former speaker would have done

Interestingly, the former speaker was a Tory, this one is a Labour MP - seems odd in some respects that its that way round
Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 04:19:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:13:10 pm
Its completely pointless, shows how weak our system of government really is. They can call it the mother of all Parliaments all they want but this one needs putting out of its misery, its completely unfit for purpose.


hes ducked the exact same question again, this country is a farce
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,752
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 04:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:17:45 pm
So some of his *front* benchers (and junior members of Cabinet - Minister of State (DHSC)) are now asking will he commit to publishing the report in full - and he is refusing to actually answer him properly. 
Yes, reading between the lines he won't publish it, if he doesn't though he's screwed as it will rightly be seen as covering something up.  He has to publish it but he will try and hide behind some loophole as to why he can't
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 04:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:17:45 pm
So some of his *front* benchers (and junior members of Cabinet - Minister of State (DHSC)) are now asking will he commit to publishing the report in full - and he is refusing to actually answer him properly. 

Which Minister?
Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 04:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:19:52 pm
Yes, reading between the lines he won't publish it, if he doesn't though he's screwed as it will rightly be seen as covering something up.  He has to publish it but he will try and hide behind some loophole as to why he can't

Another Senior Backbencher has come out and told him to publish it *immediately* (Dr Julian Lewis), to which he dodges of course.  Definitely seems like more and more of them are turning against him
Online Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

  • Foolproof
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,116
  • RAWK Fantasy NFL Champion 2019 & 2020
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 04:24:41 pm »
This is going to drag on and on and on as its pretty clear he has no intention to resign.
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,904
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 04:25:37 pm »
Quote
Breaking: Scotland Yard just said they've been handed  more than **300** photographs as part of their partygate probe. Wow.

https://twitter.com/benrileysmith/status/1488184464861798401?s=21

Thats a lot of photos to lose down the back of a sofa, or behind a fridge.
Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,722
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 04:26:09 pm »
"I will decide what will be published"

Not even pretending at this point. Fucking incredible.
