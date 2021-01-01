Poll

How much do you trust the current Government to do good by the UK and its population?

I trust them implicitly
I trust them a bit, obviously there are a few issues, but they are trustworthy on the whole
I'm fairly neutral
I tend not to trust them, but every government has issues
I don't trust them as far as I could throw Fat Tory Frank with one arm
TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:01:06 am
Sue Gray is publishing her blank piece of paper at some point in the next couple of hours or so.

Johnson will then address the commons to say its proof hes done nothing wrong, hell respond to every opposition question by saying something about vaccinations, and the odd Tory will pop up and claim everyone should be talking about the important stuff despite the fact that they themselves were probably moaning about statues a couple of weeks back.

The Cabinet Office have said its an "update", implying Gray does not view this as the final report.

BBC Breaking NEws has already said its the report though - this is all over and buried today. Cressida will say no laws broken in about 3 weeks.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:01:06 am
Sue Gray is publishing her blank piece of paper at some point in the next couple of hours or so.

Johnson will then address the commons to say its proof hes done nothing wrong, hell respond to every opposition question by saying something about vaccinations, and the odd Tory will pop up and claim everyone should be talking about the important stuff despite the fact that they themselves were probably moaning about statues a couple of weeks back.

Look over here

Tampon tax, Get Brexit done, Taking back control, vaccinations, GDP, Best in G7

Nothing to see over there with law breaking, parties etc
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
I doubt there's anything in the report that will materially change anything. Certainly not most people's view. The info is out there. He says it wasn't a party or he had no knowledge or whatever. And you believe him or not.
I think the damage is done. Many who were 'ok' with him have seen him for what he is.
Many will still back hi, \ say it's just politics \ say he should be allowed to focus on important things. But trying to change their view is a waste of breath.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Shocked, stunned to my very core, I tell you.  ::)

Quote
BREAKING: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons spokesman says he "cant confirm" whether the parts of Sue Grays report taken out because of the Metropolitan Polices intervention, will ever be published.

https://twitter.com/adambienkov/status/1488125087521910786?s=21
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:48:52 am
I doubt there's anything in the report that will materially change anything. Certainly not most people's view. The info is out there. He says it wasn't a party or he had no knowledge or whatever. And you believe him or not.
I think the damage is done. Many who were 'ok' with him have seen him for what he is.
Many will still back hi, \ say it's just politics \ say he should be allowed to focus on important things. But trying to change their view is a waste of breath.
It's not just about all the party's, it's about the lengths they went to cover up the evidence, the lies to cover up the evidence. this is what brings governments and leaders down, the lies and the cover ups.

This could be something in the report that may never come out for a reason. it could end careers or as the establishment put it. "It's not in the publics interest"

Marina Purkiss
@MarinaPurkiss
This may explain things

The Met Police & Cabinet Office had a meeting

The meeting would have been minuted

Alex, a Ch4 news correspondent asked for the minutes

But has been told they are delayed  as more time needed to decide if releasing this info is in public interest
 
https://twitter.com/MarinaPurkiss/status/1486983378809282561



Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 12:50:28 pm
Shocked, stunned to my very core, I tell you.  ::)

https://twitter.com/adambienkov/status/1488125087521910786?s=21

No accountability = rampant corruption!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:58:59 am
what am I missing,

the Tories are calling NI a progressive tax when someone on 15k pays 12% and someone on 50k pays 2%, its the opposite of progressive, literally


They get away with this on the media.
How ?

Not arguing with the thrust of the point above, but let's also be very clear here that for FY22

Up to £9,568 NI is @ 0%
Between £9,568 and £50,270 it is 12%
The element above £50,270 is 2%

Whether or not you agree that it should reduce at that point it does not, as the point above implies, reduce to 2% on all income once you breach that threshold.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Sue Gray and the Met cover up.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Literally nothing has leaked from it. Thats quite surprising.


Not sure what it means
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:36:13 pm
Not arguing with the thrust of the point above, but let's also be very clear here that for FY22

Up to £9,568 NI is @ 0%
Between £9,568 and £50,270 it is 12%
The element above £50,270 is 2%

Whether or not you agree that it should reduce at that point it does not, as the point above implies, reduce to 2% on all income once you breach that threshold.

yes I know. but a progressive tax system increases with wealth not decreases.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Fill yer boots folks, but "it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able to gather."

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1051374/Investigation_into_alleged_gatherings_on_government_premises_during_Covid_restrictions_-_Update.pdf

This will be headline takeaway:
"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time"
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 02:27:43 pm
Sue Gray (Update) report released.  Just trying to find a link to it now.

Edit - Found: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/investigation-into-alleged-gatherings-on-government-premises-during-covid-restrictions-update
Thanks.

I'm surprised it's only 12 pages.  One to have a read through later...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
This woman has been completely shafted, I feel sorry for her.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:55:29 pm
Sue Gray and the Met cover up.

Thats incredibly unfair on Gray. The report is fairly clear, or as clear as it can be, that the Met have taken this out of her hands.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:31:50 pm
This woman has been completely shafted, I feel sorry for her.

Yep. Thrown under the bus for Johnson like everyone else he comes across.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:29:59 pm
Thanks.

I'm surprised it's only 12 pages.  One to have a read through later...

Obviously quite a bit the report is unable to comment on.

Although when page 2 said "This page intentionally blank" I was wondering if the entire report might be like that
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:29:59 pm
Thanks.

I'm surprised it's only 12 pages.  One to have a read through later...
It's more an update due to the Met investigation.

"Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behaviour surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify"

"Some staff wanted to raise concerns about behaviours they witnessed at work but at times felt unable to do so. No member of staff should feel unable to report or challenge poor conduct where they witness it. There should be easier ways for staff to raise such concerns informally, outside of the line management chain."

Couple of damning lines in there straight off the bat.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:29:59 pm
Thanks.

I'm surprised it's only 12 pages.  One to have a read through later...

Its not that surprising seeing as she had to omit, presumably, large parts.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:03:07 pm
yes I know. but a progressive tax system increases with wealth not decreases.

That is why I said that I am not disageeing with the thrust of your arguement, just that the way your post read implied that over 50% it triggered a reduction for all income as opposed to just that proportion so was just adding that bit for clarity.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
The key information here really is that the police is investigating 12 (yes 12!) breaches of the law at the time by number 10

Which is frankly incredible
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
The Met are a fucking disgrace. That police force needs burning to the ground its an absolutely corrupt organisation.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Shouldve just released the whole thing in black redacted lines.

It gives enough for Johnson to throw some people under the bus - make some pledges (e.g. banning people getting passed at their desks) and then hell throw the country under the bus as some red meat for his backbenchers.

Im actually now minded to think this all coming out is disastrous for us. Hes going to do batshit mental stuff for the Brexiters - and also our response to a major international crisis will be based around moving headlines for the PM.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:37:09 pm
The key information here really is that the police is investigating 12 (yes 12!) breaches of the law at the time by number 10

Which is frankly incredible

Because they can be trusted can't they?

It's not like the police and the current Met Chief have a history of brushing things under the carpet is it.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:37:09 pm
The key information here really is that the police is investigating 12 (yes 12!) breaches of the law at the time by number 10

Which is frankly incredible

12 breaches of law by the centre of the actual government.

In any other functioning democracy, Johnson would be gone before nightfall.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
A number of junior civil servants will fall on their swords but nothing else. Nothing explicit that Boris misled parliament and nothing that implicates senior figures inside number 10.

This is actually quite good news from an opposition point of view. There is nothing that will mean boris loses his job so he can carry on fucking up the country rather than have anyone semi competent in charge. But more than enough ammunition to keep pelting the tories as a 'One rule for us another rule for them' that they can ride from now until a general election.

They are all laughing at you and labour needs to keep reminding everyone of that.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:37:09 pm
The key information here really is that the police is investigating 12 (yes 12!) breaches of the law at the time by number 10

Which is frankly incredible
Is anyone able to list what the suspected crimes are without that prejudicing the enquiries?

I've seen reference to breaking lockdown rules but those alone wouldn't necessitate the report being redacted.  Others have referenced unauthorised access to the flat and official documents being left in the open which would, in normal times, signal the end of someone's political career.  If it's the latter and possibly more then surely all Johnson has is a stay of execution.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:35:34 pm
That is why I said that I am not disageeing with the thrust of your arguement, just that the way your post read implied that over 50% it triggered a reduction for all income as opposed to just that proportion so was just adding that bit for clarity.

ok mate, didnt realise it read like,
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:40:02 pm
12 breaches of law by the centre of the actual government.

In any other functioning democracy, Johnson would be gone before nightfall.
One of those being investigated is in the prime ministers own fucking flat!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
The gathering in the flat of 10 Downing Street is being investigated the day Cummings left.

He lied to parliament.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:37:09 pm
The key information here really is that the police is investigating 12 (yes 12!) breaches of the law at the time by number 10

Which is frankly incredible
'Investigating' should be in inverted commas and using Joey Tribbiani's air quotes gif.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:46:48 pm
The gathering in the flat of 10 Downing Street is being investigated the day Cummings left.

He lied to parliament.

Mrs P, who keeps up with these things, reckons Carrie and her mates had an Abba themed party with 'The winner takes all' blaring out as Cummings left the building clutching his posessons in a cardboard box.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:50:37 pm
Mrs P, who keeps up with these things, reckons Carrie and her mates had an Abba themed party with 'The winner takes all' blaring out as Cummings left the building clutching his posessons in a cardboard box.

What a fucking weirdo Carrie is
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:46:48 pm
The gathering in the flat of 10 Downing Street is being investigated the day Cummings left.

He lied to parliament.

He's lied to Parliament every time he's stood up in there and opened his mouth since he was elected an MP.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 02:53:53 pm
What a fucking weirdo Carrie is

She is a nutter Tory shill who slept her way to a position of power.
