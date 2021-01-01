I doubt there's anything in the report that will materially change anything. Certainly not most people's view. The info is out there. He says it wasn't a party or he had no knowledge or whatever. And you believe him or not.
I think the damage is done. Many who were 'ok' with him have seen him for what he is.
Many will still back hi, \ say it's just politics \ say he should be allowed to focus on important things. But trying to change their view is a waste of breath.
It's not just about all the party's, it's about the lengths they went to cover up the evidence, the lies to cover up the evidence. this is what brings governments and leaders down, the lies and the cover ups.
This could be something in the report that may never come out for a reason. it could end careers or as the establishment put it. "It's not in the publics interest"
Marina Purkiss
@MarinaPurkiss
This may explain things
The Met Police & Cabinet Office had a meeting
The meeting would have been minuted
Alex, a Ch4 news correspondent asked for the minutes
But has been told they are delayed as more time needed to decide if releasing this info is in public interest
