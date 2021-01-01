A number of junior civil servants will fall on their swords but nothing else. Nothing explicit that Boris misled parliament and nothing that implicates senior figures inside number 10.



This is actually quite good news from an opposition point of view. There is nothing that will mean boris loses his job so he can carry on fucking up the country rather than have anyone semi competent in charge. But more than enough ammunition to keep pelting the tories as a 'One rule for us another rule for them' that they can ride from now until a general election.



They are all laughing at you and labour needs to keep reminding everyone of that.