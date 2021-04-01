Ive found it easy to swing into the political get him etc mindset. We all know Johnson is a crook. He is exactly the same as Donald Trump. In some ways worse because I do think with Johnson theres more malice and intellect behind his arrogance and cruelty whereas in some respects Trumps a thick bore - a billionaire Biff Tannen. Id fucking love to see him taken down, be the shortest serving Prime Minister and live out his life in disgrace (his weird cultish family would abandon him and Carrie aint sticking around with a fat man approaching his pension when the power slinks away).



But every so often looking beyond the hatred. This whole situation is actually so much worse. Some people sacrificed the most incredible things. He, and by extension his staff - sacrificed nothing. Their bubble was both their families, all Carries mates and anyone they fancied a few jars with. We all know people who didnt take 10 minutes to say goodbye. Incredible that there are still a third or so of the population happy to have this fat, tatty joke of a man debasing our country, lying with impunity and him and the haunted pencil laughing at us all. Everyone says they act like Victorian arisocrats - they dont, they think theyre medieval fucking royals - laughing at the plebs and peasants who sacrifice things so they can have an easy life. I wish there was a hell so he could burn in it. He needs to go. Any Tory MP or Minister who doesnt vote to get rid when the report comes out is done for when theres another election I think.