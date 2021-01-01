« previous next »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:50:50 am
https://youtu.be/uovt1sC3rtM?t=124


I didn't really rate him that much (Not cos I had anything against him, but not really seen him that often) - but that's fantastic.

Will have to watch some of his other stuff now :)
I like cats

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 11:32:08 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:52:27 am
Jacob Rees-Mogg has said there should be a GE if Boris goes. In other words, the report is bad.

The report is definitely bad but that General Election cod-constitutional shite being spewed by Walter the Softy is exactly that, absolute shite. As Yorky has said above it's a really strange threat to MP's to try and stop them voting Johnson out because if they do they'll need to have a GE and they'll lose based on the current polls.

Of course, it's absolutely untrue, we don't have anything close to a presidential system in this country. Nothing in law or in custom or even in his fantasies says that there should or would be a general election if he was bombed out, nor is there ever likely to be. There are numerous examples of PM's leaving and their successor being voted in by party members and carrying on as PM. Johnson himself assumed office in this fashion.

Rees Mogg is an insidious little clown and his stupidity is only outweighed by his hubris.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 11:38:15 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:52:27 am
Jacob Rees-Mogg has said there should be a GE if Boris goes. In other words, the report is bad.
hes just sending a warning to the back benches to back BJ or you might be out of a job,
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 11:43:35 am »
Quote from: vladis voice on Today at 11:21:08 am
have just seen a picture of Sue Gray lady for the first time...why has Lynn from Alan Partridge been asked to look into all this?

Tell you what...tell you what...theres nine and a half thousand parties.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 11:55:54 am »
James O'Brien on LBC basically spending his entire show today going through every single one of his past indiscretions.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 11:57:33 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:38:15 am
'
hes just sending a warning to the back benches to back BJ or you might be out of a job,

Its a fake warning. The Tories are never risking the majority they have in parliament.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 11:59:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:57:33 am
Its a fake warning. The Tories are never risking the majority they have in parliament.

he would have to back one, but I dont think there will be one
