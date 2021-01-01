Jacob Rees-Mogg has said there should be a GE if Boris goes. In other words, the report is bad.



The report is definitely bad but that General Election cod-constitutional shite being spewed by Walter the Softy is exactly that, absolute shite. As Yorky has said above it's a really strange threat to MP's to try and stop them voting Johnson out because if they do they'll need to have a GE and they'll lose based on the current polls.Of course, it's absolutely untrue, we don't have anything close to a presidential system in this country. Nothing in law or in custom or even in his fantasies says that there should or would be a general election if he was bombed out, nor is there ever likely to be. There are numerous examples of PM's leaving and their successor being voted in by party members and carrying on as PM. Johnson himself assumed office in this fashion.Rees Mogg is an insidious little clown and his stupidity is only outweighed by his hubris.