Offline Dr. Beaker

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm
As far as PMQ's is concerned, he's never been the smartest person in the room.

But the nation was told repeatedly, how clever he is (something I questioned on here since the start) for so long, that it was never in question - until lately.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Dr. Beaker

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
They are going to release the report at 11:45 according to Newsnight (Labour sources), PMQs at 12, then a Statement by the Toxic Twat at 12.30.

Literally giving the opposition literally no time to prepare a response!

Laughable
Not laughable, predictably cowardly.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,701
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
Mogg is one creepy individual
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,701
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm
What is the point of interviewing Cabinet Ministers, they aren't ever going to drop the twat in it
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
They are going to release the report at 11:45 according to Newsnight (Labour sources), PMQs at 12, then a Statement by the Toxic Twat at 12.30.

Literally giving the opposition literally no time to prepare a response!

Laughable

Sky saying the Speaker of The House has rejected any such action and insisted that they needed to meet the standard 30-minutes before PMQ to allow MPs to review.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,016
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
He's very well mannered though, not as clever as he thinks he is, and a horrible c*nt. Hope he gets the job - but sadly won't happen.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,701
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Sky saying the Speaker of The House has rejected any such action and insisted that they needed to meet the standard 30-minutes before PMQ to allow MPs to review.
Mogg has just said on Newsnight that the usual courtesies will apply to the opposition so that may well be true
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,701
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
He's very well mannered though, not as clever as he thinks he is, and a horrible c*nt. Hope he gets the job - but sadly won't happen.
oh he's very polite but there's something about him, can't put my finger on what it is.

Wow he's just said that a change of leader should require a General Election, in his view!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm
Interesting Cressida Dick said "There was evidence that those involved knew or ought to have known that what they were doing was an offence."

So she's just said that the law has been broken. No if and or buts.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • The first five yards........
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1329 on: Today at 12:00:45 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
Wow he's just said that a change of leader should require a General Election, in his view!

That's a threat directed to the Conservative MPs.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,701
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1330 on: Today at 12:26:16 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:00:45 am
That's a threat directed to the Conservative MPs.
yes good point, didn't think of that, saying vote him out and you yourselves could lose your job
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1331 on: Today at 01:08:42 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
oh he's very polite but there's something about him, can't put my finger on what it is.

Wow he's just said that a change of leader should require a General Election, in his view!
Wonder if he said this when Cameron and May resigned as well.
I don't think he even believes the point he's making, I doubt if any of the Tory MPs believe he means it as well. it's not going to happen, I wish it would but Mogg and all the rest of the Tory MPs know they will never call a election this year.
Logged
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Online Machae

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,499
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1332 on: Today at 01:13:38 am
There's no way Boris doesn't know whats in the report, I'm sceptical it would be highly critical of him. I mean he's put all his eggs in that basket and knowing how duplicitous that party is, it stands to reason, they believe it will exonerate him
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1333 on: Today at 01:39:14 am
Some one will be charged, there'll be resignations, door stop speeches, etc, but Boris will glide through this like he always does.

I'm hoping I'm very, very wrong.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline cornishscouser92

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1334 on: Today at 06:52:27 am
Jacob Rees-Mogg has said there should be a GE if Boris goes. In other words, the report is bad.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,880
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1335 on: Today at 07:28:18 am
Looks like a case of the missing report today.  Apparently hasnt landed with Downing St yet.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,875
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1336 on: Today at 07:29:05 am
Tories projecting whatever behaviour is convenient on the public again I see.

When restrictions were rolled back a bit and the government just said use common sense  they claimed the public were brilliant, knew exactly what they were doing, complied and were making day to day sacrifices to get us all through it.  Any suggestion to the contrary was seen as an insult to the Great British public, unpatriotic and a disgrace.

Now their leader has got caught MPs like Crispin Blunt are saying that the plebs were breaking the rules in most homes across the country.  I can see that going down well.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:30:43 am by Kekule »
Logged
Logged

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,168
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1337 on: Today at 07:33:30 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
Mogg is one creepy individual

He is an arrogant man who thinks everyone around him is beneath him,socially and intellectually. He tries to disguise it with some thinly veiled superficial courtesy. Johnson and Gove are the same. They have all made careers out of it because the system allows for it. Abs that's why they hark back to some bygone era of imperialism or the blitz or whatever, because it was a time when the ruling classes could treat the rest like shit
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1338 on: Today at 08:02:47 am
Love watching Kay Burley have to deal with this subject. Would love some snide remark from someone about her birthday party.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,779
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1339 on: Today at 08:06:02 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm
As far as PMQ's is concerned, he's never been the smartest person in the room.

But the nation was told repeatedly, how clever he is (something I questioned on here since the start) for so long, that it was never in question - until lately.

He hid in a fridge to avoid being interviewed before the election. The Tory strategy in the whole campaign was to keep him away from any interviews or scrutiny because they knew he was a liability. Their whole strategy was based on the Brexit message and slinging mud at Corbyn.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,117
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1340 on: Today at 08:06:51 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:06:02 am
He hid in a fridge to avoid being interviewed before the election. The Tory strategy in the whole campaign was to keep him away from any interviews or scrutiny because they knew he was a liability. Their whole strategy was based on the Brexit message and slinging mud at Corbyn.

Brexit was based in lies and racism.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1341 on: Today at 08:08:53 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:06:51 am
Brexit was based in lies and racism.

There's two types of people who voted for Brexit.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,117
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1342 on: Today at 08:33:28 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:08:53 am
There's two types of people who voted for Brexit.

Exactly. And now they are moaning about the consequences.

Same with Johnson.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • The first five yards........
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1343 on: Today at 08:43:37 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:33:30 am
He is an arrogant man who thinks everyone around him is beneath him,socially and intellectually.

Socially, in strict class terms, that's probably true. But that doesn't necessarily work to his advantage.

Intellectually? He may think it, but it's preposterous. The best reply is to direct attention to his book on the Victorians. If someone said it was written by his 10 year-old Mini-Me son you wouldn't be surprised.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,115
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1344 on: Today at 08:48:36 am
One thing the time taken to produce the report has helped is that the wolves who are at Boris door are not likely to be placated by junior staff and support staff getting sacked. Seems like that strategy has been played out and not come back as acceptable.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • ....mmm
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1345 on: Today at 08:50:50 am
Logged
:D

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #1346 on: Today at 08:54:58 am
So it's the Special Inquiry Team at the met investigating, and not Bas Javid's covid team, which is a good thing I suppose.  Still reporting up to Cressida Dick unfortunately, but you can't have everything.
Logged
