Offline Dr. Beaker

  Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1320 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 pm »
As far as PMQ's is concerned, he's never been the smartest person in the room.

But the nation was told repeatedly, how clever he is (something I questioned on here since the start) for so long, that it was never in question - until lately.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm

Offline Dr. Beaker

  Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1321 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
They are going to release the report at 11:45 according to Newsnight (Labour sources), PMQs at 12, then a Statement by the Toxic Twat at 12.30.

Literally giving the opposition literally no time to prepare a response!

Laughable
Not laughable, predictably cowardly.
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1322 on: Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm »
Mogg is one creepy individual
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1323 on: Yesterday at 10:51:48 pm »
What is the point of interviewing Cabinet Ministers, they aren't ever going to drop the twat in it
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1324 on: Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:37:51 pm
They are going to release the report at 11:45 according to Newsnight (Labour sources), PMQs at 12, then a Statement by the Toxic Twat at 12.30.

Literally giving the opposition literally no time to prepare a response!

Laughable

Sky saying the Speaker of The House has rejected any such action and insisted that they needed to meet the standard 30-minutes before PMQ to allow MPs to review.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1325 on: Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm »
He's very well mannered though, not as clever as he thinks he is, and a horrible c*nt. Hope he gets the job - but sadly won't happen.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1326 on: Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:52:22 pm
Sky saying the Speaker of The House has rejected any such action and insisted that they needed to meet the standard 30-minutes before PMQ to allow MPs to review.
Mogg has just said on Newsnight that the usual courtesies will apply to the opposition so that may well be true
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1327 on: Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
He's very well mannered though, not as clever as he thinks he is, and a horrible c*nt. Hope he gets the job - but sadly won't happen.
oh he's very polite but there's something about him, can't put my finger on what it is.

Wow he's just said that a change of leader should require a General Election, in his view!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 11:10:42 pm »
Interesting Cressida Dick said "There was evidence that those involved knew or ought to have known that what they were doing was an offence."

So she's just said that the law has been broken. No if and or buts.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 12:00:45 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
Wow he's just said that a change of leader should require a General Election, in his view!

That's a threat directed to the Conservative MPs.
That's a threat directed to the Conservative MPs.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 12:26:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:00:45 am
That's a threat directed to the Conservative MPs.
yes good point, didn't think of that, saying vote him out and you yourselves could lose your job
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 01:08:42 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:56:21 pm
oh he's very polite but there's something about him, can't put my finger on what it is.

Wow he's just said that a change of leader should require a General Election, in his view!
Wonder if he said this when Cameron and May resigned as well.
I don't think he even believes the point he's making, I doubt if any of the Tory MPs believe he means it as well. it's not going to happen, I wish it would but Mogg and all the rest of the Tory MPs know they will never call a election this year.
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Offline Machae

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 01:13:38 am »
There's no way Boris doesn't know whats in the report, I'm sceptical it would be highly critical of him. I mean he's put all his eggs in that basket and knowing how duplicitous that party is, it stands to reason, they believe it will exonerate him
Online BarryCrocker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 01:39:14 am »
Some one will be charged, there'll be resignations, door stop speeches, etc, but Boris will glide through this like he always does.

I'm hoping I'm very, very wrong.
Some one will be charged, there'll be resignations, door stop speeches, etc, but Boris will glide through this like he always does.

I'm hoping I'm very, very wrong.
