They are going to release the report at 11:45 according to Newsnight (Labour sources), PMQs at 12, then a Statement by the Toxic Twat at 12.30.Literally giving the opposition literally no time to prepare a response!Laughable
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Sky saying the Speaker of The House has rejected any such action and insisted that they needed to meet the standard 30-minutes before PMQ to allow MPs to review.
He's very well mannered though, not as clever as he thinks he is, and a horrible c*nt. Hope he gets the job - but sadly won't happen.
Wow he's just said that a change of leader should require a General Election, in his view!
That's a threat directed to the Conservative MPs.
Wow he's just said that a change of leader should require a General Election, in his view!
