Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 33543 times)

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 04:54:47 pm »
It'll be the civil service inquiry version of Kim Jong Il's golf card.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 05:39:54 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 05:59:46 pm »
Oops

Quote
Sky News understands that officials have handed over to investigators photos of parties in Downing Street which include images of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

Sue Gray was given the pictures of people close together with wine bottles.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 06:03:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:46 pm
Oops


Always said there will be photos but nothing will oust this fucking charlatan.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 06:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:46:37 pm
Pippa Crerar
@PippaCrerar
·
7m

... expectation is it will be released in full.

If that's the expectation, it means he's happy with the whitewash.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 06:28:41 pm »
I understand posters being jaundiced about this ongoing farce, but it seems possible - even likely - that the (albeit far too late) Met involvement has been precipitated by Gray uncovering evidence she believes essentially criminal.

Gray, Dick et al are, whatever rumours swirl about them, senior professionals who would be loath to have their professional reputations permanently tarnished in any whitewash or cover up - however high up the subject of their enquiries. I may be wrong, but I have a suspicion this is the beginning of the end for Johnson - theres just been too much shit hitting too many fans.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 06:38:01 pm »
Imagine Johnson being interviewed under oath. Telling the police they should be asking him about our world beating  vaccine roll out.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 06:42:56 pm »
Cummings will have pictures. 100%.

He isn't a hero like some are making out - he got this c*nt elected.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:42:56 pm
Cummings will have pictures. 100%.

He isn't a hero like some are making out - he got this c*nt elected.
There are pictures in the report. Make of that what you will. 
Shapps didnt even really stand up for him on TV this morning.  I think hes starting to lose the cabinet even.  If he makes it until the end of February it will be quite an achievement
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 06:49:10 pm »
This whole 'fuck the party, fuck the country, I'm clinging on to this job like my life depends on it' is so undignified it's delicious.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 06:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:28:41 pm
I understand posters being jaundiced about this ongoing farce, but it seems possible - even likely - that the (albeit far too late) Met involvement has been precipitated by Gray uncovering evidence she believes essentially criminal.

Gray, Dick et al are, whatever rumours swirl about them, senior professionals who would be loath to have their professional reputations permanently tarnished in any whitewash or cover up - however high up the subject of their enquiries. I may be wrong, but I have a suspicion this is the beginning of the end for Johnson - theres just been too much shit hitting too many fans.

I dont know about Gray but Cressida Dick is a corrupt piece of shit. She is already tarnished.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 06:51:29 pm »
Almost everyone will have pics and the ol bill will be demanding them this time, not Sue.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 06:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:42:56 pm
Cummings will have pictures. 100%.

He isn't a hero like some are making out - he got this c*nt elected.

The question is who is he allied with. Sunak? I don't see him allying with someone like Gove who can't get him back inside the scene.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 06:53:54 pm »
Counterintuitively Dick's ennoblement may depend on her doing a proper job for once.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 06:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:53:17 pm
The question is who is he allied with. Sunak? I don't see him allying with someone like Gove who can't get him back inside the scene.
David Davies has his white charger at the ready.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 06:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:53:17 pm
The question is who is he allied with. Sunak? I don't see him allying with someone like Gove who can't get him back inside the scene.

Not sure he has aligned with anyone.

The guy is an egomaniac and was kicked out by Carrie so will want revenge.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 07:00:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:46 pm
Oops


When I was told it was my turn for the dentistss chair I merely thought it was time for my 6 month check up.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 07:06:47 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 07:07:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:59:46 pm
Oops

if that's true then he's fucked as he will have then deliberately misled parliament
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 07:11:50 pm »
Well we'll find out parts of it at 10pm the night before it gets released. It's a bit like a James Pearce Liverpool transfer tweet :P
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 07:13:16 pm »
Newsnight is a must tonight.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 07:14:51 pm »
Ch4 reporting of apparent pics of drunken staff sleeping under desks in Downing Street.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 07:18:16 pm »
The vinegar strokes are upon us.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 07:20:22 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:14:51 pm
Ch4 reporting of apparent pics of drunken staff sleeping under desks in Downing Street.
Very tired form that work meeting.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 07:20:52 pm »
Oh my.  Rishi Sunak, who people had suggested was at Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons birthday party in the cabinet office with cake and food present, and unperturbed by the piss taking Johnson endured for using the same line of defence, has said that he didnt realise it was a party and he attended accidentally.

If he thinks thats going to wash he must have been living on the moon for the last fortnight. Maybe thats why hes been so quiet.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 07:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:20:52 pm
Oh my.  Rishi Sunak, who people had suggested was at Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons birthday party in the cabinet office with cake and food present, and unperturbed by the piss taking Johnson endured for using the same line of defence, has said that he didnt realise it was a party and he attended accidentally.

If he thinks thats going to wash he must have been living on the moon for the last fortnight. Maybe thats why hes been so quiet.

The BBC have finally got a scoop of their own regarding these parties. They've obtained this photo of Sunak at one of the parties.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 07:35:14 pm »
Erm? Ambushed by a cake?  :o

https://twitter.com/channel4news/status/1486059266633043973?s=21

The same people who think this is the man to take on Putin believe he cant defend himself against someone approaching him with a Victoria sponge?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1308 on: Today at 07:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:35:14 pm
Erm? Ambushed by a cake?  :o

https://twitter.com/channel4news/status/1486059266633043973?s=21

The same people who think this is the man to take on Putin believe he cant defend himself against someone approaching him with a Victoria sponge?
https://twitter.com/rachlove31/status/1486060078050557954?t=IDHXEjQkw4qgO-HP-L20aw&s=19

Great response this 👏👏👏👏
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1309 on: Today at 07:44:49 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:14:51 pm
Ch4 reporting of apparent pics of drunken staff sleeping under desks in Downing Street.
Johnson going would be the cherry on the cake but I've got no sympathy for all the lesser names that thought they were above the law.  Hopefully more than a few preople having a restless night.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1310 on: Today at 08:18:11 pm »
Lizz Truss probably practicing her monologues in front of the mirror. Channeling her inner Maggie Thatcher when the time to throw her hat in the ring
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1311 on: Today at 08:18:37 pm »
Could be another left-wing party contesting the next election.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 08:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:35:14 pm
Erm? Ambushed by a cake?  :o

https://twitter.com/channel4news/status/1486059266633043973?s=21

The same people who think this is the man to take on Putin believe he cant defend himself against someone approaching him with a Victoria sponge?
In the words of Monty Python. "Don't come running to me when your attacked by someone with a cake"
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 08:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:42:56 pm
Cummings will have pictures. 100%.

He isn't a hero like some are making out - he got this c*nt elected.

He's a pathological personality that gets a kick out of wrecking things and causing chaos. He orchestrated Brexit pretty much for that reason.

He's not even a Tory (just wanted 'Brexit done' to cause chaos)  so having a bastard like that on the outside pissing in at the Tories is worse for them than anything Labour could muster.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1314 on: Today at 08:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:28:04 pm
He's a pathological personality that gets a kick out of wrecking things and causing chaos. He orchestrated Brexit pretty much for that reason.

He's not even a Tory (just wanted 'Brexit done' to cause chaos)  so having a bastard like that on the outside pissing in at the Tories is worse for them than anything Labour could muster.

He obviously is, even if he prefers to think of himself otherwise.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1315 on: Today at 08:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:28:04 pm
He's a pathological personality that gets a kick out of wrecking things and causing chaos. He orchestrated Brexit pretty much for that reason.

He's not even a Tory (just wanted 'Brexit done' to cause chaos)  so having a bastard like that on the outside pissing in at the Tories is worse for them than anything Labour could muster.

He is 100% a Tory.
