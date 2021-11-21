« previous next »
Online lobsterboy

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 11:26:13 am »
4 Billion in COVID fraud written off by the Chancellor because it went to the donors, family and mates of the ruling party.
Cover ups galore for the Prime Minister who refuses to resign despite the blatant corruption and law breaking throughout his term.
A tiny island that seems to now exist solely to facilitate tax avoidance.
I think we can officially declare ourselves a Banana Republic.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 11:28:52 am »
Be interesting to see if any opposition MP uses parliamentary privilege to get digs in. But I doubt it from labour as barrister Starmer will want to see things done properly. Expect a very muted PMQ's tomorrow.

From the perspective of the prime minister, it will probably keep him in the job for the foreseeable. Which can actually be a good thing for labour as there will be more stories released on this.

For the Tory party it could actually be really bad for them. If the stories get worse and worse then this could really hurt them in the next set of local elections.
Offline Lusty

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 11:32:50 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:13:46 am
Is Javid a Johnson loyalist or one of his rivals?
Well I wasn't sure, but then...
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 10:55:59 am
https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1485925622782246912

Fucking joke
There's your answer.
Offline Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 11:33:29 am »
Number 10 is now under a live police investigation and we're saying things like "the Prime Minister now has a bit of breathing space"

Fucking mental country
Offline killer-heels

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 11:36:46 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:33:29 am
Number 10 is now under a live police investigation and we're saying things like "the Prime Minister now has a bit of breathing space"

Fucking mental country

Yes because the narrative is set that they want and need to clean up the culture at number of 10.
Offline Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 11:40:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:36:46 am
Yes because the narrative is set that they want and need to clean up the culture at number of 10.

But they wont.

Dick will see this is brushed under carpet and it carries on.
Offline west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 11:42:29 am »
Anyone know if they have a bunker in Number 10? Just picturing some kind of Hitleresque meltdown
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 11:48:27 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:26:13 am
4 Billion in COVID fraud written off by the Chancellor because it went to the donors, family and mates of the ruling party.
Cover ups galore for the Prime Minister who refuses to resign despite the blatant corruption and law breaking throughout his term.
A tiny island that seems to now exist solely to facilitate tax avoidance.
I think we can officially declare ourselves a Banana Republic.


Banana Constitutional Monarchy surely?
Offline thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:33:29 am
Number 10 is now under a live police investigation and we're saying things like "the Prime Minister now has a bit of breathing space"

Fucking mental country
Johnson will certainly take it as a bit of breathing space.  It's debatable that he is capable of plotting this but it's worked out well for him; repeat the message that people should wait for the report to take the sting out of the story, delay the report by involving the compliant Met, root out and punish any non-believers within the Tory party.

The police may well find wrong-doing but in the grand scheme of crimes it's going to result in nothing more than a few warnings or fines being handed out to the fall guys.  The Met aren't going to go in hard for a multitude of reasons.  Unless an MP willingly takes a hit they will come through unscathed.

On the bigger picture though, there's nothing that's going to remove this rotten Tory government for at least two years.  Johnson is a sack of shit but whoever his successor is will be no better and the more awful elements of an awful party will keep pulling the strings.  Having Johnson clinging on and trying to revive his premiership isn't going to do the Tories any favours.

Cost of living, Brexit fallout, potential requirement for future Covid restrictions, ongoing court cases over corruption, Cummings' quest to destroy Johnson, failure to level up - it's an uphill battle!  The vaccine good news story has run its course but they might get some glory from talking big over Russia.  It's hard to see many positive stories for them to spin (although we know they're pathological liars so they could spin anything as being world leading...).
Online KillieRed

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 12:02:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:42:29 am
Anyone know if they have a bunker in Number 10? Just picturing some kind of Hitleresque meltdown

https://londonist.com/2015/02/the-secret-bunker-below-londons-secret-bunker

Well worth a visit!
Offline Kashinoda

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 12:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:43:17 am
Of course its in Essex. Think I spotted their county badge too (those three swords).

Unfortunately it is ;D Have some sympathy for me.

David Arness gets murdered so Jayda Fransan (Tommy Robinson with a wig) turns up to stir the anti-Mulsim sentiment, vile c*nt.

Online stewy17

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 12:16:35 pm »
It's not really going to be Javid's brother in charge of the investigation, is it?

Surely to fucking god they're not going to do that. Surely to fucking god there is some rule, somewhere which may suggest that one sibling investigating another sibling's mates might not actually be 100% the best idea?

I don't expect the Met to find any or more likely sufficient evidence for criminal charges here, particularly not against Johnson, but someone please tell me they won't be allowed to do it like this.
Offline thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 12:40:28 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 12:16:35 pm
It's not really going to be Javid's brother in charge of the investigation, is it?

Surely to fucking god they're not going to do that. Surely to fucking god there is some rule, somewhere which may suggest that one sibling investigating another sibling's mates might not actually be 100% the best idea?

I don't expect the Met to find any or more likely sufficient evidence for criminal charges here, particularly not against Johnson, but someone please tell me they won't be allowed to do it like this.
It doesn't really matter whose name is on the investigation as all roads lead to Dame Dick.  The Tories have had 10 years to get their people, or at least people compliant, into all the right places, Johnson is just making more use of them than would ordinarily be the case.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 12:54:01 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:42:03 am
I see theres a handy address printed on that for people who may want to respond.


Just send the leaflet back to the address with 'Unsolicited Mail' on it. I think the Royal Mail then eek to charge them postage. Enough people do it, and these whoppers are fucked.
Offline 12C

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 01:01:34 pm »
Edward Leigh who is a fucking knob, having the bloody cheek to say we shouldnt be getting so het up about Johnsons parties and in effect lies to Parliament, because we are in the middle of a cost of living crisis - from a fucking Brexiteer who is responsible for the crisis.
They really are fucking scum.

The next step is as Dick finishes her inquiry, the Police complaints people announce their own investigation which mean that we must wait for that one. By which time, going by the speed the Hillsborough prosecutions went at, Johnsons retired and his latest offspring is at Oxford studying political history.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 01:06:26 pm »
Offline Felch Aid

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 01:07:20 pm »
So in reality Gray's report is superfluous as this can't prejudice the police investigation which will take months.

Utter corruption at the top but we know that anyway.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 01:07:20 pm
So in reality Gray's report is superfluous as this can't prejudice the police investigation which will take months.

Utter corruption at the top but we know that anyway.
According to Peston the Met aren't bothered about the report, it's Downing Street's decision to delay it.

https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1485955911122395136?cxt=HHwWgIC9pefBlp8pAAAA
Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 01:17:32 pm »
Did Johnson develop the Covid vaccine by himself. sounds like it listening to the Tory MPs. seems everything decent achieved while Johnsons in power was accomplished by others but he's grabbing the glory. everything Johnson touched with his grubby hands turned into a disaster, corruption, farce.
One things for certain, he's been a right Johnna since he became PM. Covid. fuel crisis. cost of living crisis, logistics crisis and now the Russian crisis.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 01:18:21 pm »
If they were being transparent about this, they would ask a different force to investigate as there has to be a conflict of interest from the Met given their officers were stationed at number 10 when the staff were pissing it up.

Utter joke
Offline killer-heels

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 01:30:07 pm »
Cressida Dick is the real criminal.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 01:31:05 pm »
It's all noise anyway - the only things that matter are the polls and the upcoming council elections.

Public opinion will ultimately decide what happens to Johnson - I'm not sure how great an impact the Gray Report and Met investigation (whitewash) will have on that.  It may just add weight to the "one rule for us, another for them" mantra.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 01:43:14 pm »
What a farce. Theyve refused to investigate until a day or two before the report was due to be released, knowing that it will likely delay the publication of the report. Theres no way this wasnt intentional. Really takes the heat off him.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 01:59:31 pm »
Wouldn't worry.

Whoever is responsible for these leaks is letting them trickle out, there will be another one after this if it doesn't do him in.
Online Kekule

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 02:03:57 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 01:15:58 pm
According to Peston the Met aren't bothered about the report, it's Downing Street's decision to delay it.

https://twitter.com/Peston/status/1485955911122395136?cxt=HHwWgIC9pefBlp8pAAAA

Wonder what the excuse for not publishing it will be now then?

There was a catastrophic irretrievable data loss on a government computer overnight and, alas, the Gray report has been wiped from the system. However since the Met are now investigating there is no need to reproduce it. We are now focusing on the cost of living crisis that we would normally do everything in our power to ignore as we caused it, but in this moment its convenient to use it as a weapon against the opposition by pretending that we care about it more than they do. 
Online Kekule

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 02:10:43 pm »
From Robert Pestons blog.

Quote
But the Gray report will be what it is, whenever it is published. And those close to the investigation tell me that although she will not pass explicit judgement on whether the PM has lied to public and Parliament, breaching the ministerial code - and will not do so because that is not her remit - neutral readers of what she eventually publishes would struggle to reach any other conclusion.

His opinion is that this is all pretty bad for Johnson.

*Klopp what a pity gif*
Offline McSquared

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 02:11:38 pm »
Never ending this shite. Anyone with any morals would have packed it in by now
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 02:16:18 pm »
its fine, it makes the Met looks dodgy, more people can point out that The Assistant Commissioner is Javids brother. and when its dying down the story gets a new lease of life with the report.
Offline 12C

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 02:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:18:21 pm
If they were being transparent about this, they would ask a different force to investigate as there has to be a conflict of interest from the Met given their officers were stationed at number 10 when the staff were pissing it up.

Utter joke

Getting ahead of the game there mate.
The inquiry into the conduct of the mate is months away yet
Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 02:23:01 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 02:11:38 pm
Never ending this shite. Anyone with any morals would have packed it in by now
Anyone defending Johnson and his political supporters need to think hard about the future of this country, all the crap about not leaving the National debt for our children to pay off. all the crap about a glorious new future for our children once we leave the EU. did any of these people actually think about their kids and g/kids future or was it all down to nasty personal anger after listening to Tory properganda. they are now going down the same road that got us in this mess, they have done serious harm to our kids and g/kids future, time to try and undo some of the damage.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 02:40:03 pm »
He's said in parliament that the police investigation will draw a line under the matter!!  :butt
Offline Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 03:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:40:03 pm
He's said in parliament that the police investigation will draw a line under the matter!!  :butt

Cause he doesn't't give a solitary fuck.
Offline rob1966

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 03:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:18:21 pm
If they were being transparent about this, they would ask a different force to investigate as there has to be a conflict of interest from the Met given their officers were stationed at number 10 when the staff were pissing it up.

Utter joke

South Yorkshire Police are on standby.
Online Kekule

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1273 on: Today at 03:30:07 pm »
Johnson knew about the police investigation before a cabinet meeting this morning.  He chose not to mention it to his colleagues though.

The big chicken.
Offline Red Ol

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1274 on: Today at 03:34:45 pm »
So the good news is that Partygate has been referred to VAR as a clear and obvious error.
Bad news is, Cressida Dick is at Stockley Park
Online Jshooters

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1275 on: Today at 03:51:13 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:54:44 am

The police may well find wrong-doing but in the grand scheme of crimes it's going to result in nothing more than a few warnings or fines being handed out to the fall guys. 

Saw someone say on the Guardian live feed (I forget who) that there might be scope for an investigation of Misconduct in Public Office which carries far more serious consequences
Online lobsterboy

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1276 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:40:36 am
But they wont.

Dick will see this is brushed under carpet and it carries on.


More scummy stuff from Dick and London's finest was revealed yesterday.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jan/24/met-apologises-to-academic-for-sexist-derogatory-language

