« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 30769 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1200 on: Today at 10:28:00 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 10:00:49 pm
I thought he looked awful when he got out of hospital. He doesn't look any better today to be fair.

I thought he was seriously ill at the time.  But that doesnt tally with the dates of some of these parties, unless he made a quite remarkable fast recovery from supposedly being at deaths door. 

Stories of long Covid and folk taking months to recover, but he bounces out of ICU to become an instant party animal.  It reached the stage some time back with this government in that its best to treat em like Facebook.  Assume everything is a lie unless it can be proved otherwise.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1201 on: Today at 10:38:03 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:28:00 pm
I thought he was seriously ill at the time.  But that doesnt tally with the dates of some of these parties, unless he made a quite remarkable fast recovery from supposedly being at deaths door. 

Stories of long Covid and folk taking months to recover, but he bounces out of ICU to become an instant party animal.  It reached the stage some time back with this government in that its best to treat em like Facebook.  Assume everything is a lie unless it can be proved otherwise.
I don't think he was pogoing until 3am  ;D.  He probably spent less than hour at the parties, sitting on his fat arse, glugging wine and telling shit stories.

He looks generally worse now than when he became PM but that's probably as much to do with fathering two young children and being a disastrous PM as it is to do with Covid.  He's no Peter Pan.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,688
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1202 on: Today at 10:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:10:42 pm
So you think the hospital and more specifically the two nurses went along with the ruse ?
I'm sorry but I just don't believe a word that comes out of his or any of his staff's mouth. I maybe wrong but if he lies about parties he wouldn't for a moment hesitate to lie about something which he thought might buy him some sympathy.

It's just I don't trust a word that is said by anyone who surrounds him about anything
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,688
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1203 on: Today at 10:44:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:11:18 pm
Believe it or not Brian Rix's farces were also called, drum roll, The Whitehall Farces!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whitehall_farce

ha ha yes forgot about that!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,688
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1204 on: Today at 10:47:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:00 pm
Its astonishing how good his memory is about work meetings over a year ago.  Some might say incredible.Why? Because weve heard from a nurse who looked after him. Why would she lie? Why would the rest of the staff on that ward lie?

They wouldnt. 

But if he wasnt there, it would have been all over the press.

Lets not drag good honest NHS staff into wild conspiracy theories when theres a huge great steaming turd of wrong right in front of our eyes.
maybe but can you blame people for questioning everything that comes out of the mouth of the steaming turd
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1205 on: Today at 10:49:01 pm »
Peter Bone making an arse of himself on Newsnight.  A lot of Tories are anchoring themselves to Bozo - beautiful.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,688
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1206 on: Today at 10:49:02 pm »
Bone attempting to defend him on Newsnight, saying the British people don't care about 10 minutes and work parties and a bit of cake.

Out of touch
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,688
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1207 on: Today at 10:49:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:49:01 pm
Peter Bone making an arse of himself on Newsnight.  A lot of Tories are anchoring themselves to Bozo - beautiful.
cringeworthy wasn't it, another total arse, smile on.his face as the camera panned away
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1208 on: Today at 10:54:42 pm »
Ffs just wish I had known it would have been alright to invite 30 people into our house for just 10mins during lockdown for a birthday party. Oh well, hindsight and all that 🙄
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1209 on: Today at 10:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:49:56 pm
cringeworthy wasn't it, another total arse
Very.  He thinks it's only an issue to non-Tory voters.  It suggests he doesn't hold Tory voters in very high esteem.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,840
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1210 on: Today at 11:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:49:02 pm
Bone attempting to defend him on Newsnight, saying the British people don't care about 10 minutes and work parties and a bit of cake.

Out of touch
He's an absolute cheeky bastard suggesting the public don't care. Fucking gobshite with zero shame.
Logged

Online liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1211 on: Today at 11:06:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:33:38 pm
Breaking news, Johnsons wife organised a Birthday party for him during the first lockdown. June 19th 2020. 30 people attended.

At least they saved a few quid as no need to hire a clown.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,401
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 11:07:51 pm »
I hope something bad happens to Boris. Come on, universe. Make it happen.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 