I thought he was seriously ill at the time. But that doesnt tally with the dates of some of these parties, unless he made a quite remarkable fast recovery from supposedly being at deaths door.
Stories of long Covid and folk taking months to recover, but he bounces out of ICU to become an instant party animal. It reached the stage some time back with this government in that its best to treat em like Facebook. Assume everything is a lie unless it can be proved otherwise.
I don't think he was pogoing until 3am
. He probably spent less than hour at the parties, sitting on his fat arse, glugging wine and telling shit stories.
He looks generally worse now than when he became PM but that's probably as much to do with fathering two young children and being a disastrous PM as it is to do with Covid. He's no Peter Pan.