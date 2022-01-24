« previous next »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:36:05 pm
There are always several officers on duty at Downing St so I wonder why one of them hasn't leaked details of regular gatherings. Some people must have an enormous amount of damaging info about this scum government.

Well yes.  its all about motivation, Cummings hasnt become a grass, for the good of the country,

Im also concerned with  having officers on duty, who are unable to provide evidence of a party in the building they provide surveillance on

are they useless or something more sinister?

I wonder if it can be proved if Sunak was next door when the parties were happening ?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 01:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:03:26 pm
Well yes.  its all about motivation, Cummings hasnt become a grass, for the good of the country,

Im also concerned with  having officers on duty, who are unable to provide evidence of a party in the building they provide surveillance on

are they useless or something more sinister?

I wonder if it can be proved if Sunak was next door when the parties were happening ?

It's the MET, so I go with the sinister side of it.

Was channel hopping last night and Gogglebox from 15th May 2020 was being repeated. Its showed shagger Hancock getting grilled by Willoughby and Schofield on morning telly and the prick was trying to explain the stupid rule that if you went to see your parents, you could only see one at a time and had to rotate. He was asked, did you have to leave say 10 minutes between each parent, demonstrated how ridiculous it was. Meanwhile, these c*nts were organising piss ups and shitting all over the people of the UK.

If we had a decent Police force in the capital, these fuckers would be facing all kinds of charges, but no, the corruption will mean nothing happens.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 01:31:34 pm »
The police just want to keep their prestigious postings.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 05:30:23 pm »
So Raab says that he wont impugn anybody and that hes all about the fairness but then he says this:

Quote
    He went on: On these specific allegations, its very unusual, but the chief whip has come out and said the conversation concerned was with him, Mark Spencer. He has categorically denied in what can only be described as the most forthright and robust terms, calling it defamatory.

Seems to me hes planted his flag in a particular corner
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 07:01:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:41:51 am
I cant say I have read the accusations in a huge amount of detail and far be it for me to defend the Tories or downplay Islamaphobia but its also hard to reconcile the allegations with a cabinet that has two Muslims in pretty senior positions, and then you have two brown people in 2/4 most senior positions in the cabinet. Yes, they aint Muslims but also its not like racists are known for generally making detailed distinctions either.

Its been an ongoing thing within the Tory party. Just cause a few brown people have good roles within the Government, doesn't mean it doesn't exist. Maybe its misogyny with a hint of Islamaphobia, just ask Baroness Warsi, she's been quite vocal about it and there's quite a few articles on the issue
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 07:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 05:30:23 pm
So Raab says that he wont impugn anybody and that hes all about the fairness but then he says this:

Seems to me hes planted his flag in a particular corner

Bolasie round?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm »
Quote
Daily Tel reporting tonight that Sue Gray has spoken to Met officers who guard gates of Downing Street.

Officers not compelled to talk but are said to be only too willing to cooperate with parties inquiry.

Scotland Yard has faced some criticism for not launching own probe.



https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1485379653569294340

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1485380509005979654
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm


https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1485379653569294340

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1485380509005979654

you would have to ask if they were on duty and knew what was happening, why didn't they break the "work events" up?

Of course Johnson is lying, everybody knows that including himself but I still think this report is a foregone conclusion
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
you would have to ask if they were on duty and knew what was happening, why didn't they break the "work events" up?

Of course Johnson is lying, everybody knows that including himself but I still think this report is a foregone conclusion

Maybe they knew that ultimately their boss is a corrupt shit bag and that their role would be under threat if they reported anything?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm
Maybe they knew that ultimately their boss is a corrupt shit bag and that their role would be under threat if they reported anything?
well there is that but wouldn't the same apply now if they have squeaked?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm
well there is that but wouldn't the same apply now if they have squeaked?

Maybe now that they see the end in sight of Boris that they have calculated that its worth giving up their careers for the chance that he gets the boot?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 12:12:06 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
you would have to ask if they were on duty and knew what was happening, why didn't they break the "work events" up?

Of course Johnson is lying, everybody knows that including himself but I still think this report is a foregone conclusion
Am happy if this news brings a s.. storm on Johnson, the Met officers superiors would happily let them take the fall. question is though is did those Met officers tell their superiors what they witnessed, surely they did as they were placed in a very difficult position and needed to know if they would be backed by their bosses. if so then it makes the excuse of not investigating past Covid restrictions breakings bulls...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 12:40:30 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/23/sue-gray-partygate-report-dominic-raab

Dominic Raab refuses to confirm full publication of Sue Gray partygate report


Raab admits. "Yeah. I'm a corrupt c*nt, but aren't all politicians, at least we laughed when we fucked you over. ho ho ho

Dominic Raab has refused to confirm that the Sue Gray report on alleged Downing Street parties will be published in full, saying the amount of detail released publicly will be a matter for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

The prime minister is braced for a critical week, with many Tory backbenchers reserving judgment on his future until they see Grays findings and how Johnson responds.

One former frontbencher said: If he has been found out to have misled or covered up or anything like that, hell face a vote of no confidence.

Another senior MP said: I think most colleagues have largely made their minds up  both ways around. There may be some who want to see the content first to judge if they think they want to defend any of it, but theres enough out there to have reached a conclusion. But it is right to see the whole picture before taking action.

Several MPs have already called publicly for Johnson to resign, but it would take 54 letters from MPs to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, to trigger a vote of no confidence.

In what appeared to be a scaling back of the governments commitment to openness on the report, Raab, who is the justice secretary and deputy prime minister, promised there would be full transparency but declined to give any specifics.

Gray, the senior civil servant tasked with investigating claims of lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street and elsewhere in government, is expected to publish the report in the coming week. She is still to interview Dominic Cummings, Johnsons former aide who disputes the prime ministers account that he was not warned an event on 20 May 2020 was against lockdown rules. It is thought she could speak to Cummings on Monday. There have also been reports she has interviewed police officers stationed at Downing Street, with a source telling the Telegraph that their statements were extremely damning.

Asked whether the public would be able to see Grays report in full, Raab told BBC Ones Sunday Morning programme: Quite the way, the process for it, will be for the prime minister to decide. But  there will be full transparency. He has said he will come back to the Commons and make a statement, so there will be full scrutiny.

Pressed on whether this meant it would be fully published, Raab said: Im not quite sure the shape and the form it will come, but the prime minister has been clear there will be full transparency around this, so that people can see. We would welcome that transparency and we need to learn the lessons.

It has been reported that Grays investigation has been expanded to consider claims that Johnson and his wife, Carrie, held parties in their flat above 11 Downing Street. According to the Sunday Times, Gray is looking into whether visits to the flat during lockdown by government aides who are close friends with Carrie Johnson were necessary for work.

Raab declined to say whether Gray was looking into this, but did agree that Johnson would be expected to resign if he had misled parliament.

The whole point of Sue Gray conducting this investigation is that she can look without fear or favour at whatever she wants to look at, and we avoid trial by media or the soap opera of things coming out without being substantiated, Raab said when asked about the new claims.


What I would say in relation to any of this is, if its significant, its important, Sue Gray should look at it.

Pressed on whether Johnson would have to go if he lied to the Commons, he said: The code of conduct for ministers is very clear, that if you mislead parliament its a resigning matter. Several other cabinet ministers, including the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, have made the same point in recent days.

Speaking earlier, the former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown said it seemed unlikely that Johnsons career would end in anything other than scandal.

My fear is that scandal is going to follow Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson as long as he is prime minister, Brown told Skys Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

We dont just have the scandal  and all the details will probably come out later this week about partying  we have the conflicts of interest, we have the dubious appointments, we have foreign money and question marks over that: who is paying the bills for what? And I dont think we are going to see this administration end in anything other than scandal.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 12:44:39 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/23/most-of-uk-levelling-up-taskforce-based-in-london-figures-reveal

Most of UKs levelling up taskforce based in London, figures reveal

Whitehall-centric approach to regional equality project is frankly insulting, says Labour



Two-thirds of officials working on the UK governments flagship levelling up policy are based in London, figures show.

Two years since Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was elected on a promise to improve what he has described as the outrage of glaring regional inequalities, 1,929 out of 3,011 civil servants on the levelling up taskforce are based in the capital.

The largest group of civil servants based outside London are 129 in Wolverhampton, where there is a second HQ for the governments levelling up department. After that, the largest groups of mandarins working on the policy are in cities such as Birmingham (118), Bristol (88), Leeds (75), Manchester (62) and Newcastle (62).

The figures were revealed in response to a written question from the shadow secretary for levelling up, Lisa Nandy. She described the situation as frankly insulting.

In a speech on civil service reform in June 2020, the secretary for levelling up, Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove, argued that the government could literally reduce the distance between government and people by relocating government decision-making centres to different parts of our United Kingdom.

He continued: Why shouldnt some of the policymakers intimately involved in reshaping our approach to energy and the decarbonisation of our economy be in Teesside, Humberside and Aberdeen? Shouldnt those thinking about this sector be part of the communities whose jobs depend on getting these decisions right?

Nandy said: Weve had quite enough of ministers and civil servants sitting in Whitehall picking winners and losers in our nations and regions. For the department supposed to set this right to adopt the same arrogant approach is frankly insulting.

Although expected in early February, the long-awaited white paper on levelling up has been delayed several times and there is still no fixed date for publication. The latest launch was shelved until after Sue Gray concludes her report on alleged Downing Street parties.

Gove has clashed with the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, over whether any new funding should be released. The white paper is understood to include several missions on broad topics such as life expectancy and obesity, and ensuring every child has access to a good school. It is also expected to make new proposals for devolution, including extending the mayoral model.

The housing minister Eddie Hughes said: In March 2020, 23% of the departments workforce was outside of London; we now have 32% of our workforce outside of London.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 07:34:54 am »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 08:11:18 am »
I bet the shift in government workforce to live outside of London has more to do with the pandemic and wfh than with any official desire.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 08:53:31 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:34:54 am
Johnson must be up early today

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/politics/nusrat-ghani-boris-johnson-cabinet-office-inquiry-muslim-b978283.html
Its the right decision

But it was the right one in 2020 and he ignored it
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 12:52:33 pm »
IF the report is not published in full, there will be questions to be asked again about Johnson, i.e. does he have something to hide.  I don't think he has any choice but we'll see...


Even if the report clears him of deliberately misleading parliament (which it more than likely will), there is no way back from him, it just buys him time
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1138 on: Today at 01:03:06 pm »
Are they taking the piss. lets not judge until we hear the Sue Gray report.
OK What does the Sue Gray report say?
We're not telling you.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1139 on: Today at 03:11:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:06 pm
Are they taking the piss. lets not judge until we hear the Sue Gray report.
OK What does the Sue Gray report say?
We're not telling you.
That would be one hell of a tough sell.  Everyone knows the context of the report so redacting it on any grounds is going to look really dodgy.  They can hardly plead official secrets over the Johnsons inviting their mates around.

If the report is damning though then Johnson will definitely try it on.  If his two options are to confirm his misbehaviour or cover it up with the flimsiest of excuses then he's going to do the latter.  Everything about him and his career shows that.

Ultimately the report is just a line in the sand moment for the Tories irrespective of what it says and how much of it Johnson tries to bury.  By now everyone is pretty clear on what went on and the general premiership of Johnson.  Enough MPs may back him that he wins the Westminster fight on a technicality but outside that bubble he's toast.  If he drags the Tory party down with him then all the better.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 03:12:47 pm »
Is he just going to be replying with "We need to wait on the investigation" about every thing he is asked about from now on?

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 03:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:12:47 pm
Is he just going to be replying with "We need to wait on the investigation" about every thing he is asked about from now on?

Also: we consider the matter closed, theres no indication of any evidence to warrant an investigation  and its time to move on, just to be clear.

The entitled scumbags make me sick.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 03:22:23 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:03:06 pm
Are they taking the piss. lets not judge until we hear the Sue Gray report.
OK What does the Sue Gray report say?
We're not telling you.

That would be so Tory. Have the report come out, keep it quiet, and a few no marks resign as evidence that it's been acted upon.

They really do take the British people for mugs. Unfortunately, any number of them are.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 03:42:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 03:11:07 pm
That would be one hell of a tough sell.  Everyone knows the context of the report so redacting it on any grounds is going to look really dodgy.  They can hardly plead official secrets over the Johnsons inviting their mates around.

If the report is damning though then Johnson will definitely try it on.  If his two options are to confirm his misbehaviour or cover it up with the flimsiest of excuses then he's going to do the latter.  Everything about him and his career shows that.

Ultimately the report is just a line in the sand moment for the Tories irrespective of what it says and how much of it Johnson tries to bury.  By now everyone is pretty clear on what went on and the general premiership of Johnson.  Enough MPs may back him that he wins the Westminster fight on a technicality but outside that bubble he's toast.  If he drags the Tory party down with him then all the better.
Point is Raab is testing the water to see if it can be sold to the public, his remarks contradict the defence put up by Johnson & co. we were told we should wait till Sue Grays report comes out yet Raab is saying Johnson will read that report first and he may decide to leave out some of her findings.
If there's no outcry then they might think they can get away with it, the excuses given will be pathetic we know but they do think most voters are stupid. they have lost touch with public feeling, the loyal d/head supporter will nod along with anything they say, the majority of people will think it just confirms what they already think. they are treating us like mugs.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 03:56:34 pm »
Lord Agnew resigns at the despatch box over a thousand bounce back loans are fraudulent because of schoolboy errors.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1145 on: Today at 03:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:22:23 pm
That would be so Tory. Have the report come out, keep it quiet, and a few no marks resign as evidence that it's been acted upon.

They really do take the British people for mugs. Unfortunately, any number of them are.
I think that's been the problem. they've felt untouchable. anything can be swatted away with lies and spin. it meant everyone with real power had to be in on the act so MPs were only given power if they played ball. the criteria for promotion was loyalty not competence. anyone willing to lie and spin everything has no decency or morals. we finished up with corrupt incompetent politicians running the country who saw the pandemic + Brexit etc as a opportunity to enrich themselves and their m8s. they were so clever the rules don't apply to them.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1146 on: Today at 04:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:56:34 pm
Lord Agnew resigns at the despatch box over a thousand bounce back loans are fraudulent because of schoolboy errors.

I'd say this isn't a good look for this government but actually, it is a normal look for this government.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1147 on: Today at 04:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:05:15 pm
I'd say this isn't a good look for this government but actually, it is a normal look for this government.
I think they're trying to sneak it through. We're talking billions here.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1148 on: Today at 04:59:16 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:20:18 pm
Also: we consider the matter closed, theres no indication of any evidence to warrant an investigation  and its time to move on, just to be clear.

The entitled scumbags make me sick.

You forgot the old chestnut "Not in the public interest".
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1149 on: Today at 04:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:17:15 pm
I think they're trying to sneak it through. We're talking billions here.
I think they're taking the convenient view that these are one-off frauds (as in, the Covid schemes won't be used again) and that the effort to recover the money across thousands of cases would cost more than they'd recover, assuming much of the money won't be recoverable.  I'm not an expert but financial fraud cases seems very difficult to prove beyond doubt and the offenders frequently find ways of not paying up (e.g. declaring bankruptcy).  Those with money just invest in very expensive lawyers to break the will of the prosecutors - ironically a tactic now being used by the government to defend themselves inthe Good Law Project cases.

The added benefit for the Tories is that they don't need to worry about inadvertently highlighting fraud by some of their own, if not through this particular fraud then by casting attention back on the dodgy procurement contracts.  Boxing all this off and "moving on" would be a dream for them.

Who knows if Labour or any other party would have handled this better - fraudsters are always on the lookout for any opportunity - but it's laughable to say that the Tories are in any way financially competent.  Not spending money on services or support for your electorate isn't competence.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1150 on: Today at 05:24:02 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:59:30 pm
I think they're taking the convenient view that these are one-off frauds (as in, the Covid schemes won't be used again) and that the effort to recover the money across thousands of cases would cost more than they'd recover, assuming much of the money won't be recoverable.  I'm not an expert but financial fraud cases seems very difficult to prove beyond doubt and the offenders frequently find ways of not paying up (e.g. declaring bankruptcy).  Those with money just invest in very expensive lawyers to break the will of the prosecutors - ironically a tactic now being used by the government to defend themselves inthe Good Law Project cases.

The added benefit for the Tories is that they don't need to worry about inadvertently highlighting fraud by some of their own, if not through this particular fraud then by casting attention back on the dodgy procurement contracts.  Boxing all this off and "moving on" would be a dream for them.

Who knows if Labour or any other party would have handled this better - fraudsters are always on the lookout for any opportunity - but it's laughable to say that the Tories are in any way financially competent.  Not spending money on services or support for your electorate isn't competence.
Wish I'd known that, could have claimed a few grand for my yet to be developed <insert made up business name here> and taken the country for mugs like the government are doing
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 05:33:44 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:59:16 pm
You forgot the old chestnut "Not in the public interest".

And we think the public want to see us get on with the important job of running the country.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 06:10:16 pm »
"Labour shouldn't be politicising the issue!"

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 06:12:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:56:37 pm
I think that's been the problem. they've felt untouchable. anything can be swatted away with lies and spin. it meant everyone with real power had to be in on the act so MPs were only given power if they played ball. the criteria for promotion was loyalty not competence. anyone willing to lie and spin everything has no decency or morals. we finished up with corrupt incompetent politicians running the country who saw the pandemic + Brexit etc as a opportunity to enrich themselves and their m8s. they were so clever the rules don't apply to them.

I mean they literally taking Trumps playbook in the office, they think they're above the law and quite frankly, what mechanisms are in place (other than public backlash) are they're afraid off. Police don't get involved, unless instrto do so
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 06:33:38 pm »
Breaking news, Johnsons wife organised a Birthday party for him during the first lockdown. June 19th 2020. 30 people attended.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 06:33:58 pm »
Johnson apparently had a birthday party last year.

This c*nt is essentially on a jolly during a pandemic.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 06:35:41 pm »
ITV doing a number on them by slowly releasing this over a number of weeks
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 06:37:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:33:38 pm
Breaking news, Johnsons wife organised a Birthday party for him during the first lockdown. June 19th 2020. 30 people attended.

Latest details

https://www.itv.com/news/2022-01-24/boris-johnson-had-birthday-bash-during-lockdown-itv-news-understands
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1158 on: Today at 06:37:30 pm »
Nothing to see here - he didn't know it was his birthday.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1159 on: Today at 06:37:32 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:35:41 pm
ITV doing a number on them by slowly releasing this over a number of weeks

There will always be more as he has clearly just been fucking around the whole time whist in charge.

Nothing will come of it and he will just ride it out like always.

It is so fucking boring.
