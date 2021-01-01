« previous next »
Online Kenny's Jacket

  Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 01:03:26 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 12:36:05 pm
There are always several officers on duty at Downing St so I wonder why one of them hasn't leaked details of regular gatherings. Some people must have an enormous amount of damaging info about this scum government.

Well yes.  its all about motivation, Cummings hasnt become a grass, for the good of the country,

Im also concerned with  having officers on duty, who are unable to provide evidence of a party in the building they provide surveillance on

are they useless or something more sinister?

I wonder if it can be proved if Sunak was next door when the parties were happening ?
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,646
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 01:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:03:26 pm
Well yes.  its all about motivation, Cummings hasnt become a grass, for the good of the country,

Im also concerned with  having officers on duty, who are unable to provide evidence of a party in the building they provide surveillance on

are they useless or something more sinister?

I wonder if it can be proved if Sunak was next door when the parties were happening ?

It's the MET, so I go with the sinister side of it.

Was channel hopping last night and Gogglebox from 15th May 2020 was being repeated. Its showed shagger Hancock getting grilled by Willoughby and Schofield on morning telly and the prick was trying to explain the stupid rule that if you went to see your parents, you could only see one at a time and had to rotate. He was asked, did you have to leave say 10 minutes between each parent, demonstrated how ridiculous it was. Meanwhile, these c*nts were organising piss ups and shitting all over the people of the UK.

If we had a decent Police force in the capital, these fuckers would be facing all kinds of charges, but no, the corruption will mean nothing happens.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,002
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 01:31:34 pm »
The police just want to keep their prestigious postings.
Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,970
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 05:30:23 pm »
So Raab says that he wont impugn anybody and that hes all about the fairness but then he says this:

Quote
    He went on: On these specific allegations, its very unusual, but the chief whip has come out and said the conversation concerned was with him, Mark Spencer. He has categorically denied in what can only be described as the most forthright and robust terms, calling it defamatory.

Seems to me hes planted his flag in a particular corner
Believer

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,488
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 07:01:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:41:51 am
I cant say I have read the accusations in a huge amount of detail and far be it for me to defend the Tories or downplay Islamaphobia but its also hard to reconcile the allegations with a cabinet that has two Muslims in pretty senior positions, and then you have two brown people in 2/4 most senior positions in the cabinet. Yes, they aint Muslims but also its not like racists are known for generally making detailed distinctions either.

Its been an ongoing thing within the Tory party. Just cause a few brown people have good roles within the Government, doesn't mean it doesn't exist. Maybe its misogyny with a hint of Islamaphobia, just ask Baroness Warsi, she's been quite vocal about it and there's quite a few articles on the issue
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,833
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 07:02:47 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 05:30:23 pm
So Raab says that he wont impugn anybody and that hes all about the fairness but then he says this:

Seems to me hes planted his flag in a particular corner

Bolasie round?
Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,653
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm »
Quote
Daily Tel reporting tonight that Sue Gray has spoken to Met officers who guard gates of Downing Street.

Officers not compelled to talk but are said to be only too willing to cooperate with parties inquiry.

Scotland Yard has faced some criticism for not launching own probe.



https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1485379653569294340

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1485380509005979654
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,671
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm


https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1485379653569294340

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1485380509005979654

you would have to ask if they were on duty and knew what was happening, why didn't they break the "work events" up?

Of course Johnson is lying, everybody knows that including himself but I still think this report is a foregone conclusion
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,078
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
you would have to ask if they were on duty and knew what was happening, why didn't they break the "work events" up?

Of course Johnson is lying, everybody knows that including himself but I still think this report is a foregone conclusion

Maybe they knew that ultimately their boss is a corrupt shit bag and that their role would be under threat if they reported anything?
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,671
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm
Maybe they knew that ultimately their boss is a corrupt shit bag and that their role would be under threat if they reported anything?
well there is that but wouldn't the same apply now if they have squeaked?
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,078
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 11:59:00 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:55:42 pm
well there is that but wouldn't the same apply now if they have squeaked?

Maybe now that they see the end in sight of Boris that they have calculated that its worth giving up their careers for the chance that he gets the boot?
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,526
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 12:12:06 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm
you would have to ask if they were on duty and knew what was happening, why didn't they break the "work events" up?

Of course Johnson is lying, everybody knows that including himself but I still think this report is a foregone conclusion
Am happy if this news brings a s.. storm on Johnson, the Met officers superiors would happily let them take the fall. question is though is did those Met officers tell their superiors what they witnessed, surely they did as they were placed in a very difficult position and needed to know if they would be backed by their bosses. if so then it makes the excuse of not investigating past Covid restrictions breakings bulls...
