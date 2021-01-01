« previous next »
There are always several officers on duty at Downing St so I wonder why one of them hasn't leaked details of regular gatherings. Some people must have an enormous amount of damaging info about this scum government.

Well yes.  its all about motivation, Cummings hasnt become a grass, for the good of the country,

Im also concerned with  having officers on duty, who are unable to provide evidence of a party in the building they provide surveillance on

are they useless or something more sinister?

I wonder if it can be proved if Sunak was next door when the parties were happening ?
Well yes.  its all about motivation, Cummings hasnt become a grass, for the good of the country,

Im also concerned with  having officers on duty, who are unable to provide evidence of a party in the building they provide surveillance on

are they useless or something more sinister?

I wonder if it can be proved if Sunak was next door when the parties were happening ?

It's the MET, so I go with the sinister side of it.

Was channel hopping last night and Gogglebox from 15th May 2020 was being repeated. Its showed shagger Hancock getting grilled by Willoughby and Schofield on morning telly and the prick was trying to explain the stupid rule that if you went to see your parents, you could only see one at a time and had to rotate. He was asked, did you have to leave say 10 minutes between each parent, demonstrated how ridiculous it was. Meanwhile, these c*nts were organising piss ups and shitting all over the people of the UK.

If we had a decent Police force in the capital, these fuckers would be facing all kinds of charges, but no, the corruption will mean nothing happens.
The police just want to keep their prestigious postings.
