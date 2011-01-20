Looks like they've thought of another excuse for not getting rid of Johnson.

Barclay thinks it's all down to ex disgruntled employee getting revenge so we should wait till the result of Sue Grays report.

What a load of rubbish. Cummings didn't manufacture all these news reports and it matters little who the whistle-blower is, all whistle- blowers want things to change, they all want the truth to come out, that's the whole point of being a whistle blower.

These Torys MPs have tried to do what they've done for the last few years, ride out the storm believing the public will forget, they think voters are d/heads with the memory of a Goldfish. they know what's coming. they will be tarnished at the next GE, they would have been quiet happy to have Johnson as leader no matter what he did.