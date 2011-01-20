« previous next »
Offline Machae

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1080 on: January 21, 2022, 05:11:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 21, 2022, 08:07:52 am
Rumours that there are recordings of the whips bullying which could come out that would be something

Surprised recordings aren't done more often, its so easy nowadays and the thick Tory plebs who are doing the bullying are probably less tech savvy to realise

Unless secret recordings are 'illegal'
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1081 on: January 21, 2022, 05:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on January 21, 2022, 01:10:03 pm
Come on where are today's revelations, it's all gone a bit quiet!

Exclusive

The Telegraph can reveal new details of the Downing Street parties the night before Prince Philips funeral.

Texts weve seen indicate staff were still going at 1am (so 7hr drinking session). Photograph confirms staff gathered in the basement.
Offline KillieRed

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1082 on: January 21, 2022, 11:43:53 pm »
I demand video of the Gove Techno Rave or it didnt happen.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 01:46:05 am »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on January 21, 2022, 05:19:20 pm
Exclusive

The Telegraph can reveal new details of the Downing Street parties the night before Prince Philips funeral.

Texts weve seen indicate staff were still going at 1am (so 7hr drinking session). Photograph confirms staff gathered in the basement.

Surely, they'll just say that was an air-raid drill they were performing.
Offline afc turkish

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 03:52:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:46:05 am
Surely, they'll just say that was an air-raid drill they were performing.

Air raid work event...
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 09:55:36 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:52:35 am
Air raid work event...

So the gimp suits were really gas masks then?
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 11:43:43 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 21, 2022, 12:58:48 pm

It's like a cheap Boris wig he's got from a market stall. Surely people watching will just this he's making a spoof video.
that's what I thought it was when I first saw him, like a Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson tribute act. Didn't even twig that he was an actual person
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 01:32:29 pm »
Really irks me that despite all the issues facing the general public at the moment, and Russia preparing for a war, the PM is spending all of his time working on strategies to save his job and preparing for a vote of no confidence. The selfish self-obsessed prick only cares about himself and his pride.
Offline ianburns252

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 01:44:03 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 03:52:35 am
Air raid work event...
[/quote
Reality is it just turned out Bojo s a big Limp Bizket fan and had Rollin (Air Raid Vehicle) on the Tory Spotify
Offline filopastry

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 06:08:49 pm »
Sounds like another good set of stories for the govt

https://twitter.com/ShippersUnbound/status/1484949540075618312

Quote
Tim Shipman@ShippersUnbound

EXCLUSIVE: Sue Gray has widened the scope of her inquiry to include claims of parties in Boris & Carrie Johnsons Downing Street flat


https://twitter.com/thesundaytimes/status/1484960561263693828

Quote
The Sunday Times@thesundaytimes

EXCLUSIVE: A Conservative MP has accused a party whip of telling her she was fired from her ministerial job because her Muslim faith was making colleagues uncomfortable

https://twitter.com/SophyRidgeSky/status/1484952518287400968

Offline Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm »
Another day and yet another story.

The report from Sue Gray is pointless - she reports to the PM.
Offline cdav

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 08:25:40 pm »
The sheer amount of stories the press have sat on about this government is staggering- if I was an editor I'd be sacking my political staff
Offline SP

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 08:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:39:46 pm
Another day and yet another story.

The report from Sue Gray is pointless - she reports to the PM.

If she finds there were parties in the No 11 private flat, then Johnson is screwed.

He is probably screwed any way.
Offline Circa1892

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 09:04:06 pm »
Add to that, Wakeford saying it was Gavin Williamson who said hed pull funding from a school, while he was Education Secretary. In any other time that would be an incalculably big scandal and it wont even make the first 5 pages of a critical paper.

Obviously wont make the BBC.
Offline oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 09:24:47 pm »
Looks like they've thought of another excuse for not getting rid of Johnson.
Barclay thinks it's all down to ex disgruntled employee getting revenge so we should wait till the result of Sue Grays report.
What a load of rubbish. Cummings didn't manufacture all these news reports and it matters little who the whistle-blower is, all whistle- blowers want things to change, they all want the truth to come out, that's the whole point of being a whistle blower.
These Torys MPs have tried to do what they've done for the last few years, ride out the storm believing the public will forget, they think voters are d/heads with the memory of a Goldfish. they know what's coming. they will be tarnished at the next GE, they would have been quiet happy to have Johnson as leader no matter what he did.
Offline Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 09:45:22 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 08:47:36 pm
If she finds there were parties in the No 11 private flat, then Johnson is screwed.

He is probably screwed any way.

I genuinely thought he was done for but every day there is a new scandal and he stays.
Offline SP

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:45:22 pm
I genuinely thought he was done for but every day there is a new scandal and he stays.

I think he is done, but the Tory party is so chronically inept that they have not got around to removing him.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 10:39:53 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 10:07:01 pm
I think he is done, but the Tory party is so chronically inept that they have not got around to removing him.
The Tory party is currently in open  civil war. 

Something has to change to stop that (if youre a Tory).  Getting rid of Johnson is the obvious answer, but the problem for them might be if that doesnt stop it.
Offline Kekule

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1098 on: Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm »
Totally normal Saturday night in the Conservative party.

Accusation:

https://twitter.com/shippersunbound/status/1484971565657776128?s=21

Sensible response:

https://twitter.com/nadhimzahawi/status/1484993351619338241?s=21

Swivel eyed response:

https://twitter.com/mike_fabricant/status/1485000638232674304?s=21

WTF!  :o :

https://twitter.com/peston/status/1485017015282802691?s=21

Theyre all over the fucking place and unraveling by the day.
Offline Sangria

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1099 on: Yesterday at 10:50:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:53 pm
The Tory party is currently in open  civil war. 

Something has to change to stop that (if youre a Tory).  Getting rid of Johnson is the obvious answer, but the problem for them might be if that doesnt stop it.

It's wonderful. I hope Johnson really digs in, beyond the point of his removal, requiring an inordinate amount of backstabbing to prise him out. And that there will still be Johnson loyalists nursing an ache for Bonnie Prince Boris.
Offline Circa1892

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1100 on: Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm »
I wonder who the Minister wholl see which way the wind is blowing and resign/threaten to resign will be.

There are very very few on the cabinet on merit whod get there again. (Maybe Zahawi having been a Minister when we actually were nailing the vaccine programme and having steadied the sinking ship left by Williamson, maybe the guy at Defence whos been around a while - Christ what a lot of mediocrity they all are)
Offline TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1101 on: Yesterday at 10:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm
Totally normal Saturday night in the Conservative party.

Accusation:

https://twitter.com/shippersunbound/status/1484971565657776128?s=21

Sensible response:

https://twitter.com/nadhimzahawi/status/1484993351619338241?s=21

Swivel eyed response:

https://twitter.com/mike_fabricant/status/1485000638232674304?s=21

WTF!  :o :

https://twitter.com/peston/status/1485017015282802691?s=21

Theyre all over the fucking place and unraveling by the day.
After the last 5 years Labour have had, I simply cant believe that grown up politicians are still using the line of these claims being false and or trimmed up.  Blows my mind.
Do people never learn?
Offline Jshooters

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 12:19:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:57:26 pm
After the last 5 years Labour have had, I simply cant believe that grown up politicians are still using the line of these claims being false and or trimmed up.  Blows my mind.
Do people never learn?

The funniest thing is that (unless Ive missed something) the whip who was kept anonymous whilst being accused of Islamophobia has outed himself by saying she meant me but I didnt do it and thats defamatory
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 07:04:14 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:19:43 am
The funniest thing is that (unless Ive missed something) the whip who was kept anonymous whilst being accused of Islamophobia has outed himself by saying she meant me but I didnt do it and thats defamatory

Yeah saw that. it makes you wonder how, if he didn't do it, he knew she was referring to him.
