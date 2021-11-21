« previous next »
Offline TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 80,068
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 06:07:21 pm »
Downing Street officials offered to waive restrictions on mourners for Prince Philips funeral. The Queen refused, on the grounds she wanted to set an example rather than be an exception to the rules. So they threw two parties instead. Full story in the brand new Private Eye.
Grim really

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline McSquared

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,519
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 06:19:24 pm »
Offline McSquared

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,519
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:04:18 pm
Truss would be the dream replacement.

Priti Patel for me
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,025
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 06:34:55 pm »
Johnson reminds of Ole.

Just keeps hanging on.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,850
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 07:03:10 pm »
Anybody else catch the party political broadcast by Labour just then? Nicely timed and pretty slick. Put the boot in on Johnson and the Tories
Offline Mutton Geoff

  • 'The Invigilator'
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 32,663
  • Life is a journey, not a destination.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 07:07:10 pm »
(Iago) Gove is being weirdly quiet about all of this, is he keeping some of his powder dry ?
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,025
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 07:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:07:10 pm
(Iago) Gove is being weirdly quiet about all of this, is he keeping some of his powder dry ?

They are as sneaky as each other so he probably wants the job.

Imagine Raab or Patel getting it 😂
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,684
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 07:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 07:07:10 pm
(Iago) Gove is being weirdly quiet about all of this, is he keeping some of his powder dry ?

I'd imagine so, damp cocaine is shit.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,700
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 07:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:08:29 pm
They are as sneaky as each other so he probably wants the job.

Imagine Raab or Patel getting it 😂

If Patel gets it we're in big trouble
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,017
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:07:21 pm
Grim really



Thought that before, I'm really not a fan of the royals, but I couldn't have imagined her to waive covid rules or ask for an exemption.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,183
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 07:25:51 pm »
Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,973
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 07:25:57 pm »
Channel 4 poll of the red wall constituencies says if there was an election tomorrow they would lose 42 of the 45 seats!
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Wilmo

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,040
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 07:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:09:16 pm
I'd imagine so, damp cocaine is shit.

Incredible
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,010
  • Klopptimist
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:25:51 pm
Another arrogant Tory

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-60057326

Ah, that's the Brexiteer lad who has recently been discovered begging some fixer for a Saudi-adjacent job to help fund his kid's tuition/get paid jollies over there.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 40,362
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 07:44:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:47:32 pm
Like a turd that wont flush hes not going anywhere is he?

People talk about who would take him out, but it will have to be somebody very sure of themselves and that they can turn around the government's current ill-fortune.

And has Boris has proven, you can be sure of yourself, but still fail miserably because the reality is you're an incompetent idiot who only aspires to hold power without actually knowing how to use it. (Except for preventing legitimate criticism of how incompetent you are, of course.)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,973
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 07:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:42:12 pm
Ah, that's the Brexiteer lad who has recently been discovered begging some fixer for a Saudi-adjacent job to help fund his kid's tuition/get paid jollies over there.
He's an absolute c*nt, always bullying his staff, often has them in tears.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 08:12:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:25:51 pm
Another arrogant Tory

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-60057326
Polish, gave a TV interview speaking Polish, he later claimed over £12 grand in MP expenses to learn to speak Polish. he must of forgot about being able to speak Polish already.
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Online Jshooters

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,949
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 08:15:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:25:51 pm
Another arrogant Tory

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-60057326

The report said this about him which, to be fair, couldve been copied and pasted from the How to spot a Tory handbook

Quote
The report by the House of Commons standards committee, published last week, found Kawczynski was still struggling with a capacity for genuine empathy with others, and as a result still has a tendency, which he may not fully realise, to see himself rather than others as the victim.
Believer

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 40,362
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 09:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 08:15:49 pm
The report said this about him which, to be fair, couldve been copied and pasted from the How to spot a Tory handbook

So, he's a sociopath then?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 80,068
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:58:51 pm
So, he's a sociopath then?

More a c*nt
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 40,362
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 10:21:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:29 pm
More a c*nt

Oh, I imagine he can multitask mate. ;)


But that kind of response is typically related to that of a sociopath. It's very Trumpian; and, I daresay, very Johnson too. They weep for themselves, but the rest of the world can burn as long as they're all right.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 7,212
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm »
He's gonna get through it isn't he.

Fucking hell.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 29,025
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 10:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
He's gonna get through it isn't he.

Fucking hell.

Hes done. Just a matter of time.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,973
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 10:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
He's gonna get through it isn't he.

Fucking hell.
He's the lamest duck leader of all time though. He doesn't have the moral authority to tell the nation to do anything.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,932
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
He's gonna get through it isn't he.

Fucking hell.

Were relying on Dominic Cummings to pull out a photo or a video to put a nail in the coffin or hell get away with it I suspect.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,599
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 11:32:08 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 10:28:38 pm
He's gonna get through it isn't he.

Fucking hell.
nah he's toast, just a matter of when not if. He's lost all authority, he may cling on until the local elections and if he does he will be culled as part of the Tory bloodbath of lost councillors.

The longer he clings on the more damage he does, in my opinion
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline oldfordie

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 11:53:46 pm »
Enjoyed PMQT today, Johnson was a punchbag with no way of defending himself. the Tory MPs were mocked with no way of hitting back.
I don't think ive ever seen the packed jeering Tory back benches shut up so quickly when Starmer asked them if the Tory chief whip had asked them to bring their own booze. a joy to watch.
 I want Johnson gone but I would also like to see him and his party take a hammering for a few more months, doubt if that will happen sadly.
If he wins the VONC then afaik he can't face another for 2 yrs but it could be a year. either way I can't see him resigning in May if he survives the VONC. surely the Tory MPs know this. if they don't get rid of him next week he and his party are going to face humiliation without being able to land a serious blow at the opposition.
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,537
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #947 on: Today at 06:22:27 am »
I think hell survive this unfortunately.

And it will be a huge turning point for British politics. The PM has shown he can get away with anything as long as an election is a decent amount of time away.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,025
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #948 on: Today at 07:18:42 am »
Daily Mail front page says that the latest baby had a Covid scare.

Makes sense to lift all restrictions then.  :butt

No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #949 on: Today at 07:28:38 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:18:42 am
Daily Mail front page says that the latest baby had a Covid scare.

Makes sense to lift all restrictions then.  :butt



All about drumming up the sympathy for Johnson.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,025
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #950 on: Today at 07:55:22 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:28:38 am
All about drumming up the sympathy for Johnson.

Its a different tactic everyday but my point still stands.

If the kid had Covid issues then why are they lifting restrictions?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,679
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #951 on: Today at 07:57:58 am »
Their other client papers also splashing with that.

Can the fat c*nt just go now? The bumbling jokes been boring for a long time.
Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,612
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #952 on: Today at 08:10:44 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:55:22 am
Its a different tactic everyday but my point still stands.

If the kid had Covid issues then why are they lifting restrictions?

That word 'If' is carrying a lot of weight.

Now i'm not one to be sceptical but.........
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #953 on: Today at 09:04:00 am »
I think he's clinging on till that report comes out knowing full well it'll excuse him of all wrongdoing other than not controlling his staff but somehow I get the feeling that will make things worse for him and them.

There's not been enough damage done to them yet and if they replace him now people will just think that's it, job done and forget about politics again.

We need to keep him front and centre for as long as possible.
