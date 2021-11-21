Enjoyed PMQT today, Johnson was a punchbag with no way of defending himself. the Tory MPs were mocked with no way of hitting back.

I don't think ive ever seen the packed jeering Tory back benches shut up so quickly when Starmer asked them if the Tory chief whip had asked them to bring their own booze. a joy to watch.

I want Johnson gone but I would also like to see him and his party take a hammering for a few more months, doubt if that will happen sadly.

If he wins the VONC then afaik he can't face another for 2 yrs but it could be a year. either way I can't see him resigning in May if he survives the VONC. surely the Tory MPs know this. if they don't get rid of him next week he and his party are going to face humiliation without being able to land a serious blow at the opposition.

