Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 21891 times)

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #920 on: Today at 06:07:21 pm »
Quote
Downing Street officials offered to waive restrictions on mourners for Prince Philips funeral. The Queen refused, on the grounds she wanted to set an example rather than be an exception to the rules. So they threw two parties instead. Full story in the brand new Private Eye.
Grim really

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #921 on: Today at 06:19:24 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #922 on: Today at 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:04:18 pm
Truss would be the dream replacement.

Priti Patel for me
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #923 on: Today at 06:34:55 pm »
Johnson reminds of Ole.

Just keeps hanging on.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #924 on: Today at 07:03:10 pm »
Anybody else catch the party political broadcast by Labour just then? Nicely timed and pretty slick. Put the boot in on Johnson and the Tories
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #925 on: Today at 07:07:10 pm »
(Iago) Gove is being weirdly quiet about all of this, is he keeping some of his powder dry ?
A world were Liars and Hypocrites are accepted and rewarded and honest people are derided!
Who voted in this lying corrupt bastard anyway

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #926 on: Today at 07:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 07:07:10 pm
(Iago) Gove is being weirdly quiet about all of this, is he keeping some of his powder dry ?

They are as sneaky as each other so he probably wants the job.

Imagine Raab or Patel getting it 😂
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #927 on: Today at 07:09:16 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 07:07:10 pm
(Iago) Gove is being weirdly quiet about all of this, is he keeping some of his powder dry ?

I'd imagine so, damp cocaine is shit.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #928 on: Today at 07:09:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:08:29 pm
They are as sneaky as each other so he probably wants the job.

Imagine Raab or Patel getting it 😂

If Patel gets it we're in big trouble
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #929 on: Today at 07:17:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:07:21 pm
Grim really



Thought that before, I'm really not a fan of the royals, but I couldn't have imagined her to waive covid rules or ask for an exemption.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #930 on: Today at 07:25:51 pm »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #931 on: Today at 07:25:57 pm »
Channel 4 poll of the red wall constituencies says if there was an election tomorrow they would lose 42 of the 45 seats!
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #932 on: Today at 07:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:09:16 pm
I'd imagine so, damp cocaine is shit.

Incredible
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #933 on: Today at 07:42:12 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:25:51 pm
Another arrogant Tory

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-60057326

Ah, that's the Brexiteer lad who has recently been discovered begging some fixer for a Saudi-adjacent job to help fund his kid's tuition/get paid jollies over there.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #934 on: Today at 07:44:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:47:32 pm
Like a turd that wont flush hes not going anywhere is he?

People talk about who would take him out, but it will have to be somebody very sure of themselves and that they can turn around the government's current ill-fortune.

And has Boris has proven, you can be sure of yourself, but still fail miserably because the reality is you're an incompetent idiot who only aspires to hold power without actually knowing how to use it. (Except for preventing legitimate criticism of how incompetent you are, of course.)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #935 on: Today at 07:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:42:12 pm
Ah, that's the Brexiteer lad who has recently been discovered begging some fixer for a Saudi-adjacent job to help fund his kid's tuition/get paid jollies over there.
He's an absolute c*nt, always bullying his staff, often has them in tears.
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #936 on: Today at 08:12:51 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:25:51 pm
Another arrogant Tory

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-60057326
Polish, gave a TV interview speaking Polish, he later claimed over £12 grand in MP expenses to learn to speak Polish. he must of forgot about being able to speak Polish already.
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #937 on: Today at 08:15:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:25:51 pm
Another arrogant Tory

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-shropshire-60057326

The report said this about him which, to be fair, couldve been copied and pasted from the How to spot a Tory handbook

Quote
The report by the House of Commons standards committee, published last week, found Kawczynski was still struggling with a capacity for genuine empathy with others, and as a result still has a tendency, which he may not fully realise, to see himself rather than others as the victim.
Believer

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #938 on: Today at 09:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 08:15:49 pm
The report said this about him which, to be fair, couldve been copied and pasted from the How to spot a Tory handbook

So, he's a sociopath then?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #939 on: Today at 10:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:58:51 pm
So, he's a sociopath then?

More a c*nt
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #940 on: Today at 10:21:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:01:29 pm
More a c*nt

Oh, I imagine he can multitask mate. ;)


But that kind of response is typically related to that of a sociopath. It's very Trumpian; and, I daresay, very Johnson too. They weep for themselves, but the rest of the world can burn as long as they're all right.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art
