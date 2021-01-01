« Reply #920 on: Today at 06:07:21 pm »
Downing Street officials offered to waive restrictions on mourners for Prince Philips funeral. The Queen refused, on the grounds she wanted to set an example rather than be an exception to the rules. So they threw two parties instead. Full story in the brand new Private Eye.
Grim really
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W