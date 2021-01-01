« previous next »
TORY PARTIES THREAD

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Downing Street officials offered to waive restrictions on mourners for Prince Philips funeral. The Queen refused, on the grounds she wanted to set an example rather than be an exception to the rules. So they threw two parties instead. Full story in the brand new Private Eye.
Grim really

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Truss would be the dream replacement.

Priti Patel for me
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Johnson reminds of Ole.

Just keeps hanging on.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Anybody else catch the party political broadcast by Labour just then? Nicely timed and pretty slick. Put the boot in on Johnson and the Tories
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
(Iago) Gove is being weirdly quiet about all of this, is he keeping some of his powder dry ?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
(Iago) Gove is being weirdly quiet about all of this, is he keeping some of his powder dry ?

They are as sneaky as each other so he probably wants the job.

Imagine Raab or Patel getting it 😂
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
I'd imagine so, damp cocaine is shit.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
They are as sneaky as each other so he probably wants the job.

Imagine Raab or Patel getting it 😂

If Patel gets it we're in big trouble
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Thought that before, I'm really not a fan of the royals, but I couldn't have imagined her to waive covid rules or ask for an exemption.
