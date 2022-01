As much as he's manipulative he's actually very weak. It's reported this morning that he broke down in tears in front of MPs yesterday and 'still doesn't think he's done anything wrong'. That interview he did with Sky he looked like a 9 year old who'd just been shouted at by the teacher.



Everything he does is shaped by a desire to be liked and admired. That's why he's been so indecisive through the pandemic as he can't stand to make unpopular decisions. He can't lead, which is a bit of a problem in a Prime Minister. Especially during a crisis.



Typical uncaring Narcissistic Tory PM. policies destroy lives, bring misery for millions while they smile. only cry when they get hurt. am sure many of us remember Thatcher reacting in the same way. sob sob, poor me.