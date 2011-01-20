More on the "fucking nobodies"....https://twitter.com/christopherhope/status/1483544039555321864
Ones Helen Mirren, the others hell in the mirror
54 is the magic number isn't it?
All a bit Chinese whispers, a senior MP told me that someone told him that.. but theres a suggestion that 54 letters have gone into the 1922 committee chairman. I think the magic number to force a vote of confidence is 55.https://twitter.com/joepike/status/1483544562631020544?s=21
I suspect hes in cahoots with someone who wants the job. Sunak or Truss. then if they get in Cummings gets back in the fold
Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.
One was in Prime Suspect, the other was even in her prime, suspect.
Wow, according to Paul Brand on Twitter number ten/and the Tory whips have tried to threaten and blackmail the rebels, but its just made them even angrier.
Inflation at its highest rate in 30 yearshttps://news.sky.com/story/inflation-soars-to-5-4-highest-rate-in-almost-30-years-as-cost-of-living-squeeze-intensifies-12519674
Latest excuse for Johnson by the Armed Forces Minister on sky news this morning. The PM was grabbed from his office at the end of his busy day and launched into an (the party) event.
Reading too much info that paper would imply Liz Truss stands for anything beyond herself.If thered been a Corbyn majority at one of the elections shed have somehow found a way to switch sides and end up on the front bench.
Looking forward to planted Qs from loyal Tory MPs asking Johnson if Starmer should apologise:resign for having a bottle of beer with his tea.
Going by his body language of late, I think he's trying to make the public feel sorry for him - which may happen with some. I'm expecting the tory backbenchers to be playing violins.
