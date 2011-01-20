« previous next »
Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 18921 times)

Online Libertine

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm »
Offline Sangria

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 09:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm
More on the "fucking nobodies"....

https://twitter.com/christopherhope/status/1483544039555321864

Presumably there's an ex-PM among those 54 nobodies.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:54:19 pm
Ones Helen Mirren, the others hell in the mirror
One is an actress with massive tits, the other is Helen Mirren.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm »
54 is the magic number isn't it?
Offline Statto Red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 09:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
54 is the magic number isn't it?

Yep, it's 15% of Tory MPs, as there are 360 Tory MPs the magic number is 54 to trigger such a vote.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1922_Committee
Offline shy_talk

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
54 is the magic number isn't it?

Studio ?
Offline shy_talk

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm
All a bit Chinese whispers, a senior MP told me that someone told him that.. but theres a suggestion that 54 letters have gone into the 1922 committee chairman. I think the magic number to force a vote of confidence is 55.

https://twitter.com/joepike/status/1483544562631020544?s=21

Thought they'd binned her after laying her (alleged) meddling at labours door.
Offline shy_talk

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:54:16 pm
I suspect hes in cahoots with someone who wants the job. Sunak or Truss.


then if they get in Cummings gets back in the fold

Boris' bolshoi aint letting that baldy bolshevik (alliterative purpose only...) back in the band.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm »
Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?

It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?

It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.


I think he has to be very careful (for legal reasons) in what he says. He basically has to stick with this ridiculous story now. He has to avoid saying that he broke the law, but he so obviously did, it makes him sound fucking stupid.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?

It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.

An expensive education gives you that ability to say the most stupid things in a smug and condescending voice thus conning the man on the Clapham Omnibus. Rees-Mogg is a prime example.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 pm »
Rumours that there will be an announcement in the morning that 54 letters of no confidence have been received.  Remains to be seen if its true as always.
Offline TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm »
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm »
I wonder how Starmer will approach this at PMQ's. Plenty of time to think about it. I hope he's a Jota and not a Sterling.
Offline jillc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm »
Wow, according to Paul Brand on Twitter number ten/and the Tory whips have tried to threaten and blackmail the rebels, but its just made them even angrier.
Offline Joff

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:02:31 pm
One was in Prime Suspect, the other was even in her prime, suspect.
Each to their own
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:30:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm
Wow, according to Paul Brand on Twitter number ten/and the Tory whips have tried to threaten and blackmail the rebels, but its just made them even angrier.
That's what whips are for.

But I believe it's not the real whips, it's actually super loyal (to Johnson) heavies, ie ministers etc.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?

It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.

That interview with Beth Rigby was amazing. He kept going on about the wonderful hospital he was in and what great work the staff were doing there. He was inches - inches - away from saying "I really do have to end the interview now and go back to join my surgical team to complete the heart transplant operation I am overseeing." Any lie will now do to keep him in power for the next five minutes.

He's bound to resign. His strategy is unsustainable. But when? Before he has a total mental breakdown or after?   
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm »
Backbenchers need to ratchet up the howling derision to maximum tomorrow.
Offline Statto Red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #739 on: Today at 04:42:08 am »
Love how they're calling it a pork pie plot [i know it's due to the MP for Melton Mowbray being involved in the plot, Melton Mowbray famous for it's pork pies], but kind of appropriate as all the clown of a PM does is tell pork pies. ;D
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #740 on: Today at 06:19:31 am »
It's all rather Karmic.

Vote for an Idiot...
Offline killer-heels

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #741 on: Today at 06:58:14 am »
Great stuff from Boris. He managed to find the one thing only that could oust him. Takes some doing.

Does that make the pandemic the good guy?
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #742 on: Today at 07:09:25 am »
Actually looking forward to PMQs today.
Offline TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #743 on: Today at 07:49:34 am »
Offline Jshooters

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #744 on: Today at 07:55:13 am »
Offline TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #745 on: Today at 08:09:30 am »
Latest excuse for Johnson by the Armed Forces Minister on sky news this morning. The PM was grabbed from his office at the end of his busy day and launched into an (the party) event.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #746 on: Today at 08:11:30 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:49:34 am
Inflation at its highest rate in 30 years

https://news.sky.com/story/inflation-soars-to-5-4-highest-rate-in-almost-30-years-as-cost-of-living-squeeze-intensifies-12519674

Much that I'd like to hang that on them, it's a global issue. We're starting to feel it here in Oz and the US has just recorded their highest level in decades.
Offline No666

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #747 on: Today at 08:22:21 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:09:30 am
Latest excuse for Johnson by the Armed Forces Minister on sky news this morning. The PM was grabbed from his office at the end of his busy day and launched into an (the party) event.
Was his wife and baby grabbed also at the end of their busy day?
Online Libertine

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #748 on: Today at 09:12:58 am »
So if the Red Wallers have had it Boris, will Liz Truss appeal? Perhaps not, based on this 2009 paper she wrote:





It also proposed axeing inappropriate defence projects such as the planned new aircraft carriers and Typhoon jet and introducing market rates for interest on student loans.


https://twitter.com/paulwaugh/status/1483716745051484162

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/liz-truss-politics-rishi-sunak-leadership-boris-johnson-1409525
Offline Circa1892

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #749 on: Today at 09:17:44 am »
Reading too much info that paper would imply Liz Truss stands for anything beyond herself.

If thered been a Corbyn majority at one of the elections shed have somehow found a way to switch sides and end up on the front bench.
Offline Circa1892

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #750 on: Today at 09:18:22 am »
Looking forward to planted Qs from loyal Tory MPs asking Johnson if Starmer should apologise:resign for having a bottle of beer with his tea.
Online Libertine

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #751 on: Today at 09:23:54 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:17:44 am
Reading too much info that paper would imply Liz Truss stands for anything beyond herself.

If thered been a Corbyn majority at one of the elections shed have somehow found a way to switch sides and end up on the front bench.

Haha, very true.

Nice ammunition for Labour if it comes to it though. Attack from both left (GP charges) and right (soft on defence).
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #752 on: Today at 09:26:53 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:18:22 am
Looking forward to planted Qs from loyal Tory MPs asking Johnson if Starmer should apologise:resign for having a bottle of beer with his tea.
Going by his body language of late, I think he's trying to make the public feel sorry for him - which may happen with some. I'm expecting the tory backbenchers to be playing violins.
Online oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #753 on: Today at 10:06:36 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:26:53 am
Going by his body language of late, I think he's trying to make the public feel sorry for him - which may happen with some. I'm expecting the tory backbenchers to be playing violins.
Yep. He's doing a amazing job steering the country through a very difficult period. how HE UNDERSTANDS (the latest let me be clear Tory bulls line) people are angry, he understands it's the oppositions job to get rid of him but this is not the time to be changing PMs.
Online west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #754 on: Today at 10:10:26 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:09:30 am
Latest excuse for Johnson by the Armed Forces Minister on sky news this morning. The PM was grabbed from his office at the end of his busy day and launched into an (the party) event.

You could no more launch that tub of shit into a meeting anymore you could an elephant.
