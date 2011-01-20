Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?



It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.



That interview with Beth Rigby was amazing. He kept going on about the wonderful hospital he was in and what great work the staff were doing there. He was inches - inches - away from saying "I really do have to end the interview now and go back to join my surgical team to complete the heart transplant operation I am overseeing." Any lie will now do to keep him in power for the next five minutes.He's bound to resign. His strategy is unsustainable. But when? Before he has a total mental breakdown or after?