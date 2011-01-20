« previous next »
TORY PARTIES THREAD

Libertine

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #720 on: Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm
Sangria

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #721 on: Yesterday at 09:30:19 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm
More on the "fucking nobodies"....

https://twitter.com/christopherhope/status/1483544039555321864

Presumably there's an ex-PM among those 54 nobodies.
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #722 on: Yesterday at 09:51:41 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 08:54:19 pm
Ones Helen Mirren, the others hell in the mirror
One is an actress with massive tits, the other is Helen Mirren.
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #723 on: Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
54 is the magic number isn't it?
Statto Red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #724 on: Yesterday at 09:57:40 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
54 is the magic number isn't it?

Yep, it's 15% of Tory MPs, as there are 360 Tory MPs the magic number is 54 to trigger such a vote.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1922_Committee
shy_talk

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #725 on: Yesterday at 10:12:53 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:53:05 pm
54 is the magic number isn't it?

Studio ?
shy_talk

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #726 on: Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 09:09:44 pm
All a bit Chinese whispers, a senior MP told me that someone told him that.. but theres a suggestion that 54 letters have gone into the 1922 committee chairman. I think the magic number to force a vote of confidence is 55.

https://twitter.com/joepike/status/1483544562631020544?s=21

Thought they'd binned her after laying her (alleged) meddling at labours door.
shy_talk

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #727 on: Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:54:16 pm
I suspect hes in cahoots with someone who wants the job. Sunak or Truss.


then if they get in Cummings gets back in the fold

Boris' bolshoi aint letting that baldy bolshevik (alliterative purpose only...) back in the band.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #728 on: Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?

It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.

Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #729 on: Yesterday at 10:44:57 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?

It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.


I think he has to be very careful (for legal reasons) in what he says. He basically has to stick with this ridiculous story now. He has to avoid saying that he broke the law, but he so obviously did, it makes him sound fucking stupid.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #730 on: Yesterday at 10:46:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?

It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.

An expensive education gives you that ability to say the most stupid things in a smug and condescending voice thus conning the man on the Clapham Omnibus. Rees-Mogg is a prime example.
TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #731 on: Yesterday at 10:47:02 pm
Rumours that there will be an announcement in the morning that 54 letters of no confidence have been received.  Remains to be seen if its true as always.
TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #732 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 pm
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #733 on: Yesterday at 11:06:48 pm
I wonder how Starmer will approach this at PMQ's. Plenty of time to think about it. I hope he's a Jota and not a Sterling.
jillc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #734 on: Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm
Wow, according to Paul Brand on Twitter number ten/and the Tory whips have tried to threaten and blackmail the rebels, but its just made them even angrier.
Joff

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #735 on: Yesterday at 11:28:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:02:31 pm
One was in Prime Suspect, the other was even in her prime, suspect.
Each to their own
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #736 on: Yesterday at 11:30:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:12:54 pm
Wow, according to Paul Brand on Twitter number ten/and the Tory whips have tried to threaten and blackmail the rebels, but its just made them even angrier.
That's what whips are for.

But I believe it's not the real whips, it's actually super loyal (to Johnson) heavies, ie ministers etc.
Yorkykopite

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #737 on: Yesterday at 11:32:28 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:39:17 pm
Does anyone think that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson has actually got actual mental issues?

It's like he can't hear himself talking. It's like he doesn't realise how stupid and ridiculous what he is saying actually is.

That interview with Beth Rigby was amazing. He kept going on about the wonderful hospital he was in and what great work the staff were doing there. He was inches - inches - away from saying "I really do have to end the interview now and go back to join my surgical team to complete the heart transplant operation I am overseeing." Any lie will now do to keep him in power for the next five minutes.

He's bound to resign. His strategy is unsustainable. But when? Before he has a total mental breakdown or after?   
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #738 on: Yesterday at 11:38:32 pm
Backbenchers need to ratchet up the howling derision to maximum tomorrow.
Statto Red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Reply #739 on: Today at 04:42:08 am
Love how they're calling it a pork pie plot [i know it's due to the MP for Melton Mowbray being involved in the plot, Melton Mowbray famous for it's pork pies], but kind of appropriate as all the clown of a PM does is tell pork pies. ;D
