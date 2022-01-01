« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 16983 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,032
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #680 on: Today at 03:00:42 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:37:03 pm


The mood certainly isn't improving

I would have added a noose for greater effect.

(kidding)
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #681 on: Today at 03:00:53 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:00:06 am
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/revealed-uk-government-publicity-blitz-to-undermine-privacy-encryption-1285453/

The British Government is reportedly preparing a publicity attack on end-to-end encryption in an effort to mobilize public opinion against the technology by framing it as a child safety issue, with its main aim being to derail Facebook's plan to end-to-end encrypt its Messenger platform.


this is highly manipulative. nasty, nasty government. being able to constantly review and parse through everyones' message is not a solution to stopping bad actors. in fact it's the type of thing the same Tory types would point at China for doing.

And at the same time the Tories use Whattsapp to conduct their corrupt and criminal dealings and when asked to provide their phone claim they are lost/given away.
Tories are a crime gang. He
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #682 on: Today at 03:02:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:31:33 am
Could be worse, could be his dad.

Or the son of a Russian KGB officer.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,502
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #683 on: Today at 03:05:24 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:46:38 pm
Brilliant, raised some good questions as well.
A work event? Do you often have work events when everyone is told to bring their own bottle

Johnson says if people want to bring these allegations to the police's attention!!!
I agree with him. if the public bring these allegations to the police's attention then they should investigate.
How many of the public have brought these allegations to the police's attention? give us the numbers, I bet it's in the hundreds at least.
Why are these allegations being ignored by the police.

You may have to ask Cressida Dick, of Balliol College, Oxford (where Boris "studied".)
My guess would be its the usual establishment arse covering.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,007
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #684 on: Today at 03:06:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:22:14 am
Their mate Putin may be about to go to war with Europe so Boris is probably praying for that.

The UK just sold weapons and training to Ukraine, that'll help deescalate the situation....
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,608
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #685 on: Today at 03:07:57 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:29:25 pm
So even if we are all so credulous as to believe his latest lie, his defence is that : a) Hes a moron or b) Hes already gone senile?

isnt there something about ignorance of the law not being an excuse?
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,695
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #686 on: Today at 03:14:59 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:07:57 pm
isnt there something about ignorance of the law not being an excuse?

Those laws dont apply to them, theyre the ones who make the rules after all.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,530
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #687 on: Today at 03:15:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:13:31 pm
I doubt anyone is going to find this believable

Dont know where I read it but someone was saying that the 25 minutes he attended is so precise, that it is likely he or his minions looked at the CCTV footage and worked out how long. Any normal guesstimate would say about half an hour, but he was just too precise so he was obviously lawyered up in his apology.
The BBC are trolling though
What he was denying was that anyone had actually told him i.e. Cummings is a liar.
Their headline makes it look like no one told him parties were illegal.
Raab has been out today defending Johnson, seemingly indicating that lying to Parliament is OK.
They really seem to have a monopoly on people who do impressions of either the two dickheads on Reggie Perrin or the camp manager on HiDeHi
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,884
  • Kloppite
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #688 on: Today at 03:22:36 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 03:07:57 pm
isnt there something about ignorance of the law not being an excuse?

There is, & even more so when you make the laws in the first place.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,958
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #689 on: Today at 03:28:09 pm »
The blonde leading the blind.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #690 on: Today at 03:42:03 pm »
If he thought that was within the rules then he's even more of a weapon than anyone thought.

It just shows how desperate he is that he'd rather admit to being an idiot to try and save his own skin.

My view is that he knew about the party beforehand, he was warned, but he chose to ignore it because he genuinely thinks that he is above petty stuff like rules. He probably also made up his mind to deny it if ever challenged. There's enough character references on Johnson and how he thinks for that view to be more likely right than wrong.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,958
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #691 on: Today at 03:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:42:03 pm
If he thought that was within the rules then he's even more of a weapon than anyone thought.

It just shows how desperate he is that he'd rather admit to being an idiot to try and save his own skin.

My view is that he knew about the party beforehand, he was warned, but he chose to ignore it because he genuinely thinks that he is above petty stuff like rules. He probably also made up his mind to deny it if ever challenged. There's enough character references on Johnson and how he thinks for that view to be more likely right than wrong.
I'm sure his pps would have got him to ok the idea before the email went out.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18]   Go Up
« previous next »
 