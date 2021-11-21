« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY PARTIES THREAD  (Read 16073 times)

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,984
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 08:36:37 pm »
@paulwaugh
Tory MP tells me they had more than 500 emails from constituents 'by Saturday night alone'.
Thats 500 against Boris. I had just 20 supporting him.

"Seven of the 20 [pro-Johnson emails] were so similar they looked as though they were sent by the same person.
"Far be it from me to suggest this, but perhaps the regional office of the Conservative party was assisting people with their drafting...."

One ex-minister's Monday update on partygate: "My voters are not angry. Theyre incandescent. And these are my supporters, Tory voters.

https://twitter.com/paulwaugh
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,759
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 08:37:20 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:18:39 pm


Im more of a Michelle Mone man meself.
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,256
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 08:52:33 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:11:59 pm
Britain Elects
@BritainElects
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 43% (+4)
CON: 30% (-5)
LDEM: 9% (-3)
GRN: 7% (+2)
REFUK: 4% (-)

via @RedfieldWilton
, 17 Jan
Chgs. w/ 10 Jan

https://twitter.com/BritainElects/status/1483122940602425346

Attacking the BBC and trying to make out that Starmer has the same disregard for the rules as Johnson seems to be going well so far.

Centrist Labour looks electable shocker (Nb see the last 60 years)....

Huge chance to win in 2024.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,582
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 08:55:25 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/17/cutting-red-tape-rivers-polluted-england-water-regulators

This is what cutting red tape gets you: rivers polluted without consequence

Last year the Environment Agency received more than 100,000 reports of water, air and land pollution in England. The public told of rivers flowing with human faeces, chemicals dumped, fish killed, factories emitting dangerous fumes, nature reserves and the countryside trashed, as well as unbearable noise and dirty air.

Nearly all these reports were ignored and now we know why. According to shocking leaked documents, the agency, which is the statutory protector of Englands natural environment and therefore of much of its health and safety, had ordered its staff to ignore all but the most obvious, high-profile incidents. Its staff were sent to observe only 8,000 of the 116,000 potential pollution incidents and only a handful of companies were taken to court.

In effect, there is now no one in authority even questioning the pollution that blights much of Britain, causes disease, destroys the natural world and costs billions of pounds every year to clean up. That toxic waste dumped at the bottom of your street? Forget it. Your local nature reserve or park despoiled? Dont worry. That factory illegally belching formaldehyde? Look the other way.

Fighting pollution is no governments strong point, but protection against the destruction of nature has been bitterly fought for. Now it is being wilfully trashed. At least in the 1980s, when environment secretary Nicholas Ridley was dubbed the minister against the environment and Britain was the dirty man of Europe, the EA was more or less independent of government, science-based, and quick to jump on polluters and to prosecute. Anyone fouling a river was likely to be investigated and at least admonished. The problem then was that the fines imposed by the courts were so minimal that the law was flouted at will.

To understand what is happening now, go back to 2011, shortly after David Cameron was elected. In his autumn statement the chancellor, George Gideon Oliver Osborne, son of Sir Peter Osborne, 17th Baronet of Ballentaylor and Ballylemon and Felicity Alexandra Loxton-Peacock, educated at St. Paul's and Magdalen College, Oxford, said that he wanted to remove the ridiculous social and environmental costs of business. A list emerged of 174 regulations he wanted scrapped, watered down, merged, liberalised or simplified, and the prevailing governing coalition  shame on you, Nick Clegg  knowingly set about trying to abolish controls on asbestos, invasive species and industrial air pollution, as well as protections for wildlife and restrictions on noise pollution.

It was war on the environment and public safety. The forests were to be sold off, badgers exterminated and the land fracked. The climate crisis was not to be addressed at the expense of business, and profit was not to be subservient to nature. Even as the crisis was building, and nature everywhere was known to be in steep decline, government was ideologically obsessed with deregulation and actively making a grim situation even worse.

Thanks to fierce opposition, not least from some of his own backbenchers and EA staff, not all of Osbornes anti-red tape measures could be shovelled through. But faced with opposition, the government simply strangled, muzzled or frightened the major regulatory bodies that together have been charged with protecting people.

The leaked document shows the extent of the damage done. Over the past 10 years, the EA has had its budget slashed, its staff massively reduced and its powers weakened. Polluting businesses are now expected to self-regulate and report their own transgressions, prosecutions are rare, and the agency admits that it has neither the staff nor the money to do anything other than scratch the surface of control. In words destined to become as notorious as when disgraced environment minister Owen Paterson said the badgers have moved the goalposts, the agency now warns, you get the environment you pay for.

Last week, too, the environmental audit committee reported that a chemical cocktail of raw sewage and slurry was polluting many of Englands rivers. According to watchdog group Unchecked UK, between 2011 and 2016, the agencys protection budget fell by 62% and staff numbers were cut by nearly a quarter. Prosecutions fell by 80%, the number of pollution incidents logged dropped 29% and water samples taken by the EA fell by 28%. Meanwhile, nearly half of Englands sites of special scientific interest  the jewels in the crown of nature  havent been checked for many years.

Nor is it only the EA, or England. Taking cues from Donald Trump in the US, all other protection agencies have been neutered, including Natural England, the Forestry Commission, Natural Resources Wales and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency. Funding for the Food Standards Agency was slashed by half between 2009 and 2019, , and that of the Health and Safety Executive, which oversees workplace safety, by 53%. Proactive inspections by local authorities have been almost abandoned and prosecutions have plummeted.

The obsession with cutting red tape has been ruinous. Deregulation of the construction industry contributed to Grenfell and the cladding scandal, and allowing water companies to use rivers as sewage dumps  even as they were allowed to cut investment and reward shareholders  will cost tens of billions. Public outrage and the courts may have forced small improvements in air pollution, but tens of thousands of people still die needlessly every year because ministers refuse to bring standards up to the minimum World Health Organization levels.

It is now just a matter of time before another major chemical incident like that at Camelford, in Cornwall, in 1988  when water was contaminated and up to 20,000 people poisoned  takes place. Proposed new rules buried on a government website suggest that the new post-Brexit British chemicals regulator will have only limited powers and that Britain may become a dumping ground and a laboratory for toxic chemicals. The proposals will not be subject to public consultation and will not require a vote in parliament.

Supposedly overseeing the almighty regulatory failure of the past decade will be the new Office for Environmental Protection. This new public body is to report to parliament and be theoretically independent from government. But the secretary of state will appoint the chair and other board members, there is no guarantee it will be adequately funded, and it will not take on all functions of the EU institutions that previously protected the public.

Britain is already one of the least safe places to live in Europe. From now on, the government can introduce damaging policies with little fear of official comeback and companies are more or less free to abuse the environment. With cash-strapped, politically cowed regulators muzzled, few inspections likely and little danger of prosecution, we can look forward to a pandemic of pollution.
Logged
I like cats

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:20:04 pm
Cummings said Johnson lied about the May 20th parties.

On his latest twitter ramblings.

Headlines on sky now.  Drip drip

https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-lied-to-parliament-about-downing-street-party-dominic-cummings-says-12518606

Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 08:52:33 pm
Centrist Labour looks electable shocker (Nb see the last 60 years)....

Huge chance to win in 2024.

This is the type of post Andy should ask the mods to delete (particularly because of the first line), as it wouldn't look out of place in the usual Labour/Corbyn arguments that this thread is supposedly not accommodating.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm by ShakaHislop »
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,938
  • The first five yards........
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 09:08:03 pm »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 09:02:47 pm
This is the type of post Andy should ask the mods to delete (particularly because of the first line), as it wouldn't look out of place in the usual Labour/Corbyn arguments that this thread is supposedly not accommodating.

It'd be a shame if RAWK couldn't host pro-Labour news though wouldn't it? We're probably all encouraged by the first positive opinion polls for yonks.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm
Headlines on sky now.  Drip drip

https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-lied-to-parliament-about-downing-street-party-dominic-cummings-says-12518606
Cummings is playing this perfect. he's telling Johnson he's prepared to repeat his claims under oath, it's something Johnson must fear. it would never come to that but the other option is to be interviewed by the police, I imagine Cummings will issue that challenge if Johnson trys to attack him.
Be interesting to see how Johnson dodges this.

"The events of 20 May alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to parliament about parties.

"Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened."
Logged
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,606
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 08:52:33 pm
Centrist Labour looks electable shocker (Nb see the last 60 years)....

Huge chance to win in 2024.

It's not really about Labour though at the moment, it's the Tories who have spectacularly self imploded as they did in the 90s. When Blair took over they already had a big poll lead from John Smith for example because the Tories were toast by that point.

Before all this kicked off the Tories led every single poll going. It was a running joke whenever the Tories did anything shit (every week) "that'll be another 2 points clear in the polls". The tide has finally turned now they've pissed too many people off with this party business and the government and their lackies in the press are suddenly in panic mode.

A good thing with Starmer right now is he's straight laced and placid which is the contrast to Johnson's blustering bullshit and deception. A few months ago that personality was leveled against him. The Daily Mail desperate to switch the headlines onto Starmer and the only thing they can find is him drinking a beer at lunchtime.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:06:29 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 10:06:57 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm
Cummings is playing this perfect. he's telling Johnson he's prepared to repeat his claims under oath, it's something Johnson must fear. it would never come to that but the other option is to be interviewed by the police, I imagine Cummings will issue that challenge if Johnson trys to attack him.
Be interesting to see how Johnson dodges this.

"The events of 20 May alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to parliament about parties.

"Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened."
Surely Sue Gray will be speaking to Cummings as part of her enquiry.  He was a Whitehall employee at the time so should be within scope.  He's such an oddball that he may well say nothing in that scenario but he may also spill all.

Hopefully Cummings and Johnson destroy each other and take plenty of others down with them.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:06:57 pm
Surely Sue Gray will be speaking to Cummings as part of her enquiry.  He was a Whitehall employee at the time so should be within scope.  He's such an oddball that he may well say nothing in that scenario but he may also spill all.

Hopefully Cummings and Johnson destroy each other and take plenty of others down with them.
Am sure Johnson would be chuffed to bits if everyone respected the findings of the Sue Gray enquiry as he is free to lie when questioned without any serious personal consequences, he did when questioned over the flat refurbishment, the Sue Gray enquiry will not uncover the truth as the guilty are free to lie. answering questions under oath or being interviewed by the Police is a different ball game entirely. I don't think Cummings said he's willing to repeat his claims under oath just for the sake of it. he's knows Johnson must know he's going to challenge him on whether he's prepared to repeat the same points to the police or under oath if Johnson trys to attack him.
Logged
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,938
  • The first five yards........
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:50:46 pm
Cummings is playing this perfect. he's telling Johnson he's prepared to repeat his claims under oath, it's something Johnson must fear. it would never come to that but the other option is to be interviewed by the police, I imagine Cummings will issue that challenge if Johnson trys to attack him.
Be interesting to see how Johnson dodges this.

"The events of 20 May alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to parliament about parties.

"Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened."


According to the BBC news tonight 10 Downing street staff are already corroborating Cummings's testimony. Several people, apparently, remember Cummings telling them he'd warned Johnson not to allow the party in his garden.

It's hilarious that Johnson didn't anticipate this when he lied to the Commons. He's just like Trump. He can't think ahead. He says whatever will get him over the next 5 seconds.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,916
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm »
Brexit Hardman Steven Baker also looks like hes ready to write his letter based on his most recent comments. I suspect now Johnson has delivered Brexit hes served his purpose and the hard right are ready to eject him in favour of someone closer aligned to their hate.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,343
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:02:28 pm
It's not really about Labour though at the moment, it's the Tories who have spectacularly self imploded as they did in the 90s. When Blair took over they already had a big poll lead from John Smith for example because the Tories were toast by that point.

Before all this kicked off the Tories led every single poll going. It was a running joke whenever the Tories did anything shit (every week) "that'll be another 2 points clear in the polls". The tide has finally turned now they've pissed too many people off with this party business and the government and their lackies in the press are suddenly in panic mode.

A good thing with Starmer right now is he's straight laced and placid which is the contrast to Johnson's blustering bullshit and deception. A few months ago that personality was leveled against him. The Daily Mail desperate to switch the headlines onto Starmer and the only thing they can find is him drinking a beer at lunchtime.

the old saying "oppositions don't win elections, governments lose them" probably has more than a ring of truth to it, especially now.

The key for an opposition is to offer a credible alternative to the party in government. A lot of mid term blues experienced by goverments are people just registering their dissatisfaction. Right now, I think the polls simply reflect a general feeling of aghast at how utterly incompetent and sleaze driven this government is. Starmer needs to firm it up by pushing a strong Labour agenda, rather than people just thinking, "surely Labour can't do a worse job than this lot?"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:26:08 pm
According to the BBC news tonight 10 Downing street staff are already corroborating Cummings's testimony. Several people, apparently, remember Cummings telling them he'd warned Johnson not to allow the party in his garden.

It's hilarious that Johnson didn't anticipate this when he lied to the Commons. He's just like Trump. He can't think ahead. He says whatever will get him over the next 5 seconds.
That's been the problem. never faced any serious consequences for his lies. like Trump he thinks anyone with a bit of decency who tells the truth is a mug, it's worked for years, he's even laughed when caught lying. looks like he's felt the same way over this with Sue Gray handling the enquiry.  hopefully he retaliates to Cummings claims today and Cummings demands Johnson makes the same statement, how he's prepared to answer these claims under oath. Johnson will remain silent.
Logged
The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,184
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #615 on: Today at 01:07:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:45:49 pm
Brexit Hardman Steven Baker also looks like hes ready to write his letter based on his most recent comments. I suspect now Johnson has delivered Brexit hes served his purpose and the hard right are ready to eject him in favour of someone closer aligned to their hate.

Steve Baker is losing his seat under current polling, that's what's making them shit themselves.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline shy_talk

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #616 on: Today at 06:39:27 am »
Has anyone got round to asking Cummings why when he was so full of concern for his prime minister that he didn't cough up at the time regards how unhinged his mate was/is and then the other advisors and then the parties. Happy whilst on the gravy train the rest of them are milking and now sour grapes or was his eyesight really knackered and why not cough up the threats to self and family at the time and and and and

Malicious, vindictive, serpent tongued typical tory tosspot.

How hated must he be to be allowed to walk out with all the dirt on the rotten cabal and the obvious repercussions from the fall out.

This bunch are praying on a major disaster to hide behind, anything to deflect, no matter the hurt and harm.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #617 on: Today at 06:45:48 am »
HoL say no to government crime bill

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60032465
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,027
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #618 on: Today at 07:20:17 am »
Hopefully there are no more revelations until after the Sue Gray whitewash report. That report will allow Boris to move on and if there is more evidence then it will thrown scorn again over Boris and make that report look tainted in the publics eye.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,027
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #619 on: Today at 07:22:14 am »
Quote from: shy_talk on Today at 06:39:27 am
Has anyone got round to asking Cummings why when he was so full of concern for his prime minister that he didn't cough up at the time regards how unhinged his mate was/is and then the other advisors and then the parties. Happy whilst on the gravy train the rest of them are milking and now sour grapes or was his eyesight really knackered and why not cough up the threats to self and family at the time and and and and

Malicious, vindictive, serpent tongued typical tory tosspot.

How hated must he be to be allowed to walk out with all the dirt on the rotten cabal and the obvious repercussions from the fall out.

This bunch are praying on a major disaster to hide behind, anything to deflect, no matter the hurt and harm.

Their mate Putin may be about to go to war with Europe so Boris is probably praying for that.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,046
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #620 on: Today at 08:13:53 am »
Johnson photographed out jogging with his dog yesterday.


Lets not forget, the reason hes gone missing is that hes supposedly isolating (which he doesnt need to anyway).

Odd eh?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,992
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #621 on: Today at 08:24:41 am »
Raab out batting for Big Dog today.

I didnt think anyone could be worse than Dorries but here he is.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #622 on: Today at 08:31:27 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:13:53 am
Johnson photographed out jogging with his dog yesterday.


Wearing a very strategically branded beanie.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,830
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #623 on: Today at 09:09:55 am »
From the government website:
How to self-isolate

You must not leave your home if you're self-isolating.

Dont
do not go to work, school or public places
do not go on public transport or use taxis
do not go out to get food and medicine  order it online or by phone, or ask someone to bring it to your home
do not have visitors in your home, including friends and family  except for people providing essential care
do not go out to exercise  exercise at home or in your garden, if you have one
Logged

Offline shy_talk

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #624 on: Today at 09:43:44 am »
His garden's full of empties.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #625 on: Today at 09:49:56 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:09:55 am
From the government website:
How to self-isolate

You must not leave your home if you're self-isolating.

Dont
do not go to work, school or public places
do not go on public transport or use taxis
do not go out to get food and medicine  order it online or by phone, or ask someone to bring it to your home
do not have visitors in your home, including friends and family  except for people providing essential care
do not go out to exercise  exercise at home or in your garden, if you have one


how is it he expected to exercise in his garden when there are so many parties going on.....he's just thinking of the small people.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #626 on: Today at 10:00:02 am »
^^
Thanks for posting that Andy.
It's an absolute scandal, I bet the Water Companies public facing CSR policies read very differently.
What is truly frightening is that next time we have a bad drought, and we are due one, they'll be taking water from the rivers that they and other industries have polluted.

The price of everything and the value of nothing springs to mind.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,950
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #627 on: Today at 10:09:49 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:45:48 am
HoL say no to government crime bill

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-60032465
Defeat after defeat last night, and they weren't even close.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #628 on: Today at 10:21:34 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:09:49 am
Defeat after defeat last night, and they weren't even close.
Can the HoC just overrule the HoL and push through the legislation anyway?
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,950
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #629 on: Today at 10:24:33 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:21:34 am
Can the HoC just overrule the HoL and push through the legislation anyway?
In effect, yes. But it will be batted backward and forward first and there probably will have to be some amendments.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #630 on: Today at 10:27:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:21:34 am
Can the HoC just overrule the HoL and push through the legislation anyway?

No, it has to go through both houses successfully before Royal assent.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,344
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #631 on: Today at 10:40:07 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:00:02 am
^^
Thanks for posting that Andy.
It's an absolute scandal, I bet the Water Companies public facing CSR policies read very differently.
What is truly frightening is that next time we have a bad drought, and we are due one, they'll be taking water from the rivers that they and other industries have polluted.

The price of everything and the value of nothing springs to mind.

I work in the environment sector and one of the main reasons we are in such a mess, is that the cost to the environment, does/has not been factored into hardly anything.  It is like there is no cost whatsoever, when the actual costs are huge!

An example is the cost of flying, the actual costs to the environment is not included in the cost you pay when you book your tickets.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:44:27 am by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,658
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #632 on: Today at 10:42:42 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:27:47 am
No, it has to go through both houses successfully before Royal assent.

The HoC can ultimately override the HoL but it takes time.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #633 on: Today at 10:55:37 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:42:42 am
The HoC can ultimately override the HoL but it takes time.

That's not my understanding, it requires successful passage through both houses. Effectively what the HoC get should the HoL object is a watered down bill that the HoC push through.... by making the amendments and batting it back to the HoL.

The house of Lords act as a process of scrutiny, whilst they make amendments they understand their role is not to prevent bills from going through to royal assent rather to act as a filter and scrutiny in an attempt to ensure dangerous precedents are not set based upon solely political gain.

Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,102
  • Twitter me bro
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #634 on: Today at 11:00:06 am »
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/revealed-uk-government-publicity-blitz-to-undermine-privacy-encryption-1285453/

The British Government is reportedly preparing a publicity attack on end-to-end encryption in an effort to mobilize public opinion against the technology by framing it as a child safety issue, with its main aim being to derail Facebook's plan to end-to-end encrypt its Messenger platform.


this is highly manipulative. nasty, nasty government. being able to constantly review and parse through everyones' message is not a solution to stopping bad actors. in fact it's the type of thing the same Tory types would point at China for doing.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:22 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,950
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #635 on: Today at 11:05:08 am »
The HoC as the only democratic chamber always has the final say. And if push comes to shove, the HoL could end up on the scrapheap - something the Lords are acutely aware of.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #636 on: Today at 11:08:31 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 11:00:06 am
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/revealed-uk-government-publicity-blitz-to-undermine-privacy-encryption-1285453/

The British Government is reportedly preparing a publicity attack on end-to-end encryption in an effort to mobilize public opinion against the technology by framing it as a child safety issue, with its main aim being to derail Facebook's plan to end-to-end encrypt its Messenger platform.


this is highly manipulative. nasty, nasty government. being able to constantly review and parse through everyones' message is not a solution to stopping bad actors. in fact it's the type of thing the same Tory types would point at China for doing.
They could start by managing all government business on fully auditable government systems.  Procurements and other government business carried out across WhatsApp/Signal/whatever is an invitation for corruption.

On the bigger picture, they have absolutely no hope of standing in the way of end-to-end encrypted platforms.  I'm not really sure why they're wasting energy on trying to do so.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,599
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #637 on: Today at 11:10:58 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:05:08 am
The HoC as the only democratic chamber always has the final say. And if push comes to shove, the HoL could end up on the scrapheap - something the Lords are acutely aware of.
If there's one thing I don't see the Tories scrapping in any of our lifetimes then it's the HoL.  They will likely continue filling it with malleable characters but that's not going to help them right now.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #638 on: Today at 11:20:08 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:10:58 am
If there's one thing I don't see the Tories scrapping in any of our lifetimes then it's the HoL.  They will likely continue filling it with malleable characters but that's not going to help them right now.

What next the PM will try getting his brother in there or something
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16]   Go Up
« previous next »
 