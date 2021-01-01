For him having that beer?



Wasn't that photo widely circulated at the time?



Amazes me that Boris can pull so many strings still.



Yes. Having a beer. Look at how the RWM has sought to eviscerate every Labour leader in recent times, culminating in the continuous character assassination of Corbyn throughout his tenure as leader. They will use anything, and weave a narrative of lies and exaggeration. And you know there'll be no end of gobshites amongst the cretinous classes who will lap it up.Not really, and certainly not with such venom. Makes you wonder if they held back at the time fearing it would open the pandora's box of Tory lockdown-busting parties. Now that the Tory parties are in the open, they can regurgitate this minor story to claim that bullshit moral equivalence.I doubt it's for Bozo per se. More the overall Tory electoral prospects. There's a lot of uncertainty about the fragility of the vote that shifted to Tory (in 'Red Wall' seats and elsewhere) in 2019. How much of that won vote was down to Bozo? And more importantly, how much of that vote would be lost if they jettisoned Bozo and appointed some more typical and uninspiringly bland Tory? And how much would be lost of they kept him in place? Brexit is 'done' now, with the multitude of negative impacts becoming ever more apparent; again, how much of that won vote in 2019 was just to 'get Brexit done'?