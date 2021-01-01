« previous next »
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #520 on: Today at 09:51:19 am »
The mass scapegoating of civil servants from No.10 will hopefully produce a blizzard of party photographs leaving no room for doubt regarding who is responsible for the culture.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #521 on: Today at 10:20:57 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:51:19 am
The mass scapegoating of civil servants from No.10 will hopefully produce a blizzard of party photographs leaving no room for doubt regarding who is responsible for the culture.

These hopefully will include every candidate the replace the c*nt pissed as fuck
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #522 on: Today at 10:21:43 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:51:19 am
The mass scapegoating of civil servants from No.10 will hopefully produce a blizzard of party photographs leaving no room for doubt regarding who is responsible for the culture.

Someone must have photos of him.

The leaking of the Carrie Johnson photo was alarming. Why is that important? She isn't a member of the Government (although she is clearly running things).
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #523 on: Today at 10:25:20 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm
That Nadine Dorries is fucking horrible.

Shes not very bright either.
How many of us think C4 is funded by the State? not many.
Nadine Dorries does.
https://twitter.com/woodgnomology/status/1482640901373665286
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #524 on: Today at 10:34:48 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:21:43 am
Someone must have photos of him.

The leaking of the Carrie Johnson photo was alarming. Why is that important? She isn't a member of the Government (although she is clearly running things).
There was a Spectator piece trying to shift the blame to Carrie Johnson rather than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.  He's just a man child and he needs to live with a mothering figure that will curtail his terrible instincts.  Courtesy of Tom Bower.



It looks like whether Johnson survives as PM or not it's going to get very messy as people search for scapegoats and factions turn on each other.  Labour went through it post the 2019 GE and it's still rumbling along in the background now.  Hopefully Johnson's reign leaves scars as deep, or deeper, in the Tory party.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #525 on: Today at 10:39:24 am »
Whoever wrote that is just as much of a pathetic c*nt as Johnson.

The takeaway line of that is he's a grown fucking man who is "in need of home comforts and regular square meals". The 1960s sexism that fucking reaks of...
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #526 on: Today at 10:40:59 am »
The far right papers are still going in on that year old picture of Starmer having one beer with another MP that was nothing at the time.

Their strategy is clearly to throw it back on him and try and tie him in knots or at least give something for the rabid loons to fucking bark about.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #527 on: Today at 10:44:08 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:25:20 am
How many of us think C4 is funded by the State? not many.
Nadine Dorries does.
https://twitter.com/woodgnomology/status/1482640901373665286

One of the replies:

Iain Mackinnon
@linktonian
·
19h
Replying to
@woodgnomology
 and
@MarinaPurkiss
@NadineDorries
 would be confused by a 2 piece jigsaw
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #528 on: Today at 10:45:25 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:34:48 am
There was a Spectator piece trying to shift the blame to Carrie Johnson rather than Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.  He's just a man child and he needs to live with a mothering figure that will curtail his terrible instincts.  Courtesy of Tom Bower.

Tom Bower is a Tory courtier not a journalist. He's like an Owen Jones of the Right. His book on Gordon Brown which portrayed the former Labour PM as Satan is one of the most infantile things ever to have been written by an adult. Not surprised his tongue is firmly lodged up Johnson's digestive tract right now.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:46:02 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:40:59 am
The far right papers are still going in on that year old picture of Starmer having one beer with another MP that was nothing at the time.

Their strategy is clearly to throw it back on him and try and tie him in knots or at least give something for the rabid loons to fucking bark about.

The act of desperation.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:50:08 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:49:22 am
The parties are Johnson's Poll Tax moment because he's pissed everyone in the country off. Not just the poor or the left but his own voters who had to follow the rules; middle England families who were directly affected, not just the working class. "Let the bodies pile high in their thousands" should have brought him down though.

But then the Tories changed their leader after the Poll Rax riots and still won the next election. The English have serious Stockholm Syndrome for the Tories.
You may well be right but a lot is going to happen over the next few years.The Torys did a U-Turn on Poll tax, they also got rid of Thatcher, the Torys will not be able to do a U-turn on what's happened the last few years and what will happen over the next couple of years.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #531 on: Today at 11:02:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:45:25 am
Tom Bower is a Tory courtier not a journalist. He's like an Owen Jones of the Right. His book on Gordon Brown which portrayed the former Labour PM as Satan is one of the most infantile things ever to have been written by an adult. Not surprised his tongue is firmly lodged up Johnson's digestive tract right now.

Tom Bower's book on Corbyn (Dangerous Hero) was unmitigated shite.

And I'm no Corbynite.

That almost scans.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #532 on: Today at 11:26:51 am »
That Spectator piece is hilarious. Carrie will ditch him when she gets the chance.

Read something else about him having to be locked in a room with chairs as he wanted to talk to people despite self isolating.

I think he is as bad as Trump.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #533 on: Today at 11:30:45 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:02:16 am
Tom Bower's book on Corbyn (Dangerous Hero) was unmitigated shite.

And I'm no Corbynite.

That almost scans.

Agreed.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #534 on: Today at 11:42:12 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:40:59 am
The far right papers are still going in on that year old picture of Starmer having one beer with another MP that was nothing at the time.

Their strategy is clearly to throw it back on him and try and tie him in knots or at least give something for the rabid loons to fucking bark about.


James Oh Brien
@mrjamesob
After a week of Downing Street scandals & with more on the way, the front page of today's Daily Mail states that Sir Keir Starmer is "under mounting pressure to apologise". And that, boys and girls, is why many Tories dream of life with a diminished or even non-existent BBC.


Not sure who thought Starmer going on far-right, Trumpist Nick Ferrari's Talk Shite show today was a good idea. Ferrari just used it as an opportunity to hammer Starmer, giving the non-story about Starmer drinking a bottle of beer in a constituency office he was visiting a lot of oxygen.


Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #535 on: Today at 11:44:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:42:12 am

James Oh Brien
@mrjamesob
After a week of Downing Street scandals & with more on the way, the front page of today's Daily Mail states that Sir Keir Starmer is "under mounting pressure to apologise". And that, boys and girls, is why many Tories dream of life with a diminished or even non-existent BBC.



Apologise for what?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #536 on: Today at 11:47:07 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:44:40 am
Apologise for what?


The right-wing media are working their knackers off to weave a narrative of 'Labour and Starmer are just as bad as the Tories and Bozo'.

They know the importance of every vote.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #537 on: Today at 11:47:56 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:47:07 am

The right-wing media are working their knackers off to weave a narrative of 'Labour and Starmer are just as bad as the Tories and Bozo'.

They know the importance of every vote.

For him having that beer?

Wasn't that photo widely circulated at the time?

Amazes me that Boris can pull so many strings still.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #538 on: Today at 11:48:00 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:47:07 am

The right-wing media are working their knackers off to weave a narrative of 'Labour and Starmer are just as bad as the Tories and Bozo'.

They know the importance of every vote.

There have been attempts to do the same up here in Scotland saying Sturgeon is just as bad because she forgot to put a mask on once at a funeral.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #539 on: Today at 11:56:59 am »
Trying to draw equivalences between Johnson and Starmer's morals and adherence to rules is an unbelievable stretch.  Starmer has to be one of the most straight laced politicians around at the moment, to the extent a lot of us wish he would get his hands a bit dirty from time to time.

The "they're all as bad as each other" line has been always been pushed as a way to suppress voter turnout.  I'm pretty sure that in my social circles every single person would be better off (often directly but always, as a minimum, indirectly through better public services) under a Labour government of any flavour than under a Tory government of any flavour.  A lot don't vote and they'll casually roll out it's because "they're all as bad as each other".

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:56 am
For him having that beer?

Yes. Having a beer. Look at how the RWM has sought to eviscerate every Labour leader in recent times, culminating in the continuous character assassination of Corbyn throughout his tenure as leader. They will use anything, and weave a narrative of lies and exaggeration. And you know there'll be no end of gobshites amongst the cretinous classes who will lap it up.


Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:56 am
Wasn't that photo widely circulated at the time?

Not really, and certainly not with such venom. Makes you wonder if they held back at the time fearing it would open the pandora's box of Tory lockdown-busting  parties. Now that the Tory parties are in the open, they can regurgitate this minor story to claim that bullshit moral equivalence.


Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:56 am
Amazes me that Boris can pull so many strings still.

I doubt it's for Bozo per se. More the overall Tory electoral prospects. There's a lot of uncertainty about the fragility of the vote that shifted to Tory (in 'Red Wall' seats and elsewhere) in 2019. How much of that won vote was down to Bozo? And more importantly, how much of that vote would be lost if they jettisoned Bozo and appointed some more typical and uninspiringly bland Tory? And how much would be lost of they kept him in place? Brexit is 'done' now, with the multitude of negative impacts becoming ever more apparent; again, how much of that won vote in 2019 was just to 'get Brexit done'?
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:47:07 am

The right-wing media are working their knackers off to weave a narrative of 'Labour and Starmer are just as bad as the Tories and Bozo'.

They know the importance of every vote.

Acts of desperation at least until Cummings et al lobs some more oil on the Tories fire.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #542 on: Today at 12:05:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:03:29 pm
Acts of desperation at least until Cummings et al lobs some more oil on the Tories fire.

There will be a photo of Johnson that finishes him. I am convinced of it.

Also, I find it mental that his father gets press time and his despicable sister works on LBC. She was defending him and the last person she defended was Maxwell.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #543 on: Today at 12:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:39:24 am
Whoever wrote that is just as much of a pathetic c*nt as Johnson.

The takeaway line of that is he's a grown fucking man who is "in need of home comforts and regular square meals". The 1960s sexism that fucking reaks of...

It is The Spectator.

We can't expect all that 'left wing wokism' that you get from the BBC they want to destroy.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:02:28 pm
Yes. Having a beer. Look at how the RWM has sought to eviscerate every Labour leader in recent times, culminating in the continuous character assassination of Corbyn throughout his tenure as leader. They will use anything, and weave a narrative of lies and exaggeration. And you know there'll be no end of gobshites amongst the cretinous classes who will lap it up.

That's true. But there is a difference this time. Corbyn genuinely did have many skeletons in his cupboard. We knew about them before the Daily Mail, Daily Telegraph etc did. It was one of the reasons why we campaigned for anybody-but-JC to become leader.

Starmer on the other hand seems pretty spotless. No support for foreign dictatorships, no support for terrorists, on his CV. And so this is desperate, desperate stuff from the Mail now. If they can come up with 300 party invitations to watch Starmer drink a bottle of beer at his desk then the story might get some traction. But until then it looks to be exactly what it is - a cynical attempt to deflect attention from Johnson and to appeal to the ignorant minds who think "all politicians are the same."
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:12:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:50:08 am
You may well be right but a lot is going to happen over the next few years.The Torys did a U-Turn on Poll tax, they also got rid of Thatcher, the Torys will not be able to do a U-turn on what's happened the last few years and what will happen over the next couple of years.

The next election will be huge and unpredictable. Possibly another hung parliament though which will keep things uncertain.

If the Tories win the next election they'll have pretty much destroyed everything by the end of the decade and then maybe out of power for a long time after that (like from 1997), but the mess they'll leave this time would be irretrievable for a generation. Hopefully they're out by 2024.
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:42:12 am
Not sure who thought Starmer going on far-right, Trumpist Nick Ferrari's Talk Shite show today was a good idea. Ferrari just used it as an opportunity to hammer Starmer, giving the non-story about Starmer drinking a bottle of beer in a constituency office he was visiting a lot of oxygen.

He was on the BBC yesterday and got a similar grilling. I think its something he commits to every couple of months.

We're going to see a lot of this over the next few weeks before the report comes out.

The policing bill which aims to gets its first reading in the house of lords today.

The BBC funding is getting hammered.

All that talk of Truss pulling out of the Brexit deal over the boarder in Northern Ireland has suddenly gone quiet.

The rises in gas prices and costs of living have all gone quiet

There will be a day of bad news burying on its way and the tories are doing their classic misdirection
Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:16:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:56 am
For him having that beer?

Wasn't that photo widely circulated at the time?

Amazes me that Boris can pull so many strings still.

Boris is obsessed with newspapers so they're still indulged, feared and given the same power as Blair gave them 25 years ago.

Yet it's a dying medium. All the 'paper reviews' on BBC and Sky etc, letting them set the news agenda. Papers most people never read.
