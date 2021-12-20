The problem with throwing out the BBC licence fee as a pacifying bone is that it only pleases the right wing of the party. The centrist, one-nation Tories won't like it particularly. As for the military turning back migrants and us processing them in Rwanda - the right wingers have heard all that before from Patel and nothing has come of it save furious denials from whatever country she's claimed to have done a deal with. Don't think they're persuading anyone with that one. A few photos of inflatables in May in the Daily Mail and a new report of Boris's partying from a sacked insider and the local elections will be bloody. At that point, he'll be gone.



Johnson has seen off most of these already within parliament (Grieve, Soubry, Ken Clarke etc). The Tory MPs now are mostly Brexit headbangers, there's not many moderates left. When Teresa May is seen as almost a lone voice of reason on the back benches it's dire.If you look at it though the BBC has an old viewership (particularly it's news content) and older people overwhelmingly voted Brexit and Johnson, so the BBC is hardly harming them electorally. GB News has tried to move the older viewers away from the BBC without success so far. This is another push to get people to Murdoch's new channel and GB News to replace the BBC.