The problem with throwing out the BBC licence fee as a pacifying bone is that it only pleases the right wing of the party. The centrist, one-nation Tories won't like it particularly. As for the military turning back migrants and us processing them in Rwanda - the right wingers have heard all that before from Patel and nothing has come of it save furious denials from whatever country she's claimed to have done a deal with. Don't think they're persuading anyone with that one. A few photos of inflatables in May in the Daily Mail and a new report of Boris's partying from a sacked insider and the local elections will be bloody. At that point, he'll be gone.