TORY PARTIES THREAD

rob1966

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 02:29:53 pm
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 01:08:33 pm
No chance of that currently.  Marrs replacement Sophie raworth earlier had Starmer on and she attempted to compare a pic (the one from the Mail) of Starmer having a drink in a work setting with the multiple Tory parties.  Starmer rightly pointed out there is no comparison to be made.

These pics will have more impact on the public than anything.



killer-heels

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 02:52:41 pm
If I were Labour Id put that on a poster in as much places as possible, on a van driving through a town or city, social media everything.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 04:01:40 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:52:41 pm
If I were Labour Id put that on a poster in as much places as possible, on a van driving through a town or city, social media everything.

But Starmer drank a bottle of beer and the Beeb is a nest of pinkos, traitors and commies.

Or so we're told.
gazzalfc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 04:09:26 pm
Well there is no way the report will come out before Wednesday
oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 04:17:34 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 04:09:26 pm
Well there is no way the report will come out before Wednesday
Only the police can get to the truth, Johnson+co can and will lie to civil servants without fear of prosecution if caught lying, nobody can deny he lies. he lied over his flat refurbishment.
The report may well lay some blame on Johnson but it will not uncover all the facts.
TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 04:36:20 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:13:40 pm
Dowden was on previous but I paid no attentions as it would just make me angry, was she the like that with him?

Never seen that but caught Dowden on sky earlier and Trevor Phillips went in hard on him re the parties.
Circa1892

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 04:49:31 pm
This has to finish them off for a while eventually.

The sleaze in the 90s killed off the Major government and paved the way for Blairs landslide. This is so, so, so much worse!
Yorkykopite

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 04:53:00 pm
Labour has to start preparing for a post-Johnson Conservative Prime Minister.

That means putting the emphasis on the collective responsibility of the Tory Party. Not just for the illegal parties and for the fact that they created Johnson in the first place. But for the fact that this is a venal and corrupt regime. The spotlight needs to go back on to corruption and the question of 'Who did well out of Covid?'

I've always thought that there's a chance that Keir Starmer's stolidity might pay a dividend in the end. The Attlee effect. His obvious integrity and his diligence plus his lack of histrionics are what freaks the Tories out. They know that it's what country is now beginning to crave. 
Lee0-3Liv

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 05:14:40 pm
Just saying on the news that he will try and cling on to power by ending all covid restrictions on the next few weeks. I can't see him going anywhere to be honest, he is like a cockroach. 
Mutton Geoff

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 07:25:12 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 05:14:40 pm
Just saying on the news that he will try and cling on to power by ending all covid restrictions on the next few weeks. I can't see him going anywhere to be honest, he is like a cockroach. 

You can stamp on a roach though:
TepidT2O

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 07:36:24 pm
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 05:14:40 pm
Just saying on the news that he will try and cling on to power by ending all covid restrictions on the next few weeks. I can't see him going anywhere to be honest, he is like a cockroach. 
Covid restrictions will finish on the 26th by rule of law.  Rightly so if the trends continue.  But I dont think it will save them
Circa1892

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 07:54:46 pm
I cant see half the party voting against him. Theyre cowards and weirdos. The cabinet are uniquely talentless and almost non of them would get a posting under a competent PM. Hell be PM this time next year.
Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 08:32:05 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:54:46 pm
I cant see half the party voting against him. Theyre cowards and weirdos. The cabinet are uniquely talentless and almost non of them would get a posting under a competent PM. Hell be PM this time next year.

That is why they are all there.

Completely out of their depth and sold their soul to work for this c*nt.

All going on national TV repeating the same shit about how he is sorry and will ring changes.
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 09:19:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:32:05 pm
That is why they are all there.

Completely out of their depth and sold their soul to work for this c*nt.

All going on national TV repeating the same shit about how he is sorry and will ring changes.
If they're all sticking together and backing each other up, that's good. May not seem like it yet, but it will do.
Red-Soldier

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 09:39:39 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:54:46 pm
I cant see half the party voting against him. Theyre cowards and weirdos. The cabinet are uniquely talentless and almost non of them would get a posting under a competent PM. Hell be PM this time next year.

35 of the 52 letters already in, apparently.

Doesn't matter what he does now, if they get hammered in the local elections and the polls continue the trends they are showing now, he'll be gone!
Circa1892

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:39:39 pm
35 of the 52 letters already in, apparently.

Doesn't matter what he does now, if they get hammered in the local elections and the polls continue the trends they are showing now, he'll be gone!

52 letters, but they have 380 MPs dont they. So its need 191 voting no confidence. Feels like a stretch.
Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm
That Nadine Dorries is fucking horrible.

Shes not very bright either.
west_london_red

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:12:24 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:39:39 pm
35 of the 52 letters already in, apparently.

Doesn't matter what he does now, if they get hammered in the local elections and the polls continue the trends they are showing now, he'll be gone!

The local elections arnt until May I think, nearly 4 months away. Sadly by then I suspect people will have forgotten.
TSC

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:18:14 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm
52 letters, but they have 380 MPs dont they. So its need 191 voting no confidence. Feels like a stretch.

Its all about how this gathers momentum.  There were 6 letters early this morning.  Now there are 35.  Tories likely inundated with emails from their constituents over this weekend. 
Rob Dylan

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm
Think we need one more story to finish him off, but it needs to come soon, before people get bored with the whole thing. Let's hope whoever's leaking all this stuff has some evidence of the party they (allegedly) had in the Downing Sreet flat the night Dominic Cummings left his job.
Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:26:56 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm
52 letters, but they have 380 MPs dont they. So its need 191 voting no confidence. Feels like a stretch.

Surely they need more as Circa says
jillc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:38:31 pm
If this is true they should be calling him out on this.  Also according to an earlier report by Polly Toynbee, an attack on the BBC isn't necessarily going to go down as well with the Tories as he might expect. There are some Tories who are very sceptical about his plans concerning this.

 https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/16/boris-johnson-accused-of-targeting-bbc-to-save-his-premiership
oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:44:52 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:38:31 pm
If this is true they should be calling him out on this.  Also according to an earlier report by Polly Toynbee, an attack on the BBC isn't necessarily going to go down as well with the Tories as he might expect. There are some Tories who are very sceptical about his plans concerning this.

 https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jan/16/boris-johnson-accused-of-targeting-bbc-to-save-his-premiership
Ive changed my Signature. doesn't look good when it's put like this.

The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand
jillc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:44:52 pm
Ive changed my Signature. doesn't look good when it's put like this.

The irony of Nadine Dorries defunding the one British thing which is actually world beating (BBC) is an irony which Nadine Dorries definitely wont understand

I'm not sure she'd know what irony is.
ShakaHislop

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:51:31 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:18:56 pm
Think we need one more story to finish him off, but it needs to come soon, before people get bored with the whole thing. Let's hope whoever's leaking all this stuff has some evidence of the party they (allegedly) had in the Downing Sreet flat the night Dominic Cummings left his job.

Quote
EXCL: Our @benglaze reveals that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson attended yet another No 10 leaving bash in run-up to Christmas 2020 - that of defence adviser Steve Higham, now captain of Britains biggest warship.

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1482846215209467910

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/new-no10-party-revealed-boris-25962670
oldfordie

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm
I'm not sure she'd know what irony is.
:) She would probably say she's got a Irony and a Irony board.
jillc

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 11:01:52 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:53:52 pm
:) She would probably say she's got a Irony and a Irony board.

 :)
rob1966

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Yesterday at 11:06:16 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:12:24 pm
The local elections arnt until May I think, nearly 4 months away. Sadly by then I suspect people will have forgotten.

Stating that two years ago this month while we were in lock down and the Queen was alone as she buried her husband the Tories were throwing illegal parties should remind them.
Fromola

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 08:49:22 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:53:40 pm
I know the majority of the electorate are ignorant when it comes to politics, I also know they like to be given opinions on political issues and sadly the right wing propaganda usually wins the argument but the idea of them being fooled on this issue can't be true. the polls say it's not true, the Tory MPs themselves say it's not true as they are being inundated with email complaints from Tory voters. we saw something last week we haven't seen in 11yrs of Tory power, widespread public outrage by Johnson supporters as well as the rest of the public.

The parties are Johnson's Poll Tax moment because he's pissed everyone in the country off. Not just the poor or the left but his own voters who had to follow the rules; middle England families who were directly affected, not just the working class. "Let the bodies pile high in their thousands" should have brought him down though.

But then the Tories changed their leader after the Poll Rax riots and still won the next election. The English have serious Stockholm Syndrome for the Tories.
No666

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 08:56:58 am
The problem with throwing out the BBC licence fee as a pacifying bone is that it only pleases the right wing of the party. The centrist, one-nation Tories won't like it particularly. As for the military turning back migrants and us processing them in Rwanda - the right wingers have heard all that before from Patel and nothing has come of it save furious denials from whatever country she's claimed to have done a deal with. Don't think they're persuading anyone with that one. A few photos of inflatables in May in the Daily Mail and a new report of Boris's partying from a sacked insider and the local elections will be bloody. At that point, he'll be gone.
thaddeus

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 09:00:16 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:49:22 am
The parties are Johnson's Poll Tax moment because he's pissed everyone in the country off. Not just the poor or the left but his own voters who had to follow the rules; middle England families who were directly affected, not just the working class. "Let the bodies pile high in their thousands" should have brought him down though.

But then the Tories changed their leader after the Poll Rax riots and still won the next election. The English have serious Stockholm Syndrome for the Tories.
That's still very possible, sadly.  They will try to box off all the negative stories into a bundle with Johnson and present Truss/Sunak/whoever as being a clean start.  Enough people aren't that politically interested to join the dots that whoever succeeds Johnson will have been his loyal lieutenant and part of his crank cabinet.

Irrespective of the leader they still have the massive majority gifted them by xenophobic "get Brexit done" voters and over two years to push through all manner of policies to protect their position; voter ID is a given.  The degree of gerrymandering will probably be influenced by the polls but it's going to happen to some extent.
Fromola

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 09:06:04 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:56:58 am
The problem with throwing out the BBC licence fee as a pacifying bone is that it only pleases the right wing of the party. The centrist, one-nation Tories won't like it particularly. As for the military turning back migrants and us processing them in Rwanda - the right wingers have heard all that before from Patel and nothing has come of it save furious denials from whatever country she's claimed to have done a deal with. Don't think they're persuading anyone with that one. A few photos of inflatables in May in the Daily Mail and a new report of Boris's partying from a sacked insider and the local elections will be bloody. At that point, he'll be gone.

Johnson has seen off most of these already within parliament (Grieve, Soubry, Ken Clarke etc). The Tory MPs now are mostly Brexit headbangers, there's not many moderates left. When Teresa May is seen as almost a lone voice of reason on the back benches it's dire.

If you look at it though the BBC has an old viewership (particularly it's news content) and older people overwhelmingly voted Brexit and Johnson, so the BBC is hardly harming them electorally. GB News has tried to move the older viewers away from the BBC without success so far. This is another push to get people to Murdoch's new channel and GB News to replace the BBC.
Fromola

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
Today at 09:09:10 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:00:16 am
That's still very possible, sadly.  They will try to box off all the negative stories into a bundle with Johnson and present Truss/Sunak/whoever as being a clean start.  Enough people aren't that politically interested to join the dots that whoever succeeds Johnson will have been his loyal lieutenant and part of his crank cabinet.

Irrespective of the leader they still have the massive majority gifted them by xenophobic "get Brexit done" voters and over two years to push through all manner of policies to protect their position; voter ID is a given.  The degree of gerrymandering will probably be influenced by the polls but it's going to happen to some extent.

Don't forget boundary changes.
Online Nick110581

Re: TORY PARTIES THREAD
« Reply #513 on: Today at 09:11:04 am »
Just waiting for the photo of him at a Party.

That will finish him.
