After Sutton Coldfield we could be talking days rather than months. Nothing concentrates the minds of MP's more than the thought of them losing their jobs, it is all that matters to them - even more than the rest of us. Their exclusive oak-panelled drinking den is the ultimate expression of them having 'made-it' - it is not lightly given up. The tories are always very logical and professional, until they are in a panic, then it's a bloodbath, and the leadership rarely goes where it is expected to go in these circumstances. We may get an even more extremist nutter, but I think that will be for the best. I don't think the nation will warm to Mogg, Patel or even Truss. I think that will lead to an existential crisis for the tories, having defenestrated their old guard. And the coming polls can only push them nearer to the edge, "Oh the horror".