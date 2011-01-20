« previous next »
Author Topic: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread  (Read 8568 times)

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #320 on: Today at 03:23:23 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:16:23 pm
It was sarcasm. Doesnt come over well in print, I realise.

Ah!

Fair enough
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #321 on: Today at 03:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Today at 12:18:04 pm
On the kop last night "we're going to have a party, we're going to have a party, we're going to have a party, when Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson dies" 😀

Did it scan?
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #322 on: Today at 03:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:35:12 pm
Did it scan?

Some things don't scan well in print...
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #323 on: Today at 04:07:44 pm »
Ive lost track. Is this one we already knew about, or yet another one?

https://twitter.com/harryyorke1/status/1482014927577624583?s=21
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #324 on: Today at 04:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:07:44 pm
Ive lost track. Is this one we already knew about, or yet another one?

https://twitter.com/harryyorke1/status/1482014927577624583?s=21

Another one by the look of it. Are they that dumb that they dont know more will come out? Surely better to apologise en made for everything than let new stuff trickle out day after day. Unless they dont give a shit of course.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #325 on: Today at 04:18:32 pm »
Details below;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-59983239


Posted at 16:0416:04
BREAKING
Ex-head of Covid taskforce had lockdown leaving party
We've just learned of another lockdown leaving party in government.

The former head of the civil service Covid taskforce - the team responsible for drawing up Covid restrictions - says she's sorry for holding a leaving party during lockdown in 2020.

Kate Josephs, now chief executive of Sheffield City Council, has tweeted a statement in which she says she had drinks with colleagues on the evening of 17 December.

The event took place in their office at the Cabinet Office to mark her leaving the civil service.

"I am truly sorry that I did this and for the anger that people will feel as a result," she says.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #326 on: Today at 04:26:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:16:23 pm
It was sarcasm. Doesnt come over well in print, I realise.

I thought the sarcasm was pretty clear to be honest
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #327 on: Today at 04:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 04:07:44 pm
Ive lost track. Is this one we already knew about, or yet another one?

https://twitter.com/harryyorke1/status/1482014927577624583?s=21

New one.

Cant imagine she stays as CEO of Sheffield council for long.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #328 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:32:51 pm

That prick who was flooded out in Ironbridge telling the world that if Boris came down and had a pint with him they could sort the flooding out together, comes to mind.


One of the Great British Buffoons that one. Wonder if he's been flooded since?
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #329 on: Today at 04:53:56 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 03:16:23 pm
It was sarcasm. Doesnt come over well in print, I realise.

It was clear to me.
I wish what was being done to the UK was clear to the public though, they appear to be apathetic at best.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #330 on: Today at 05:01:46 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 04:53:56 pm
It was clear to me.
I wish what was being done to the UK was clear to the public though, they appear to be apathetic at best.

To be fair I can't remember any mention of this bill in the mainstream news ever. It's probably been in The Guardian and Independent, but they're minority papers. Guess it could have been mentioned on TV news, but I don't watch TV (except football).

Of course it's also possible/likely that most of the population are in favour.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #331 on: Today at 05:18:40 pm »
I'm changing my mind on this I think. Rather than wanting this to drag on until he is sacked for being an electoral liability, I would rather be was sacked now in shame. I want him never to show his face in public again, and his fuckin arl fella.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #332 on: Today at 05:32:58 pm »
While Rishi Sunak appears to be distancing himself there is one caveat being Johnson's close neighbour it's inconceivable that he knew nothing of these parties especially the ones in the garden and he stayed silent! Or maybe attended one or two ?

Questions need to be asked i think:

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #333 on: Today at 05:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 05:32:58 pm
While Rishi Sunak appears to be distancing himself there is one caveat being Johnson's close neighbour it's inconceivable that he knew nothing of these parties especially the ones in the garden and he stayed silent! Or maybe attended one or two ?

Questions need to be asked i think:

He could claim he was at his private residence in Yorkshire I suppose
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #334 on: Today at 05:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 05:32:58 pm
While Rishi Sunak appears to be distancing himself there is one caveat being Johnson's close neighbour it's inconceivable that he knew nothing of these parties especially the ones in the garden and he stayed silent! Or maybe attended one or two ?

Questions need to be asked i think:




Or Maybe nobody invited him
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #335 on: Today at 05:43:04 pm »
Quote from: gaztop08 on Today at 05:38:41 pm
Or Maybe nobody invited him

but Geoffs point was, if he was next door he would know whats going on
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #336 on: Today at 05:53:13 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 02:49:57 pm
It could never happen here

People forget that fascism was very popular amongst the upper and upper middle classes in Britain in the 1930s. It was seen as a useful tool to maintain the wealth and privilege of those classes and keep the workers in check. Everyone knew that Hitler and Mussolini were leaders of a parties that relied upon thugs to suppress their opponents. The street battles in the 1920s and attempted putsch were all well known. Hitler was convicted and jailed. Yet the establishment, the Downton Abbey Upstairs Downstairs set, and the Middle classes who were anti working class saw him as a model for society. Moseley was able to draw on his aristocratic connections and set himself up as Britains Hitler. It is no coincidence that Rudolph Hess flew to Britain on a peace mission intending to meet up with those aristocratic supporters. He may have been mad, but he was never executed or even put in a mental asylum. He was locked away where his secrets were secure.
The Royal Family were impressed with Adolph, Edward VIII enthusiastically so. People explain it away by saying he merely wanted his crown back yet he would have condemned British Jews to the same fate as their European counterparts. He would have happily sat on his throne  having parties whilst opposition groups were sent to the camps.
Fascism never went away. The planned coup against the Wilson government with Louis Mountbatten as dictator fizzled out because Mountbatten judged it too difficult to undertake. I bet he considered it though.
Now we are seeing Patel, whose father was a UKIP candidate, enacting the same sort of policies her father was no doubt so enthusiastic about when his family were helping to run Uganda for the Empire.
It could never could happen here though.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #337 on: Today at 06:01:57 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:18:32 pm
Details below;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-59983239


Posted at 16:0416:04
BREAKING
Ex-head of Covid taskforce had lockdown leaving party
We've just learned of another lockdown leaving party in government.

The former head of the civil service Covid taskforce - the team responsible for drawing up Covid restrictions - says she's sorry for holding a leaving party during lockdown in 2020.

Kate Josephs, now chief executive of Sheffield City Council, has tweeted a statement in which she says she had drinks with colleagues on the evening of 17 December.

The event took place in their office at the Cabinet Office to mark her leaving the civil service.

"I am truly sorry that I did this and for the anger that people will feel as a result," she says.

The ex head of the Covid task force.  Not a surprise given the state of the management of the pandemic here. 

A load of incompetent pissheads running the country.  Theyd put Peter Stringfellow to shame.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #338 on: Today at 06:28:09 pm »
Quote
Operation Save Big Dog: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson draws up plan for officials to quit over partygate so he can keep job

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is drawing up a list of officials to offer resignations over partygate in a bid to salvage his premiership, The Independent has learned.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-downing-street-partygate-b1993433.html

Harrison Reed's parents seen in Downing Street garden.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #339 on: Today at 06:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 05:01:46 pm
To be fair I can't remember any mention of this bill in the mainstream news ever. It's probably been in The Guardian and Independent, but they're minority papers. Guess it could have been mentioned on TV news, but I don't watch TV (except football).

Of course it's also possible/likely that most of the population are in favour.

You can read the bill in its entirety below.
Good idea to familiarise yourself with it so you don't find yourself on the wrong side of Patel's Brown shirts once its passed. Now in the final stages at the House of Donors.

https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #340 on: Today at 06:35:45 pm »
Operation big dog.
He is such a c*nt he will literally sack everyone he was in charge of to save himself.
And the Tory party will back him.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #341 on: Today at 06:36:21 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:55:52 pm
Its an interesting read.  Cummings certainly thought he was the brains behind everything. But as the author says Cummings went whilst Johnson stays.
I think the guy(s) is/are dangerous in that he/they seem to lack any emotional intelligence.

Cummings seems only to have time for those who adore his genius, and hates anyone who points out his new suit isnt really all there. I reckon he was bullied at school for being a swot.
He latched on to the use of computer analytics, although I doubt he did the work, and has seen how the tools can carry him forward. He is now attempting to keep relevant whilst making lots of money telling/selling his version of the truth.



Its a fascinating read. I think Cummings is not just exceptionally dangerous, I think hes unhinged.

Id genuinely be surprised if he wasnt - despite Barnard Castle and being photographed at the first lockdown party - responsible for this trickle effect of strategic leaks. Hes self evidently extremely vindictive. Hes also exceptionally cynical. His contempt for the Tories is as strong as his contempt for Labour.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #342 on: Today at 06:48:07 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:31:13 pm
You can read the bill in its entirety below.
Good idea to familiarise yourself with it so you don't find yourself on the wrong side of Patel's Brown shirts once its passed. Now in the final stages at the House of Donors.

https://bills.parliament.uk/bills/2839

Thanks

I'm fairly well up the bits that could effect me.

My approach will be to carry on as usual. Nothing I do that may conflict with the bill is wrong so I'll just ignore it.
« Reply #343 on: Today at 07:22:23 pm »


I see a teensy teensy problem with operation save big dog (aka save whiff whaff cunty man).


If they resign, the question will then be, why didnt you?
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #344 on: Today at 07:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:28:09 pm
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-downing-street-partygate-b1993433.html

Harrison Reed's parents seen in Downing Street garden.
excellent, he'll never learn, he's now an election liability. He'll never be an asset to the Tories again, it's gone too far for that.

Let him cling on, the longer the better. Death by 1000 cuts is a much nicer end for him than a quick neck break
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #345 on: Today at 07:29:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:23 pm


I see a teensy teensy problem with operation save big dog (aka save whiff whaff cunty man).


If they resign, the question will then be, why didnt you?
finding a list of his achievements is going to be a very short list

1. Got Brexit done well sort of...
2. Errrr struggling now...
« Reply #346 on: Today at 07:46:05 pm »
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #347 on: Today at 08:07:08 pm »
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #348 on: Today at 08:07:31 pm »
Quote
EXCLUSIVE: No 10 staff held wine-time Fridays throughout pandemic with Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson regularly witnessing the gatherings.

Sources say PM encouraged aides to "let off steam" despite indoor socialising being banned under lockdown rules.

https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1482080975358242825

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-wine-time-fridays-25951853
« Reply #349 on: Today at 08:08:55 pm »
:lmao

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnsons-wine-time-fridays-25951853

Fucking hell they even bought a fridge to store their wine  and collected it in a Wheeley suitcase

Fuck me, youve almost got to admire it in some dark way. The rules were too difficult to follow they didnt realise it was a party


« Reply #350 on: Today at 08:10:38 pm »
David Baddiel
@Baddiel
This has aged well.

Priti Patel
@pritipatel
 · Jan 25, 2021
This illegal gathering was an insult to those hospitalised with COVID, our NHS staff and everyone staying at home to protect them.

Thank you to @MetPoliceUK officers for risking your own health to break it up.

Police are enforcing the rules to save lives. twitter.com/metpolice

https://twitter.com/Baddiel/status/1481994381502652424
« Reply #351 on: Today at 08:13:09 pm »
Hair of big dog?

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #352 on: Today at 08:16:49 pm »
Big dog, no bollocks.
