« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread  (Read 6280 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,125
  • Truthiness
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm »
Looks like the Torygraph is turning on him.

https://twitter.com/Tony_Diver/status/1481741337951195136?t=WbIEF0Q65JyhIaYhbAzpiw&s=19

Does everyone associated with this awful administration drink like their recreating Richard E Grant in Withnail and I? It's like Oliver Reed and Richard Harris are running the show behind the scenes. Except without the fucking charm .
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm »
Telegraph dropping the Queen card is interesting - they know he's a busted flush.

It feels just as bad as them breaking rules how big a drinking culture there is in the heart of government.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,888
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 10:16:49 pm »
Moggy is on a bit of a roll too, shat all over Ross yesterday, and today it wasnt Johnsons fault he broke the rules, it was the rules fault for being so strict. He is the gift that keeps on giving.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm »
Oh my
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 10:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:08:51 pm
Looks like the Torygraph is turning on him.

https://twitter.com/Tony_Diver/status/1481741337951195136?t=WbIEF0Q65JyhIaYhbAzpiw&s=19

Does everyone associated with this awful administration drink like their recreating Richard E Grant in Withnail and I? It's like Oliver Reed and Richard Harris are running the show behind the scenes. Except without the fucking charm .

That refers to some sort of a party in the basement of number 10 with a DJ entertaining.  Cant even hide behind the outside to avoid transmission excuse on that one if it has any traction.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 10:30:05 pm »
Telegraph reporting this and turning on him adds a new angle.

I dont buy the this is surely it for him proclamations doing the rounds on social media; hes utterly shameless and will never walk.

You get the sense though this is quite a coordinated attack, death by a thousand cuts. Probably going to be a leak every 3-4 days, just as the previous one loses traction and theyve tied themselves in knots trying to explain it away.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,091
  • Twitter me bro
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:41:41 pm »
We're going to end up with someone even *more* right wing who effectively will have a clean slate and a mandate to 'rebuild' the economy and "secure" the future of this country post-brexit.

The country has sleep-walked into this and is now acting like it's all a surprise. In a long line of scandals, this ranks pretty low in the ones I am angry about.

Continues to shine a light on how awful the state of journalism across the political spectrum here is too. from the sounds of things people were holding on to this story for when it was convenient instead of raising the alarm immediately.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:14 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,511
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:48:41 pm »
Telegraph turning on him and considering it involves the Queen, I imagine many traditional Boris fans will turn on him too.

Hes done.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,901
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm »
I think we need to move on from this now. Cressida Dick says there's nothing to see here, so we must conclude that there's nothing to see.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,962
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 10:58:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:52:26 pm
I think we need to move on from this now. Cressida Dick says there's nothing to see here, so we must conclude that there's nothing to see.

She is a fucking waste of space.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm »
Am getting the feeling the public will go ballistic if Sue Gray says Johnson should have known better but never broke the rules.
The Torys are making a big mistake thinking the public will move onto something else once things die down, I think the public will be more receptive to all the corruption and incompetence allegations after this fiasco. the Tory MPs defending Johnson are becoming tainted.
Logged
Gavin Esler
@gavinesler
Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,888
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm »
Feeling sick as I write this but Oakshot raises a good point I hadnt thought about before, theres police all over Number 10, where were they? Didnt they see there was a crime going on?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,889
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 10:58:56 pm »
Leaving do for James Slack... going to be some 'journalists' mixed up in this you would think.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 11:03:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:58:54 pm
Feeling sick as I write this but Oakshot raises a good point I hadnt thought about before, theres police all over Number 10, where were they? Didnt they see there was a crime going on?

Mrs P turned over to QT, I saw Oakeshott's smug gob and immediately left the room.

And there were police all around Prince Andrew HRH rest' dandy they appear to have Nelsonian vision as well.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,718
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 11:09:55 pm »
Video going around of Johnson dancing at a party beer in hand, not sure which party it is like.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 11:12:33 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 11:09:55 pm
Video going around of Johnson dancing at a party beer in hand, not sure which party it is like.

The one with the woman with the light stick?
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,889
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 11:12:33 pm
The one with the woman with the light stick?
That's from years ago I think.

There was talk yesterday though that there is more to come including video though.
Logged

Offline SenorGarcia

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
  • He drinks sangria...
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 11:14:15 pm »
These past two years have been difficult beyond belief for so many people. Millions have put their lives on hold, people have died alone without families able to grieve together, thousands upon thousands of NHS staff have worked themselves into the ground

To think the contempt in which this current established elite hold society is just words cant describe how angry I feel. Yet theres the also the resignation that none of this is surprising.
Logged
"A football club isn't just made up of players, coaches and directors. More than anything else it's the supporters who make a club, and that perhaps is the ingredient which best distinguishes Liverpool Football Club from every other team. The supporters." - Luis Javier García Sanz

Thanks Kenny, for making us believe again. YNWA

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 11:15:45 pm »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm »
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,812
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 11:34:38 pm »
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,729
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm »
Swivel eyed loon Andrew Bridgen has put a letter into the 1922 committee.  One assumes his ERG, or whatever they call themselves these days, chums wont be far behind. They share half a brain between them after all.
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 11:49:04 pm »
Quote
Lots of Qs about why the Police in Downing St didn't spot suitcase full of wine etc. Staff with passes for No10 don't go through the airport scanners at the gate, so nobody would have stopped or inspected a suitcase.

https://twitter.com/KateEMcCann/status/1481762998020718596

Not exactly Fort Knox.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #263 on: Today at 12:03:35 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:15:45 pm
Sue Gray is bent, surprise surprise.



https://twitter.com/PippaCrerar/status/1481765161061031950

Her remit and powers will be to investigate civil servants basically, maybe as far as spads. A censure of Johnson is as far as she could conceivably go. The problem is its not independent, not that shes bent.

That said, I dont really see how she continues in post for long. The whole point of the civil service is nobody knows who you are or has an opinion of you so you can get on with things without fear or favour.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,846
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #264 on: Today at 12:05:57 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm
Telegraph dropping the Queen card is interesting - they know he's a busted flush.

It feels just as bad as them breaking rules how big a drinking culture there is in the heart of government.

If I worked in no10 Im pretty sure Id acquire a drink problem to get me through it.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,624
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #265 on: Today at 12:09:18 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:05:57 am
If I worked in no10 Im pretty sure Id acquire a drink problem to get me through it.

Well quite.

In all seriousness though. Do they all think theyre on fucking madmen or something. People dont drink at work. Its not the 80s. Such a weird culture.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,888
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #266 on: Today at 12:12:52 am »
This is not necessarily bad news. There will be more stories to come, footage to be released. Him getting forced out or resigning allows the Tories to draw a line under this episode and move on. Instead with the investigation giving him a clean pass the story keeps on going. They will get slaughtered in the local council elections, the letters of no confidence will keep on coming, we need this to be a long drawn out exit to cause the most damage.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,812
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #267 on: Today at 12:16:29 am »
How far has the Labour tide turned or is it all just a momentary poll in time?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #268 on: Today at 12:20:19 am »
I had never thought the previous leaks would be enough but I think this latest one might actually do it.

There was a BBC article today canvassing for opinions on the c*nt this morning, with some people thinking he hasnt been a complete shitshow, and almost crying in a sense of what more could he have done. Unfortunately that is the type of thick, brainless fucks we have in this country, who consume their news from the worst sources and lap up whatever pro-Tory drivel is served to them, like an addict scrounging for their next hit. Those are fucks who helped put him in power. And I think theyre just so stupid this might be the one that does it for them, with the Queen angle. I dont think senior Tories would allow public opinion to completely turn before forcing him out. I think theyd hoped he would stay long enough to absorb the pandemic mess and potentially more Brexit tremors before whatever prick comes in next to save the day. I think this is really damaging for them now. The cretin hasnt got enough of whatever fucking charm he had to stave off these wolves that are now starting to appear.

There are bound to be photos too. Would expect them to come next if this doesnt do it but the big question is who else do they implicate.

Where is Gove in all of this? I see Sunak posted something yesterday in support but Gove seems to be keeping his head down and his ahem nose clean. Distracting themselves as best they can without absolutely throwing him under a bus?
Logged
JFT96.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,565
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #269 on: Today at 01:24:17 am »
I think theres more to come, probably until after the report drops. Someone deffo going for maximum damage.

The Telegraph reporting on parties when the country was in an official state of mourning(?) the night before the beloved Queen sits alone at the funeral of her spouse of over 7 decades. Thats the killer blow with the electorate.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
« Reply #270 on: Today at 04:52:49 am »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:49:04 pm
https://twitter.com/KateEMcCann/status/1481762998020718596

Not exactly Fort Knox.

Well there's nothing of significant value in there at the moment.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 