TORY ONLY Polticis Thread

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #160 on: Today at 09:29:29 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:39:17 am
You mean the Police that work for the dodgy Cressida Dick?

Exactly this.

The Met are as corrupt as them.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #161 on: Today at 09:46:10 am
So what will it be then?

Will he resign voluntarily?
No confidence vote from the party?
Leadership challenge?
Forced to resign because he has (repeatedly) broken the Ministerial Code by misleading the house (which is a laugh because he does this on a weekly basis)

There's got to be a way of making it clear that just changing leader won't wash. The MPs and cabinet members that have enabled him and made excuses for him are just as guilty and should also pay the electoral price. The sooner we never have to face the realisation that the likes of Gove, Rees Mogg, Sunak, Truss, Patel are in power the better.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #162 on: Today at 09:50:46 am
Hes cancelled his visits today as a family member got Covid.

What a coward.

Also, I didnt think you had to self isolate in this scenario nowadays.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #163 on: Today at 09:56:56 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:50:46 am
Hes cancelled his visits today as a family member got Covid.

What a coward.

Also, I didnt think you had to self isolate in this scenario nowadays.

Yeah I thought that about self isolating too.

Starmer self isolated last week for same thing so maybe MPs do it ???!!!

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #164 on: Today at 10:08:30 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 09:56:56 am
Yeah I thought that about self isolating too.

Starmer self isolated last week for same thing so maybe MPs do it ???!!!



It is bullshit. General public would need to go to work.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #165 on: Today at 10:10:26 am
is no one else being hammered for being at the party?
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #166 on: Today at 10:13:43 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:10:26 am
is no one else being hammered for being at the party?

They were apparently so hammered at the party they forgot it was a party and need an official inquiry to see if there even was a party.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #167 on: Today at 10:14:13 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:10:26 am
is no one else being hammered for being at the party?

His spokesperson resigned for joking about the parties. Whereas everyone who organised and attended them seems to have gotten away with it.
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #168 on: Today at 10:15:46 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:50:46 am
Hes cancelled his visits today as a family member got Covid.

What a coward.

Also, I didnt think you had to self isolate in this scenario nowadays.

If you are fully jabbed, and boosted if needed, then no, you just need to do a daily LFT.

Not following the rules again
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #169 on: Today at 10:19:58 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:08:30 am
It is bullshit. General public would need to go to work.
I think he's technically right to cancel the trip but, knowing what we do about his general approach to Covid, it's clearly cowardice rather than any real concern for public health.  It's not a legal requirement but it's "strongly advised".

Quote from: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/guidance-for-contacts-of-people-with-possible-or-confirmed-coronavirus-covid-19-infection-who-do-not-live-with-the-person/guidance-for-contacts-of-people-with-possible-or-confirmed-coronavirus-covid-19-infection-who-do-not-live-with-the-person
To further reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others, you are strongly advised to:

- limit close contact with people outside your household, especially in crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces
- work from home if you are able to
- wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces and where you are in close contact with other people
- limit contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe illness if infected with COVID- 19
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #170 on: Today at 10:24:27 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:50:46 am
Hes cancelled his visits today as a family member got Covid.

What a coward.

Also, I didnt think you had to self isolate in this scenario nowadays.
have they said which family member? He only lives with his missus and two of his offspring?  As you say probably all utter bullshit
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #171 on: Today at 10:25:59 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:24:27 am
have they said which family member? He only lives with his missus and two of his offspring?  As you say probably all utter bullshit

Because he is a fucking coward.

The general public would have to work!
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #172 on: Today at 10:30:09 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:07:15 am
So if I threw or allowed a party at my house during lockdown but didnt attend myself would I have broken the law? My assumption is yes. If thats the case, while Johnson seems to be claiming I didnt break the rules because I was in my own garden in my home, the fact a party was taking place in his home means hes still broken the law?

Am I missing something?

Some legal guy on the radio the other day answered this by saying you'd be guilty of allowing somebody to break the rules 🤷
Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Reply #173 on: Today at 10:31:23 am
The man is everything and more thats been said about him - an utterly despicable chancer, charlatan and congenital liar.

But his appeal to non-Tories was his bigging up of the U.K, the promise of levelling up and the notion that the austerity that characterised Camerons Premiership was to be reversed under his.

Anyone taking over is likely to revert to the small-state, tax increases, austerity model so loved by the hardcore of the Party. When the effects of Covid and Brexit are factored in, it might well be a very bleak future for the poorest.

In other words, his departure could make things worse.
