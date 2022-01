Grey will find Bojo the clown innocent of any wrong doing.



Then more stuff will come out.



See this is where I think BoJo has cocked up today because he didnít actually admit to breaking the rules (and the law) and apologise, he apologised for the hurt and perception. Now if he had admitted he broke the rules and apologised he could have possibly moved on the narrative and made the Grey report kind of moot. The fact he hasnít means when the Grey report comes out everyone will be pouring over it again and heíll be on the back foot where as if he actually apologised today whatever Grey comes out with he can just say ďI have made a mistake and apologised, Iím focusing on blah, blah, blahĒ.