TORY ONLY Polticis Thread

AndyMuller

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 06:36:29 pm
He really is a piece of shit isnt he? I wish nothing but the absolute worst for him to be honest.
Felch Aid

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 06:52:42 pm
Monday's headlines. Friday's chip paper. That will be his usual way of getting through this. Suspect he will say misinterpretation of the rules and civil servant who sent the email will take one for him.

Living costs crisis is coming soon and I'm not sure how Boris and Sunak will deal with that and let's face it a lot of the electorate only give a toss about money.

If there is more to come then he might be facing the chop but there isn't anyone else in the Tory front bench that can appeal (bullshit) like him.
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 06:58:39 pm
Shameless wanker is doing a party political, going on about the vaccination programme  :no
Wabaloolah

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 06:59:41 pm
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 06:52:42 pm
Monday's headlines. Friday's chip paper. That will be his usual way of getting through this. Suspect he will say misinterpretation of the rules and civil servant who sent the email will take one for him.

Living costs crisis is coming soon and I'm not sure how Boris and Sunak will deal with that and let's face it a lot of the electorate only give a toss about money.

If there is more to come then he might be facing the chop but there isn't anyone else in the Tory front bench that can appeal (bullshit) like him.
no chance he can survive this, it's a matter of when he goes, not if
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Wabaloolah

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:00:30 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 06:58:39 pm
Shameless wanker is doing a party political, going on about the vaccination programme  :no
yep, just come on after the local news, I imagine this going down well....


Focussed on "The People's Priorities" :lmao
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:03:43 pm
Did we ever get an answer to the question about whether Sue Gray was at the party?
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:06:22 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:04:17 pm
Like the great Winston Churchill who crossed the lines multiple times in his career, Michael Fabricant is a Tory with a Whig.
He's a Tory with several wigs, to simulate hair growth, getting a haircut etc.
oldfordie

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:11:49 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:00:30 pm
yep, just come on after the local news, I imagine this going down well....


Focussed on "The People's Priorities" :lmao
I would think one of the peoples priorities is the rising cost of fuel prices.
One of Johnsons Brexit glorious opportunities was we will be free to reduce VAT on fuel prices.

Tories remove whip from Anne Marie Morris over support for energy VAT cut motion

Labours VAT cut motion was defeated by 319 votes to 229, majority 90, with Ms Morris the only Tory to rebel.
https://www.aol.co.uk/news/tories-remove-whip-anne-marie-093549701.html

Its worth remembering that if Conservative MPs now get rid of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson it will not be because he has done profound damage to the United Kingdom, to parliament, to truth or to the UKs reputation abroad. It will be because he has done damage to them.

lobsterboy

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:17:17 pm
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 06:58:39 pm
Shameless wanker is doing a party political, going on about the vaccination programme  :no

Needs calling out on all that bullshit too.
Now lagging behind on numbers of fully vaccinated and our recovery is the worst in the G7.
The only reason the rate is forecast to be the highest in 2022 is because he tanked our economy so badly with his oven ready brexit, the shameless prick.
TepidT2O

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:22:50 pm
The pressure on Sue Grey is ridiculous.  How can any report she does be right.?
killer-heels

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:31:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:50 pm
The pressure on Sue Grey is ridiculous.  How can any report she does be right.?

It can be right if she has any integrity.
ShakaHislop

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:31:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:50 pm
The pressure on Sue Grey is ridiculous.  How can any report she does be right.?

Will she receive the damehood or enter the House of Lords first after the whitewashing report she'll deliver?
lobsterboy

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:34:59 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:22:50 pm
The pressure on Sue Grey is ridiculous.  How can any report she does be right.?

She just needs to do her job with integrity and honesty. Like she is paid to do by the British people.
I know this is an alien concept in Downing Street but for fucks sake the shifty prick is bang to right this time.
Circa1892

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:41:53 pm
Not quite as simple as that.

Shes a SCS - but the report she writes will need clearing. Its her report but itll say what Johnson wants it to.

The Civil Service are impartial not independent.
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:45:29 pm
I wonder how much it will cost to redecorate the flat.
Wabaloolah

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:57:34 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:41:53 pm
Not quite as simple as that.

Shes a SCS - but the report she writes will need clearing. Its her report but itll say what Johnson wants it to.

The Civil Service are impartial not independent.
I doubt he'll get away with that, he's made too many enemies, someone will leak the original if he attempts to tamper with it.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

lobsterboy

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 07:59:16 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:45:29 pm
I wonder how much it will cost to redecorate the flat.

When he leaves?
If Gove gets it it'll be full scarface, with hookers, tigers and a massive pile of coke.
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 08:04:16 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:59:16 pm
When he leaves?
If Gove gets it it'll be full scarface, with hookers, tigers and a massive pile of coke.
If Truss gets it it'll be really cheesy.
Kekule

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 08:21:03 pm
I see Rees-Mogg is trying to calm the whole situation down. Civil servants heads should roll, and the PM should keep his job as Politicians are subject to elections, Civil servants are subject to HR. HR does not apply to ministers as they have to retain the confidence to the British People. :o

https://twitter.com/kateferguson4/status/1481323556906717186?s=21

Presumably hes never heard of the ministerial code?  Ridiculous man.

Also called Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservative leader not a big figure in the Conservative party. Like I said, calming the whole situation down.  ::)
Elmo!

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 08:24:14 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:21:03 pm
Also called Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservative leader not a big figure in the Conservative party.

Broken clocks....
lobsterboy

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 08:25:02 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:04:16 pm
If Truss gets it it'll be really cheesy.

She looks like she'd request a secret sex dungeon.
That knicker baroness would probably fund it for her.
Knowing the fuckers who've had the job, there probably already is one though.
Dr. Beaker

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 08:28:43 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:21:03 pm
I see Rees-Mogg is trying to calm the whole situation down. Civil servants heads should roll, and the PM should keep his job as Politicians are subject to elections, Civil servants are subject to HR. HR does not apply to ministers as they have to retain the confidence to the British People. :o

https://twitter.com/kateferguson4/status/1481323556906717186?s=21

Presumably hes never heard of the ministerial code?  Ridiculous man.

Also called Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservative leader not a big figure in the Conservative party. Like I said, calming the whole situation down.  ::)

According to the Sky bloke, when he informed some of the Tory grandees of the comments of Douglas Ross, they were speechless!
lobsterboy

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 08:34:41 pm
Downing Street Civil servants being told to clean up their phones and destroy any evidence linking to the now established party/parties.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/partygate-phones-clean-up-investigation-sue-gray-b1991055.html

No doubt Cressida's finest will also be on hand to advise on the best methods to do this.
Elmo!

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 08:49:20 pm
Just watched the LBC clip with Mogg talking about Douglas Ross.... this is absolute gold.  :lmao :lmao

Ross is in an impossible place now and has just been humiliated by Mogg....as has the whole Scottish Conservative "Party".

I almost hope Boris survives now to watch Ross trying to campaign at the next election for a Prime Minister he called on to resign.
shy_talk

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 09:15:50 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 05:07:42 pm
The racists became empowered again. Overt racism was becoming a rarity, but since 2015/16 it really has reared its ugly head again.

On another matter, Labour and the opposition need to be planting the seed that the tories have all been in on this and have enabled this chancer, and that a simple change of leadership will not be enough.

Any incoming leader, however hard they may try to distance themselves, need to be shown up as being part of the cronyism, the lies, the incompetence, the double standards and that simply chucking the fat scruffy twat under the bus just wont wash.

Can that bus weight some 350 million pounds (lb) please.
TepidT2O

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 09:23:44 pm
Theres something refreshing about standards in British society here.

In America, the president openly courted armed insurrection to keep his job.and nothing happened


Here? Someone had a drinks party when they shouldnt have, and the PM is most likely going to pay the price with his job.

Its actually quite reassuring.
Elmo!

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 09:25:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:23:44 pm
Theres something refreshing about standards in British society here.

In America, the president openly courted armed insurrection to keep his job.and nothing happened


Here? Someone had a drinks party when they shouldnt have, and the PM is most likely going to pay the price with his job.

Its actually quite reassuring.

You have quite low standards! Being slightly better than the USA isn't something to be proud of.

It's taken a lot of shit to get to this point.
Circa1892

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 09:27:03 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:21:03 pm
I see Rees-Mogg is trying to calm the whole situation down. Civil servants heads should roll, and the PM should keep his job as Politicians are subject to elections, Civil servants are subject to HR. HR does not apply to ministers as they have to retain the confidence to the British People. :o

https://twitter.com/kateferguson4/status/1481323556906717186?s=21

Presumably hes never heard of the ministerial code?  Ridiculous man.

Also called Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservative leader not a big figure in the Conservative party. Like I said, calming the whole situation down.  ::)


Hes the worst of the fucking bunch. Dont know how civil servants in his team can carry on working with him.
TepidT2O

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 09:29:04 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:25:02 pm
You have quite low standards! Being slightly better than the USA isn't something to be proud of.

It's taken a lot of shit to get to this point.
No no.. massively better.  And whilst its taken a lot of shit to get to this point, this is a peculiarly British way to go out.

And almost all conservative prime ministers end up resigning, which goes under the radar.
Elmo!

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 09:30:05 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:29:04 pm
No no.. massively better.  And whilst its taken a lot of shit to get to this point, this is a peculiarly British way to go out.

And almost all conservative prime ministers end up resigning, which goes under the radar.

I genuinely can't understand how you can look at all this, and come to the conclusion it is reassuring.
shy_talk

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 09:42:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:23:44 pm
Theres something refreshing about standards in British society here.

In America, the president openly courted armed insurrection to keep his job.and nothing happened


Here? Someone had a drinks party when they shouldnt have, and the PM is most likely going to pay the price with his job.

Its actually quite reassuring.

That's just it though, Billions squandered and/or siphoned off to unknown whoevers (whats Harry Redknapps dog doing currently?)
Dominic Cummings
Matt Hancock
A test and trace app that hasn't been seen let alone rolled out
Trying to change the rules mid game to get his pal off the hook regards a job on the side (the 'natural justice' fiasco - a la evasion vs avoidance)
How many kids have you got Boris and have they all had the MMR jab mate?
Who's decorating number 10 this week and who's paying? PS whats in the pipeline for them?

That a handful of spivs and thieves having turned up for a glass of wine being the fulcrum that potentially ousts this lobotomized-honey-monster only shows the great British public in a quite pathetic light.

All the people victimized by the police farce for covid related indiscretions should club together and bring a joint prosecution.
TepidT2O

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 09:46:07 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:30:05 pm
I genuinely can't understand how you can look at all this, and come to the conclusion it is reassuring.
Relative to the US that is.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 09:47:33 pm
Quote from: shy_talk on Today at 09:42:23 pm

That a handful of spivs and thieves having turned up for a glass of wine being the fulcrum that potentially ousts this lobotomized-honey-monster only shows the great British public in a quite pathetic light.


Correct.

They voted him in.
Passmaster Molby

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 10:03:33 pm
How is this cretin still in charge? Proven liar who needs removing from power immediately. Ed Davey was right, he is a threat to the health and well-being of the people of this nation.
lobsterboy

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 10:06:49 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 09:47:33 pm
Correct.

They voted him in.

To be fair it was mainly the English. Scotland voted SNP and Wales were Labour.
The english love getting shafted and sneered at by posh public school twats. Fuck knows why.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 10:11:13 pm
Quote from: Andy on Today at 06:32:55 pm
Was it a garden party political broadcast?

Did he know he was in it?
lobsterboy

Re: TORY ONLY Polticis Thread
Today at 10:13:33 pm
Quote from: shy_talk on Today at 09:42:23 pm
That's just it though, Billions squandered and/or siphoned off to unknown whoevers (whats Harry Redknapps dog doing currently?)
Dominic Cummings
Matt Hancock
A test and trace app that hasn't been seen let alone rolled out   and the Tory Lord put in place as a corruption czar also happens to be married to the woman responsible for the 38 billlion failure
Trying to change the rules mid game to get his pal off the hook regards a job on the side (the 'natural justice' fiasco - a la evasion vs avoidance)
How many kids have you got Boris and have they all had the MMR jab mate?
Who's decorating number 10 this week and who's paying? PS whats in the pipeline for them?

That a handful of spivs and thieves having turned up for a glass of wine being the fulcrum that potentially ousts this lobotomized-honey-monster only shows the great British public in a quite pathetic light.

All the people victimized by the police farce for covid related indiscretions should club together and bring a joint prosecution.
