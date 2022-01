Without look at the thread at all so as not to be swayed, some of my favourites



Tom Cruises Lestat

Heath Ledgers Joker

Christian Bales Patrick Bateman

The Predator (first film)

Joe Pescis Tommy DeVito

Hans Landa



Anything funny, maniacal or unhinged or all of the above I like. With that in mind I think my all time favourite and multi quoted has to be the one and only Clarence Boddicker!



Ones that really pissed me off but did their job both from sane show



Ramsey Bolton

King Joffrey