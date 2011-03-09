« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18] 19   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions  (Read 14820 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #680 on: Today at 02:31:24 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:25:18 pm
Doesnt need to be a max exodus all it would take is one or two of the best players to leave and we could be back to square one fighting to get in the top four. Untied continued to show ambition after he left, i am not saying van dijk will start putting transfer requests in as soon as salah leaves but they may start to consider the clubs ambitions if we let him go.

Also ronaldo clearly wanted to leave and werent publicly claiming to want to stay at united.

Coutinho was pretty much our best player when he left. We've done alright since.

What difference does it make if Ronaldo wanted to leave or not? Would the Salah situation be OK if he came out and stated he wanted to leave?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #681 on: Today at 02:31:26 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:30:17 pm
No my point is your factual information doesnt prove against anything i am saying. Where bot happy with the clubs policy and how it is ran all these graphs and account reviews everyone posts doesnt show anything different. Everyone knows that the club is ran using the money it generates, my problem is that i expect the owner to use some of his own funds every now and then ie. When the best player in the world may leave.

OK, well you've said your opinion now so maybe stop crying about it or move your opinion on with an answer as to how this changes.


Quote
How many clubs in the world operate like we do and consistently win things.

United did for years.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,041
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #682 on: Today at 02:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:43:42 am
I don't think anyone will defend them


Have a quick glance back over the thread....the Barmy Boston Red Army are already mobilising their keyboards...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,333
  • BOBBINS!
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #683 on: Today at 02:35:00 pm »
I wonder how much Salah brings to the club in terms of his worldwide marketability?  Thats something the FGS bean-counters are probably weighing up - how much theyd lose and how much theyd gain from keeping/losing a superstar.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #684 on: Today at 02:37:23 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:31:26 pm
OK, well you've said your opinion now so maybe stop crying about it or move your opinion on with an answer as to how this changes.


United did for years.

When did United do it for years? What was the spending power of the teams they were competing against at the time? Their net spend throughout the 90's/00's was essentially zero then? As that's what it is at our club since Klopp came in.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:39:09 pm by Kop Kings »
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #685 on: Today at 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 02:35:00 pm
I wonder how much Salah brings to the club in terms of his worldwide marketability?  Thats something the FGS bean-counters are probably weighing up - how much theyd lose and how much theyd gain from keeping/losing a superstar.

This is exactly why these things take time. People chat like it's as simple as offering X amount a week, shaking his hand, and all is done.

There will be loads of complexity regarding his image rights and marketing around the globe given he's prob one of the most marketable footballers at the moment. It could easily be a case of a weekly wage being sorted and these things being what's left.
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #686 on: Today at 02:38:02 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:31:26 pm
OK, well you've said your opinion now so maybe stop crying about it or move your opinion on with an answer as to how this changes.


United did for years.

It changes by getting new owners or the owners changing their policy of being massive mingebags. Me moaning abar the owners in this thread is the same as you getting ye back up everytime someone criticises them.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #687 on: Today at 02:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:37:23 pm
When did United do it for years? Their net spend throughout the 90's/00's was essentially zero then? As that's what it is at our club since Klopp came in.

Operate like us as in spend what they earn, sell players and respend that money.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #688 on: Today at 02:39:04 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:20:18 pm
I think everyone is fully aware of how FSG run the club and why they may not pay them wages. What most people are doing is pointing out the fact that there not happy our club is being ran that way, amongst other things they have done.

The nerds on here who look through the clubs accounts and constantly direct everyone to the swiss ramble need to understand that, noone needs to look through the clubs in depth accounts to know that the owner isnt prepared to bankroll the club at all and no that doesnt mean everyone wants halland and mbappe to sign this owner does not want to put a penny into the club. People want them to change their principles in how the clubs run or sell up to someone who is prepared to run the club the right way and also put some of their own money in every now and then.

You're the second person today to come out calling people nerds. We aren't school children, going around calling people that doesn't make you hard, for some of us it is certainly interesting to use the numbers to get a handle of how well or otherwise the club is performing and how that might inform decisions.

It isn't for everyone, and that is fine, but let's try and keep the name calling (however slight it might be it is still needlessly derogatory) out of it.
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #689 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:31:24 pm
Coutinho was pretty much our best player when he left. We've done alright since.

What difference does it make if Ronaldo wanted to leave or not? Would the Salah situation be OK if he came out and stated he wanted to leave?

If he come out and said i want to leave then the club would have no choice but to sell him. But he hasnt said that, he come out and said i want to stay its up to the owners now.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #690 on: Today at 02:40:02 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:38:02 pm
It changes by getting new owners or the owners changing their policy of being massive mingebags. Me moaning abar the owners in this thread is the same as you getting ye back up everytime someone criticises them.

I've no problem with people criticising them if they're simply not whinging over and over and over and over. Bring some real options on top of the whinge, sure, but if you're just repeating the same whinge then it gets old pretty quick and doesn't advance the topic.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #691 on: Today at 02:41:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:38:36 pm
Operate like us as in spend what they earn, sell players and respend that money.

Hmmm did they? Their revenues were far higher than us during that period, and I don't remember them having a zero net spend during that period. They also weren't competing against oligarchs/sportswashing teams during this time, the playing field was a lot more level.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,644
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #692 on: Today at 02:41:08 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:39:56 pm
its up to the owners now.

Not entirely true, that's his opinion, he could back down and accept a bit less.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #693 on: Today at 02:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:41:05 pm
Hmmm did they? Their revenues were far higher than us during that period, and I don't remember them having a zero net spend during that period. They also weren't competing against oligarchs/sportswashing teams during this period, the playing field was a lot more level.

Again, he asked the question as to who operated as a club like we do (spend what they earn without owner input) and won consistently. United is an example of that.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #694 on: Today at 02:44:11 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:39:56 pm
If he come out and said i want to leave then the club would have no choice but to sell him. But he hasnt said that, he come out and said i want to stay its up to the owners now.

And if that were to happen, you would still be a crying whingebag and blaming FSG because of it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #695 on: Today at 02:45:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:40:02 pm
I've no problem with people criticising them if they're simply not whinging over and over and over and over. Bring some real options on top of the whinge, sure, but if you're just repeating the same whinge then it gets old pretty quick and doesn't advance the topic.

Everyone who says anything in this thread about the owners you have had to reply back to them to defend fsg using the same points over and over again.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #696 on: Today at 02:46:35 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:45:07 pm
Everyone who says anything in this thread about the owners you have had to reply back to them to defend fsg using the same points over and over again.

If those points are factual evidence, sure.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #697 on: Today at 02:46:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:42:32 pm
Again, he asked the question as to who operated as a club like we do (spend what they earn without owner input) and won consistently. United is an example of that.

There was also a time when you could win a league playing an entire campaign with about 13 players with almost daily team trips to the pub, but things have changed...
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #698 on: Today at 02:47:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:42:32 pm
Again, he asked the question as to who operated as a club like we do (spend what they earn without owner input) and won consistently. United is an example of that.

 I was talking about now not 20 years ago.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #699 on: Today at 02:51:37 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 02:39:04 pm
You're the second person today to come out calling people nerds. We aren't school children, going around calling people that doesn't make you hard, for some of us it is certainly interesting to use the numbers to get a handle of how well or otherwise the club is performing and how that might inform decisions.

It isn't for everyone, and that is fine, but let's try and keep the name calling (however slight it might be it is still needlessly derogatory) out of it.
Funny how wanting to understand more = being a nerd.

There's plenty to criticise in his his posts, but no one has gone there for now, but it's OK to chuck around childish insults to others on the boards.

Also there's the age old assumption that anyone trying to understand the finances and the model more are somehow stooges for Boston.

There's a large group of people, and I'm one of them who would like a bit more flexibility, but who also think that there are far far worse owners out there and also that they type of owners that some are asking for simply don't exist. Set against that, I know people that have dealings with the club and what they say is that the way the club is run is extremely professional.

People need to be very careful what they wish for.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:02:48 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #700 on: Today at 02:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:46:47 pm
There was also a time when you could win a league playing an entire campaign with about 13 players with almost daily team trips to the pub, but things have changed...
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:47:03 pm
I was talking about now not 20 years ago.

The only way to compete financially with Man City, Chelsea, and soon to be Newcastle is to become like them. Is that what you hope for?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #701 on: Today at 02:53:26 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:46:35 pm
If those points are factual evidence, sure.

Is it not a fact that the clubs group of billionaire owners dont want to put any of their own money into the coffers and never have. Besides loaning us money to build a stand which will increase the value of the club and in turn make them more money upon selling the club.

Is it not a fact that they also:

Tried to increase ticket prices to £77
Furloughed staff in a pandemic when the club could easily cover it
Attempted to trademark the liverbird
Tried to get us to join a super league and were also masterminds of it under the guise that it was to benefit the club when it clearly weren't.

Then expect fans to put up with all that when they are open in honest with the fact they dont want to put any of their own money into the club. Why should we all accept that and why do you get defensive when John Henry gets called a mingebag he is the living breathing definition of a mingebag.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #702 on: Today at 02:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:48 pm
The only way to compete financially with Man City, Chelsea, and soon to be Newcastle is to become like them. Is that what you hope for?

Absolute tosh, it's not one way or the other, there is a lot of middle ground there. We have been outspent (net spend) by almost every club in the PL. By very definition, that shows that there are a lot of clubs out there who aren't a sportswashing franchise, who spend in a different way.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:59:16 pm by Kop Kings »
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #703 on: Today at 02:55:23 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:48 pm
The only way to compete financially with Man City, Chelsea, and soon to be Newcastle is to become like them. Is that what you hope for?

Difference between competing on a same playing field as them financially and the owner literally refusing to fund the club himself ever.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #704 on: Today at 02:58:55 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:55:23 pm
Difference between competing on a same playing field as them financially and the owner literally refusing to fund the club himself ever.

But it's not changing. We know that, they said this was the way over 10 years ago now. Whinging about it in here isn't the answer, so what is? Just repeating yourself over and over won't change how they operate so what are you going to do about it?
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #705 on: Today at 03:01:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:13:07 pm
Maybe they do there's differently IE image rights etc as quite a few have their own brands to market themselves.

This is part of the problem with just seeing "wages" on club accounts as nobody knows what "extras" are earnt by the players.  See Man city as the perfect con on what they're paying.

Which then begs the question, how do we do ours?

It's been reported a lot ours are heavily bonus based, but how does that show in the weekly wage reports we see, it's very hard to see what the bonuses are for and how much they are short of a few reports the seep out e.g. Firmino reportedly let Mane (iirc) finish a chance ahead of him despite the fact he was a goal away from a specific goals scored bonus.

We have all this talk of wages all the time, but does anyone actually know how ours are laid out in terms of these reported bonuses and how that reflects on our players wages because if not it make that 'one of the highest wage bills in the league/world' hard to quantify in comparison to other sides
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #706 on: Today at 03:01:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:58:55 pm
But it's not changing. We know that, they said this was the way over 10 years ago now. Whinging about it in here isn't the answer, so what is? Just repeating yourself over and over won't change how they operate so what are you going to do about it?

People spend there time on here everyday moaning about all kinds of things is there an expectation for them to start a movement to get it changed? People moan about city and newcastle ruining football do they get told to start a march to force the saudis to sell newcastle or is it just when you disagree with what people are saying you expect them to do that.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #707 on: Today at 03:02:49 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 03:01:41 pm
People spend there time on here everyday moaning about all kinds of things is there an expectation for them to start a movement to get it changed? People moan about city and newcastle ruining football do they get told to start a march to force the saudis to sell newcastle or is it just when you disagree with what people are saying you expect them to do that.

If those people were posting the same stuff over and over and over (literally within seconds of their previous posts) then sure, I'd ask them the same.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,278
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #708 on: Today at 03:02:52 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:55:23 pm
Difference between competing on a same playing field as them financially and the owner literally refusing to fund the club himself ever.

You want Liverpool to be financially doped?

I just want people to be clear when they say they want owners to 'put money in' it means the club is unsustainable as a business and relies on an owner making up the losses.

That's the model that City, PSG and now Newcastle, are run on because it's all about positive PR for states with human rights issues.

 

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #709 on: Today at 03:03:03 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 02:53:26 pm
Is it not a fact that the clubs group of billionaire owners dont want to put any of their own money into the coffers and never have. Besides loaning us money to build a stand which will increase the value of the club and in turn make them more money upon selling the club.

Is it not a fact that they also:

Tried to increase ticket prices to £77
Furloughed staff in a pandemic when the club could easily cover it
Attempted to trademark the liverbird
Tried to get us to join a super league and were also masterminds of it under the guise that it was to benefit the club when it clearly weren't.

Then expect fans to put up with all that when they are open in honest with the fact they dont want to put any of their own money into the club. Why should we all accept that and why do you get defensive when John Henry gets called a mingebag he is the living breathing definition of a mingebag.

Sorry to get all nerdy on you mate, but can you tell me more about this?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kop Kings

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #710 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:58:55 pm
But it's not changing. We know that, they said this was the way over 10 years ago now. Whinging about it in here isn't the answer, so what is? Just repeating yourself over and over won't change how they operate so what are you going to do about it?

So we just say nothing and get on with it? What about formations? player form? Manager tactics? Club philosophy? New kit debate (i don't fucking know!)? Technically we can't influence any of that, so should everyone just stop posting?
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #711 on: Today at 03:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:03:03 pm
Sorry to get all nerdy on you mate, but can you tell me more about this?

Geek
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #712 on: Today at 03:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 03:03:29 pm
So we just say nothing and get on with it? What about formations? player form? Manager tactics? Club philosophy? New kit debate (i don't fucking know!)? Technically we can't influence any of that, so should everyone just stop posting?

Did you read my post properly? I said continually repeating the same whinge.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #713 on: Today at 03:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:02:52 pm
You want Liverpool to be financially doped?

I just want people to be clear when they say they want owners to 'put money in' it means the club is unsustainable as a business and relies on an owner making up the losses.

That's the model that City, PSG and now Newcastle, are run on because it's all about positive PR for states with human rights issues.

 



I get it mate, but there really is a middle ground. What about literally every other club out there who have a net spend higher than £0? They're not all crumbling/collapsing are they? It isn't a totally foreign concept to expect an owner to put a bit of money in now and again, or even spend some of the money you have earned from sponsorships etc especially when you've been telling everyone that you're one of the wealthiest/biggest clubs in the world for the last 5-odd years....
Logged

Online upthereds95

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #714 on: Today at 03:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:03:03 pm
Sorry to get all nerdy on you mate, but can you tell me more about this?

The club trademarking the liverbird and attempting to stop local traders sell merchandise outside the ground and in town. Nearly ruining local businesses who have been doing it for years, when it was never a problem people doing that previously.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,411
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #715 on: Today at 03:08:09 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 03:06:59 pm
The club trademarking the liverbird and attempting to stop local traders sell merchandise outside the ground and in town. Nearly ruining local businesses who have been doing it for years, when it was never a problem people doing that previously.

FSG done this? Can you tell me when?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,902
  • YNWA
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #716 on: Today at 03:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 03:06:36 pm
I get it mate, but there really is a middle ground. What about literally every other club out there who have a net spend higher than £0? They're not all crumbling/collapsing are they? It isn't a totally foreign concept to expect an owner to put a bit of money in now and again, or even spend some of the money you have earned from sponsorships etc especially when you've been telling everyone that you're one of the wealthiest/biggest clubs in the world for the last 5-odd years....

So you want the club to allocate less to wages then? How would that work with signing up the likes of Alisson, Trent, VVD, Henderson, Salah to new deals?
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #717 on: Today at 03:09:01 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 03:01:09 pm
Which then begs the question, how do we do ours?

It's been reported a lot ours are heavily bonus based, but how does that show in the weekly wage reports we see, it's very hard to see what the bonuses are for and how much they are short of a few reports the seep out e.g. Firmino reportedly let Mane (iirc) finish a chance ahead of him despite the fact he was a goal away from a specific goals scored bonus.

We have all this talk of wages all the time, but does anyone actually know how ours are laid out in terms of these reported bonuses and how that reflects on our players wages because if not it make that 'one of the highest wage bills in the league/world' hard to quantify in comparison to other sides

City, from what I gather, have the wages for different types of staff presented in different companies that are set up to provide specific services the the club.

We present ours in the most open fashion possible (within the requirements of reporting for stat purposes) and so what you see in our accounts is the overall figure as opposed to just being a subset of the costs.

What do you mean by "the weekly wage reports we see"? Do you just mean where A N Other journalist states that Player X earns £250k per week and player Y earns £350k?

I would be inclined to say that the agent has leaked them some info to provide the base cost, or they may have got hold of the total amount rec'd by the player in the previous year and just divided by 52.

This is just my guess work based on limited knowledge of how the industry deals with reporting etc - anyone who knows about how journos get their numbers please chime in
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,656
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #718 on: Today at 03:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:02:52 pm
You want Liverpool to be financially doped?

I just want people to be clear when they say they want owners to 'put money in' it means the club is unsustainable as a business and relies on an owner making up the losses.

That's the model that City, PSG and now Newcastle, are run on because it's all about positive PR for states with human rights issues.

 



This is a bit too binary, the club could be bought by a benevolent dictator rather than an evil empire (what if Jeff Bezos wanted to own sports teams etc) but more than that the argument would be that owners can free up more of the capital growth in the business and/or invest for the future

Its not right to say put money in is the same as non sustainable, this would disqualify any kind of business investment or realizing of capital appreciation

Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
Re: FSG and speculation as to further contract extensions
« Reply #719 on: Today at 03:09:55 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:08:43 pm
So you want the club to allocate less to wages then? How would that work with signing up the likes of Alisson, Trent, VVD, Henderson, Salah to new deals?

You're right, it's either one or the other. You can either keep your squad together, or spend money on players. Again, no middle ground whatsoever
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 13 14 15 16 17 [18] 19   Go Up
« previous next »
 