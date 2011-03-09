If those points are factual evidence, sure.
Is it not a fact that the clubs group of billionaire owners dont want to put any of their own money into the coffers and never have. Besides loaning us money to build a stand which will increase the value of the club and in turn make them more money upon selling the club.
Is it not a fact that they also:
Tried to increase ticket prices to £77
Furloughed staff in a pandemic when the club could easily cover it
Attempted to trademark the liverbird
Tried to get us to join a super league and were also masterminds of it under the guise that it was to benefit the club when it clearly weren't.
Then expect fans to put up with all that when they are open in honest with the fact they dont want to put any of their own money into the club. Why should we all accept that and why do you get defensive when John Henry gets called a mingebag he is the living breathing definition of a mingebag.