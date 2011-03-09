Which then begs the question, how do we do ours?



It's been reported a lot ours are heavily bonus based, but how does that show in the weekly wage reports we see, it's very hard to see what the bonuses are for and how much they are short of a few reports the seep out e.g. Firmino reportedly let Mane (iirc) finish a chance ahead of him despite the fact he was a goal away from a specific goals scored bonus.



We have all this talk of wages all the time, but does anyone actually know how ours are laid out in terms of these reported bonuses and how that reflects on our players wages because if not it make that 'one of the highest wage bills in the league/world' hard to quantify in comparison to other sides



City, from what I gather, have the wages for different types of staff presented in different companies that are set up to provide specific services the the club.We present ours in the most open fashion possible (within the requirements of reporting for stat purposes) and so what you see in our accounts is the overall figure as opposed to just being a subset of the costs.What do you mean by "the weekly wage reports we see"? Do you just mean where A N Other journalist states that Player X earns £250k per week and player Y earns £350k?I would be inclined to say that the agent has leaked them some info to provide the base cost, or they may have got hold of the total amount rec'd by the player in the previous year and just divided by 52.This is just my guess work based on limited knowledge of how the industry deals with reporting etc - anyone who knows about how journos get their numbers please chime in