I would say them yielding to fan representation is a far bigger deal than them tweaking their business model. Look how quickly the £77 tickets or the ESL got abandoned after we stood up to them.
That is why I can't believe so many people defend them using the money made at LFC to fund the purchase of the Penguins. Do people really want LFC to become a tiny cog in a multinational sporting Investment fund. Where decisions are made for the benefit of the Sporting Investment fund and not the benefit of Liverpool Football Club.
Where keeping the investors happy is far more important than keeping the fans happy. How can Liverpool fans actually defend that.
Ticket pricing is not integral to their business model, further investment out of their pockets following acquisition....is.
You seem to believe if enough stink it kicked up, they will adjust their views of their business model. They will not, in fact it is the one aspect that will not change, as that consistency sets expectations throughout all operations and expectations towards all shareholders.
FSG will never, invest a further penny of their own money into any of their sports operations.
You can accept that, and look for solutions within their parametres and business model, or you can as you are - waste a lot of your
personal time banging a drum, that will have no impact or desired change.
Fan representation is a fantastic platform to communicate fans feelings, but that will never infiltrate the business model being utilised unless fan representation turns into fan ownership or part ownership with voting rights and strategic influence at board level.
So you need to focus your fight in a different area, think broader and further ahead, around how a fan financial vehicle could one day, acquire a chunk of that FSG share, as that will be the only way supporters will ever have a true voice on the model behind the club.