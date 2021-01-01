Considering we signed Jota, Tsimakis, and Thiago that summer I believe we could have signed a Lovren replacement if we wanted to as it wasn't a money thing and it did seem on paper like we could manage it but for some horror injuries.



It was building from a position of strength, and after 2019/20 the Thiago signing felt like the cherry on the cake. There absolutely was money to sign another defender, but as you say - we decided more striker depth, backup for Robbo, plus someone to unlock defences was the priority. No-one would've predicted Virgil, Joel and Joe would all get season-ending injuries.If it wasn't for our injury crisis, we'd have likely won the league and no-one would've mentioned Lovren again. But instead, him not being replaced is used as a stick to beat the club with, butbecause we'd had an unprecedented injury crisis. If (for example) we'd signed a Lovren replacement instead of Jota and then one of our front 3 got injured, FSG would've been criticised for not signing a backup striker. If (for example) we'd signed Jota plus a Lovren replacement but not signed Thiago (and had a midfield injury crisis instead), people would moan that we didn't get another midfielder in, but again -if we struggled in that area of the pitch. If we hadn't signed Tsimikas and Robbo got injured.........and so on.I'm all for debate and holding people in power to account when needed, but it's the selective use of hindsight and the constant moving of goalposts that makes many debates a complete waste of time - as neither FSG nor Klopp have the benefit of making decisions with the prior knowledge of what's going to happen over the course of a season.