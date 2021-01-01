A perfect example for me would be selling Lovren and bringing in Konate. I would be amazed if Konate is earning more than Lovren was. The issue was that we left ourselves a centre back short for a season because we didn't have the funds at the time to bring in Konate or a player of his ilk.



That decision for me cost us a shot at the title last season and almost cost us a CL place. That for me is why it is short-sighted to rigidly stick to spending what we earn.



I am not some fantasist who wants FSG to try and compete with the likes of City in the transfer market. I just think we should be less rigid financially and above all not have to fund capital projects that FSG will end up ultimately owning.



I'd say I agree with this for the most part - entirely fair that capex for the stadium or training ground would be where them putting the money in themselves and taking it back at the point of selling the club through the increased value over the years would be within the concept of a self sufficient model.The full structure of FSG includes stakeholders who are not directly part of the club in the way Werner and Henry are so I wonder if they are putting limits on use of FSG money?Would argue that they all benefit overall so why don't they get behind it but it is a tough one to look into without knowing more.Considering we signed Jota, Tsimakis, and Thiago that summer I believe we could have signed a Lovren replacement if we wanted to as it wasn't a money thing and it did seem on paper like we could manage it but for some horror injuries. January was a tough one though - I would have thought we could get a loan player at least better than Kabak and Davies in to the end of the season but I don't want to jump to conclusions as I don't know the specifics of what happened behind the scenes